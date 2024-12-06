Six stylish people talk through their outfits at Braemar’s Festival of Fashion

From incredible charity shop bargains and amazing vintage finds to designer handbags and glasses, there was no shortage of style on display at the Fife Arms Festival of Fashion event in Braemar.

Hosted by the team at Braemar’s luxury Fife Arms Hotel, the event featured some of the world’s top fashion designers including Dame Anya Hindmarch.

But it wasn’t just the fashion designers who exuded effortless elegance, the audience were equally as stylish.

Here, we chatted to six guests who attended the event to discover where they got their outfits.

Svetlana Panova, 30, lives between Aberdeen and Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a systems curator at the V&A Dundee.

What are you wearing?

My vintage Sixties style beret is from Andrew Stewart in Galashiels, my cardigan is vintage, my skirt is from Cabbages & Roses but I found it in the PDSA charity shop in Aberdeen’s Holburn Street. My top is from Arket and my boots are second-hand from Pull&Bear.

How would you describe your style?

Quite eclectic. I do love colour and patterns – I just put things together and see if they work.

Where do you like to shop?

I love second-hand shops and vintage. I also love shopping in small communities like Braemar as you never know what you’ll find.

Who is your style icon?

In my work we have lots of amazing books on fashion designers so having a read through them always inspires me. One of the books is about Alexander McQueen and that always inspires me.

Daniel Crozier, 36, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a fashion and textiles lecturer at Robert Gordon University.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Holland Cooper, my top is from AllSaints, my jeans are from Hollister, my scarf is from Calvin Klein and my shoes are from Roberto Cavalli.

How would you describe your style?

I would say old school classic.

Where do you like to shop?

I was in New York in August and I did a lot of shopping there. I love Roberto Cavalli.

Who is your style icon?

No-one in particular. I like to see the outfits that some of the fashion influencers I follow pull together. But I buy what I like as I know what works for me.

Meraud Pengelly, 20, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying fashion design at Glasgow School of Art.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from a charity shop in Stonehaven, my jacket is from Alpha Industries but I found it on Vinted, my auntie gave me the French linen tunic, my jeans are from Free People, my red socks are from TK Maxx and my shoes are from Birkenstock but I also got them on Vinted.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear lots of different things and experiment with clothes. I’m not really into colour although I like little pops of colour.

Where do you like to shop?

I love charity shops and vintage shops as well as eBay and Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

I love the fashion designer Charles Jeffrey (who was speaking at the Festival of Fashion) and the Olsen twins (American fashion designers and former actresses).

Margaret Ann Macleod from the Isle of Lewis

What do you do for a living?

I’m the CEO of Harris Tweed Hebrides.

What are you wearing?

My green jacket is from Harris Tweed Isle of Harris, my trousers are from Next and my shoes are from GH Bass who I found were stocked by Selfridges in London and are also stocked by Office online. GH Bass bought Harris Tweed Hebrides fabric to make their range of ladies and gents Harris Tweed loafers.

How would you describe your style?

Living in the Outer Hebrides, I do need to be practical as we have a lot of wind and rain. So you have to be comfortable and keep warm and dry. So it’s lovely to come to an event like this where you can dress up a little bit more.

Where do you like to shop?

For me I love to shop local in the first instance; on the island we have great Harris Tweed options including Harris Tweed Hebrides and Harris Tweed Isle of Harris. When I am on the ‘mainland’ or travelling for work I love to spend time at places like Selfridges and Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh where you can see a great range of iconic couture brands combined with more affordable fashion. As an islander, online is always an essential; I love to follow AllSaints style, Next is great for fast delivery times to the Outer Hebrides, and Net-a-Porter is always inspirational – those are definitely my favourites.

Who is your style icon?

I love Claudia Winkleman’s style, especially her range of outfits last year for The Traitors – effortlessly combining Scottish textiles with a cool outdoor country vibe – including iconic knitwear and woven pieces. She was featured wearing a great Harris Tweed Hebrides Bella Freud coat which looked amazing.

Josie Steed, 60, lives near Stonehaven

What do you do for a living?

I’m an associate dean for research at Gray’s School of Art within Robert Gordon University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is a collaboration between Marimekko, a Finnish brand, and Uniqlo, my bag is from John Lewis, my dress is from ME+EM but I got it on Vinted and my shoes are from Jigsaw but I also got them on Vinted.

How would you describe your style?

I love print and block colours like red, orange and green. I also love a red lip.

Where do you like to shop?

I have a Vinted obsession at the moment.

Who is your style icon?

Anya Hindmarch (British fashion designer who spoke at the event). She looks really cool. Tilda Swinton (actress) always looks amazing and the film costume designer Sandy Powell. I also love Zandra Rhodes’s style (fashion designer).

Tanja Bueltmann, 45, lives in Edinburgh but is from Germany

What do you do for a living?

I’m a historian at Strathclyde University in Glasgow. I also write a fashion blog with two friends of mine.

What are you wearing?

My jumper is from Cos, my skirt is from WENDYKEI, an Italian label, my bag is from Issey Miyake, my boots are from Sargasso and Grey and my glasses are from Anne & Valentin.

How would you describe your style?

I like to wear clothes with and edge and which are a little bit unusual. My glasses are also hugely important to me. I have a little drawer for all my frames which match my outfits.

Where do you like to shop?

Cos is my favourite brand as it’s not too pricey. I like designers that are interesting like the late Alexander McQueen and I like Japanese designers too.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

