Trio rescued after emergency response to fishing boat taking on water near Mull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Trio rescued after emergency response to fishing boat taking on water near Mull

The operation was off the south-west coast of Mull.

By Louise Glen
Coastguard helicopter in the air. The helicopter is red and white.
A Coastguard helicopter was sent to the fishing boat. Image: Paul Reid/ DC Thomson

Three people were safely rescued from a fishing boat taking on water off the south-west coast of Mull.

The coastguard, the search and rescue helicopter, a CalMac boat and lifeboats from Oban and Islay were all involved in the rescue.

The fishing boat was five nautical miles southwest of Iona.

Emergency services were first called at 8.15am this morning to reports of a vessel taking on water.

The Loch Buie was used in the search for the fishing boat.
The MV Loch Buie at Fionnphort. Image: Supplied.

A broadcast was issued asking all nearby vessels to assist the fishing boat.

The coastguard sent a search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick to assist in the search.

CalMac crew assisted in rescue of fishing boat off coast of Mull

CalMac’s MV Loch Buie crew which runs from Fionnphort to Iona was sent to assist in the search.

The ferry operator suspended its Fionnphort to Iona service during the search.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said three people had been safely rescued and were being taken to Oban.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?
Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

Conversation