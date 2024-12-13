Trio rescued after emergency response to fishing boat taking on water near Mull

Three people were safely rescued from a fishing boat taking on water off the south-west coast of Mull.

The coastguard, the search and rescue helicopter, a CalMac boat and lifeboats from Oban and Islay were all involved in the rescue.

The fishing boat was five nautical miles southwest of Iona.

Emergency services were first called at 8.15am this morning to reports of a vessel taking on water.

A broadcast was issued asking all nearby vessels to assist the fishing boat.

The coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick to assist in the search.

CalMac crew assisted in rescue of fishing boat off coast of Mull

CalMac’s MV Loch Buie crew which runs from Fionnphort to Iona was sent to assist in the search.

The ferry operator suspended its Fionnphort to Iona service during the search.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said three people had been safely rescued and were being taken to Oban.

