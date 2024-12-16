Eden Court: Inverness arts venue boss on positive year despite financial loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eden Court: Inverness arts venue boss on positive year despite financial loss

The venue reported losses of £668,000 but sold 10,000 more tickets than in the previous year.

By Alex Banks
Long distant view of Eden Court across the grouds.
Eden Court in Inverness has reported its latest accounts. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Inverness arts venue Eden Court has posted another loss in its latest accounts despite ticket sales being up by more than £500,000.

Newly filed accounts show losses of £668,000 for the year ending March 31 2024.

This comes after the charity reported almost £900,000 of losses the previous year.

The Bishops Road venue also saw its total income rise to £6.8 million up from £6.6m.

Eden Court sold more than 211,000 tickets across its theatre, cinema and classes in 2023-24 – 10,000 more than the previous year.

‘Positive’ year for Eden Court

Eden Court chief executive Rebecca Holt said the financial loss in the Inverness venue’s accounts do “not represent a cash deficit”.

She said a depreciation charge of £800,000 had been detailed in the accounts, but said the organisation had been running day-to-day at a surplus.

She said: “The losses noted in the restricted funds mainly relate to the 2007 capital project, the cost of which is being recognised over a number of years, as is standard practice in many publicly funded theatres accounts.

“It does not represent a cash deficit. In 2023-24 we sold 211,030 tickets – this is over 10,000 more tickets across our theatre, cinema and classes than in the previous year.”

Rebecca Holt. the chief executive of Eden Court Theatre, highlighted a positive year for the venue. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Eden Court made an operating surplus in 2023-24 of £123,000, which is 1.8% of turnover. This will be reinvested into the charity.

“This modest surplus is the result of a robust and positive response to the challenging economic environment.

“There are more challenges to come, notably the increase to National Insurance employer contributions and we will face those challenges as they arise.

“We are bolstered by the positive upturn in attendances which continues to rise after the post-Covid slump.”

Eden Court ticket prices

Eden Court’s latest strategic report said an estimated 300,000 people come through its doors each year.

It received a donation of £300,000 from Highland Council, which it will receive again in 2024-25.

The report said: “As a receiving theatre, Eden Court has a limited ability to compensate higher costs with higher prices.

View of Eden Court Theatre from across the green grass.
Eden Court. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“On average, 75% of ticket income goes to the visiting companies presenting shows.

“In response to inflation, Eden Court performed an in-depth review of its cost base to find savings and reach the current situation.

“It is deemed that no further significant savings can be made without fundamentally changing the scope of what Eden Court brings to the Highlands region and beyond.”

Eden Court is Scotland’s largest multi-arts centre and in the latest strategic report describes itself as “the Highlands’ cultural hub”.

Conversation