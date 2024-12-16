Inverurie architect is Doddie Champion after north-east tractor run

Inverurie-based architect Annie Kenyon has been named a Doddie Champion for her “boundless” fundraising efforts to help find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND).

Earlier this year she and a few others organised Scotland’s largest mid-harvest tractor run.

It raised £80,069, which will be used by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to better understand MND and try to find a cure.

Tractor run for Sandy Duffus

The event was held in support of Sandy Duffus, a well-kent face in the north-east agricultural community. He was diagnosed with MND at the start of the year.

Annie’s key role in the tractor run won her the Doddie Champion award at the foundation’s recent annual dinner in Edinburgh.

And she has an extra special reason for wanting to do all she can for the charity.

Her mum, Margaret, died from MND in 2021.

Annie said it was an “absolute honour” to be named a Doddie Champion.

Team effort

She added: “It really is a team effort and I’m so thankful to the amazing people that got involved.”

These include Kim Tedcastle and Chris Powell, both of Banff-based agricultural industry supplier CC Powell.

The Sandy Duffus tractor run was also boosted by the loan of the Doddie iCON, a tartan-wrapped JCB.

Its visit to the north-east also included a fundraising appearance at this year’s Turriff Show.

More than 250 tractors followed the Doddie iCON, driven by Sandy, from Turriff to Inverurie on August 14.

‘Utterly amazing’ support

Sandy said: “Seeing all the farmers come out and support the tractor run that day was utterly amazing,

“It truly demonstrates what a supportive community we have.”

The awareness created around MND can make a “noticeable difference”, he said.

He added: “May I encourage everyone to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“Money raised goes directly into the research that aims to find the cure.”

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was launched by Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, in 2017,.

He died in November 2022 after losing his own battle against MND.

Guests at the foundation’s recent dinner included former Scottish rugby star Kenny Logan and his TV presenter wife, Gabby.

‘Incredible’ amount raised

Kenny, who was a teammate of Doddie, said: “It was fantastic to see the Aberdeenshire farming community rally round for Sandy and to raise such an incredible amount for the Doddie Foundation this summer.

“The more awareness and funds raised, the closer we can get to finding a cure.”

Receiving her award, Annie said: “Prior to the incredible tractor run we held in the summer – an event that will forever be in our hearts – we held a pledge “Donate a Tonne for Doddie” campaign at the 2023 Turriff Show.”

This and cash raised by Annie’s partner, Duncan Barton, myname5doddie.co.uk, as well as a dinner dance at P&J Live have amassed around £250,000 for the foundation to date.

‘You just don’t know what is around the corner’

Annie said: “I aim to continue working with those involved until we find a cure.

“I have also been fortunate enough to meet Doddie Weir and will forever be grateful for all he has done in the MND community.

“Mum and Doddie, both taught me to live every day to the fullest and do everything with a bit of a smile.

“You just don’t know what is around the corner.”

What is motor neurone disease?

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There’s no cure but there are treatments to help lessen the impact on sufferers’ livees.

Some people live with the condition for many years.

MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death.

To find out more about MND, visit nhs.uk/conditions/motor-neurone-disease

And to get involved in raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, visit its website at myname5doddie.co.uk