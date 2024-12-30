‘Penny-pinching’ Aberdeen council bosses cut tea and biscuits from British citizenship ceremonies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Penny-pinching’ Aberdeen council bosses cut tea and biscuits from British citizenship ceremonies

There are fears that the local authority's "unnecessarily unwelcoming" approach does not send out the right message.

By Chris Cromar

Aberdeen City Council’s latest “penny-pinching” attempt to save cash really takes the biscuit…

For years, people taking part in ceremonies to become British citizens at the city’s historic townhouse were given a national staple to welcome them.

But now, thrifty executives have gone from giving them shortbread to giving them short shrift – by stopping providing the simple treat of a cup of tea and some biscuits.

What’s more, the council has put a ban on guests attending to mark their loved ones’ special day by their side.

Taking place approximately every three weeks in the Grant Room at Marischal College, up to 24 new citizens swear or affirm their allegiance to the UK in these events.

Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir is now hoping decision-makers will have been visited by three ghosts at Christmas over their “penny-pinching attitude”.

He said the move seems “unnecessarily unwelcoming” after all the hard work put in to pass citizenship tests.

Why has the council put a stop to tea and biscuits at Aberdeen events?

Becoming a British citizen costs thousands of pounds, and requires a lengthy process.

It means passing the Life in the UK Test to secure the status, which itself costs £50.

The Torry and Ferryhill politician thinks the council’s current policy is “all about cutting costs”.

“It’s the cost of everything but the value of nothing,” Mr Kusznir adds.

“It’s all pretty small concerns in the scheme of things.”

However, the annual cost to the taxpayer could be something like £20,000.

Mr Kusznir believes this should be covered by the Common Good Fund, which is set aside for “projects that benefit communities”, and is generating “more income than ever before”.

How have ceremonies changed over time?

The ceremony used to be held in the Town and County Hall at the Town House and included a performance from the council’s music service, with a citizenship medal also given to recipients.

However, Mr Kusznir has “stopped short” of calling for the latter to return, appreciating that “costs are tight”.

He said: “I think this is kind of a small step to say, ‘thank you very much, we appreciate your efforts and we want you to be a part of Aberdeen’s thriving economy’.”

‘A coffee and a biscuit is just a wee courtesy’

With 17% of the Granite City’s population born outside the UK, including over 25% in Mr Kusznir’s Torry/Ferryhill ward, he thinks the changes he suggests are “obvious”.

He argued: “Lots of people in my ward are really active and involved, and they want to give back.

“Why not just give people the courtesy of a wee cup of coffee and a biscuit?”

The matter will be discussed by the communities, housing and public protection committee in January.

One councillor on the committee who is backing his motion is Labour’s Deena Tissera, who become a British citizen in June 2023.

The Sri Lankan-born politician said: “To many involved in the citizenship ceremony becoming a British citizen is the proudest day of their life, I certainly felt that.

“To not be allowed to have family and friends to see you take the oath of allegiance to the King and to your new country diminishes the excitement and achievement.”

What does Aberdeen City Council have to say about tea and biscuits debate?

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council stressed that new British citizens still get the chance to hobnob with local dignitaries, even if they don’t get tea and biscuits.

She said the local authority has stopped asking guests along to “ensure maximum availability and to reduce waiting times for candidates” at group ceremonies.

The spokeswoman added: “These ceremonies feature a certificate presentation by either the lord lieutenant or the deputy lord lieutenant.

“A private ceremony option is also available for those preferring an intimate setting with guests. A fee is charged to cover the costs of providing the private ceremony service.”

