Inverurie architect is Doddie Champion after north-east tractor run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Inverurie architect is Doddie Champion after north-east tractor run

Annie Kenyon and others have raised thousands of pounds for the quest to find a cure for motor neurone disease.

By Keith Findlay
Annie Kenyon, centre, receiving the Doddie Champion Award from Kenny and Gabby Logan. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing
Annie Kenyon, centre, receiving the Doddie Champion Award from Kenny and Gabby Logan. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Inverurie-based architect Annie Kenyon has been named a Doddie Champion for her “boundless” fundraising efforts to help find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND).

Earlier this year she and a few others organised Scotland’s largest mid-harvest tractor run.

It raised £80,069, which will be used by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to better understand MND and try to find a cure.

Tractor run for Sandy Duffus

The event was held in support of Sandy Duffus, a well-kent face in the north-east agricultural community. He was diagnosed with MND at the start of the year.

Annie’s key role in the tractor run won her the Doddie Champion award at the foundation’s recent annual dinner in Edinburgh.

And she has an extra special reason for wanting to do all she can for  the charity.

Her mum, Margaret, died from MND in 2021.

Annie said it was an “absolute honour” to be named a Doddie Champion.

The Doddie Champion Award.
The Doddie Champion Award. Image: Jane Craigie Marketing

Team effort

She added: “It really is a team effort and I’m so thankful to the amazing people that got involved.”

These include Kim Tedcastle and Chris Powell, both of Banff-based agricultural industry supplier CC Powell.

The Sandy Duffus tractor run was also boosted by the loan of the Doddie iCON, a tartan-wrapped JCB.

Its visit to the north-east also included a fundraising appearance at this year’s Turriff Show.

More than 250 tractors followed the Doddie iCON, driven by Sandy, from Turriff to Inverurie on August 14.

Sandy Duffus led the tractor run.
Sandy Duffus led the tractor run. Image: Annie Kenyon

‘Utterly amazing’ support

Sandy said: “Seeing all the farmers come out and support the tractor run that day was utterly amazing,

“It truly demonstrates what a supportive community we have.”

The awareness created around MND can make a “noticeable difference”, he said.

He added: “May I encourage everyone to support the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

“Money raised goes directly into the research that aims to find the cure.”

The Sandy Duffus tractor run
The Sandy Duffus tractor run. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation was launched by Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, in 2017,.

He died in November 2022 after losing his own battle against MND.

Guests at the foundation’s recent dinner included former Scottish rugby star Kenny Logan and his TV presenter wife, Gabby.

‘Incredible’ amount raised

Kenny,  who was a teammate of Doddie, said: “It was fantastic to see the Aberdeenshire farming community rally round for Sandy and to raise such an incredible amount for the Doddie Foundation this summer.

“The more awareness and funds raised, the closer we can get to finding a cure.”

It was fantastic to see the Aberdeenshire farming community rally round for Sandy and to raise such an incredible amount for the Doddie Foundation this summer.” Kenny Logan

Receiving her award, Annie said: “Prior to the incredible tractor run we held in the summer – an event that will forever be in our hearts – we held a pledge “Donate a Tonne for Doddie” campaign at the 2023 Turriff Show.”

This and cash raised by Annie’s partner, Duncan Barton, myname5doddie.co.uk, as well as a dinner dance at P&J Live have amassed around £250,000 for the foundation to date.

Sandy Duffus driving the Doddie Weir Fastrac in the tractor run, with Kim Tedcastle as passenger.
Sandy Duffus driving the Doddie Weir Fastrac in the tractor run, with Kim Tedcastle as passenger. Image: Annie Kenyon

‘You just don’t know what is around the corner’

Annie said: “I aim to continue working with those involved until we find a cure.

“I have also been fortunate enough to meet Doddie Weir and will forever be grateful for all he has done in the MND community.

“Mum and Doddie, both taught me to live every day to the fullest and do everything with a bit of a smile.

“You just don’t know what is around the corner.”

What is motor neurone disease?

MND is an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

There’s no cure but there are treatments to help lessen the impact on sufferers’ livees.

Some people live with the condition for many years.

Rugby legend Doddie Weir, who died of MND.
Rugby legend Doddie Weir, who died of MND. Image: David Davies/PA Wire

MND can significantly shorten life expectancy and, unfortunately, eventually leads to death.

To find out more about MND, visit nhs.uk/conditions/motor-neurone-disease

And to get involved in raising funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, visit its website at myname5doddie.co.uk

Conversation