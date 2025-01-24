CEO Interview: How Harris Tweed Hebrides became Scotland’s hottest fashion export

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CEO Interview: How Harris Tweed Hebrides became Scotland’s hottest fashion export

Loved by celebs and some of the world's biggest fashion labels, we chat to Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides, to find out what the secret is to the Isle of Lewis based firm's global success.

This photo shows the Harris Tweed Hebrides team at the Christian Dior Fashion show at Drummond Castle near Crieff in June.
Harris Tweed Hebrides took centre stage at the star-studded Dior Cruise show at Drummond Castle in June. Image: Dior
By Rosemary Lowne

Luxury fashion brand Christian Dior might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of the Isle of Lewis.

But Maria Grazia Chiuri, the label’s creative director, has put one of the most far-flung corners of the British Isles on the global fashion map after falling in love with Harris Tweed Hebrides.

Starting life in a derelict mill, the island-based manufacturer has enjoyed a stratospheric rise to success over the past 17 years, turning over £9.1 million last year.

To find out the secret to the island firm’s global success, we spoke to Margaret Ann Macleod, 51, about her inspirational journey from being a carefree young islander to taking the helm as the first female chief executive of the Shawbost based company.

Margaret Ann Macleod, the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides, opens up about her journey with the Isle of Lewis based business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Harris Tweed is the fabric of Margaret Ann’s life…

Born and bred in Carloway, just six miles from the mill, Harris Tweed, the only fabric in the world to be governed by its own act of parliament, has always been firmly woven into the fabric of Margaret Ann’s life.

“Harris Tweed has been a major part of the island economy for so long,” says Margaret Ann.

“As a child, I remember it as a place of work that so many people relied on.

“There were two mills close to where we lived but I had a closer relationship with the weaving process rather than the mill operation.”

Harris Tweed is the only fabric in the world to be governed by its own act of parliament. Image: Ciara Menzies

Weaving is part of life on the Isle of Lewis…

Brought up by her mother Cathy Ann, a care assistant, and her father Calum Iain, who worked for the local council, Margaret Ann can remember weaving being a huge part of life.

“I was certainly surrounded by weavers and weaving as a child,” says Margaret Ann.

“My father had learned to weave as a young man with his father, my grandfather.

“When my father took early retirement in his early fifties, he started weaving again and I also have memories of two of my uncles weaving at my granny’s house.”

Every stage of the process is critical, says Margaret Ann. Image: Ciara Menzies

‘Harris Tweed was close to my heart’

Surrounded by creativity, Margaret Ann soon developed a love of sewing and after leaving school she decided to study for a degree in consumer product management at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

“It was basically a home economics degree as I loved textiles and food technology so I had aspirations to teach home economics.”

But in her final year of university, Margaret Ann decided that she wanted to focus on textiles so she embarked on a Masters degree in clothing management at Heriot-Watt University in Galashiels.

“I loved it especially as I chose Harris Tweed as the subject for my dissertation,” says Margaret Ann.

“It was something that was so close to me so it made sense to focus on it.”

Harris Tweed Hebrides is made using 100% British wool. Image: Ciara Menzies

From Topshop to Johnsons of Elgin…

After graduating, Margaret Ann’s career started in Mackays, a clothing firm based in Paisley, before taking up an exciting role at Topshop’s buying office in London.

“At that time Topshop were in their heyday,” says Margaret Ann.

“It was a very exciting time in the nineties.”

From there, Margaret Ann went on to work at the award-winning cashmere firm Johnstons of Elgin.

“It was very exciting as Johnstons of Elgin is such a prestigious, heritage company in terms of world textiles,” says Margaret Ann.

“At that time I was working with James Sugden who was their managing director.

“He was a very famous textile manufacturing gentleman who sadly passed away a little bit too early.

“It was a pleasure to work with him.”

This bird’s eye image shows the Harris Tweed Hebrides HQ. Image: Malcome Crate

Returning to her roots on the Isle of Lewis

But island life beckoned again when Margaret Ann started her family.

“My job involved a lot of travelling so I decided to relocate back to the island when I started my family,” says Margaret Ann.

“So after having my daughter Samantha, who is now 18, I worked for Highlands and Islands Enterprise for a couple of years.”

One of the proudest moment of Margaret Ann’s life happened in 2013 when she was recruited by Harris Tweed Hebrides.

“It was a real honour as the fabric has been around for many generations and has been recognised as a brand since 1910,” says Margaret Ann.

“Harris Tweed Hebrides had only started in 2007 so they were a new start company in the world of Harris Tweed.

“They were still finding their feet and growing as a business at that time so it was a very exciting time to be joining.”

Princess Anne enjoyed a visit to the mill. Image: Harris Tweed Hebrides

From derelict mill to successful global business…

Despite a challenging economic backdrop, Margaret Ann says there was a deep-rooted belief that the company would be a success.

“Harris Tweed Hebrides started in a derelict mill as a new start-up and it coincided with the global financial crash in 2008,” says Margaret Ann.

“But there was a real belief from the people behind the company and the people who were working for the business that there was still an opportunity for Harris Tweed to be a globally recognised fabric and that’s really what drove the company.”

With her vast experience in the textile manufacturing and retail industries, Margaret Ann knew the possibilities were limitless.

“I was hopeful that I could continue the journey of pushing forward with Harris Tweed Hebrides and growing the company,” says Margaret Ann.

Margaret Ann Macleod is pictured chatting with Princess Anne during her visit to the mill. Image: Harris Tweed Hebrides

‘We never rest on our laurels’

To say Harris Tweed Herbides has grown since then would be an understatement as the company now has 70 people employed as well as a network of over 100 island-based home weavers.

Asked what she thinks the secret is to their success, Margaret Ann says it’s the fact that the company never rests on its laurels and always strives for excellence.

“We’re a slow textile which is similar to slow cooked food where each and every stage is critical to the manufacturing process,” says Margaret Ann.

Using historic artisanal craft skills that have remain unchanged for over 100 years, every individual wool fibre is dyed and spun in the Shawbost Mill while every yard of Harris Tweed Hebrides cloth is handwoven in the croft home of a Harris Tweed weaver.

Margaret Ann Macleod pictured with Coinneach MacLeod, the Hebridean Baker. Some Harris Tweed Hebrides fabric was featured in the book. Image: Harris Tweed Hebrides

‘You can’t sit and wait for customers to come to you’

Renowned for their impeccable attention to detail, a team of cloth finishers then check every yard of cloth by eye, to ensure the fabric is ready for market.

From clothing and shoes to handbags and home interiors, the iconic fabric, made from 100% British wool, is is in demand across the world.

“The UK in itself is our one biggest market,” says Margaret Ann.

“We’re also doing very well in the USA and in France, Germany and Italy as well as Japan and South Korea.

“We do travel a lot as a sales team to make sure we’re getting into market.

“You can’t sit and wait for customers to come to you, you have to be out there and showing your fabrics and presenting yourself at the right events.”

Creating the fabric involves many intricate processes. Image: Harris Tweed Hebrides

Harris Tweed Hebrides and Christian Dior…

Some of the biggest names in the fashion world are now working with Harris Tweed Hebrides including Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood and Christian Dior who used the fabric in its star-studded catwalk show at Drummond Castle near Crieff back in the summer.

“Maria Grazia Chuiri, the creative director of Dior, came to the island and to the mill last year,” says Margaret Ann.

“All credit to the light that she has shone on Scottish textiles and Harris Tweed Hebrides.”

Other famous visitors to the mill include Sir Billy Connolly and Princess Anne.

“Sir Billy Connolly was really lovely and super friendly,” says Margaret Ann.

“We’ve also had Princess Anne at the mill who is a great supporter of all things British textiles.”

Margaret Ann spoke at the Fife Arms Festival of Fashion in Braemar recently. Image: Rosemary Lowne

Hopes and dreams for the future…

Looking to the future, Margaret hopes that Scottish textile manufacturing is preserved and promoted for generations to come.

“Sometimes we don’t have the profile of other industries like construction, oil and gas and food and drink,” says Margaret Ann.

“So it’s about ensuring that we can help to preserve where we are now.

“We also have to ensure that we have an attractive business for young people to come into.”

Next year, as well as continuing to drive the business forward, Margaret Ann also hopes to spend more time with her daughter and fit in a well deserved holiday.

“In a job where you travel a lot sometimes the thought of travelling for a holiday is not appealing,” says Margaret Ann.

“But a holiday and some relaxation would be nice.”

Conversation