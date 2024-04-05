Cults Academy drops out of prestigious ‘top 10’ schools list

Cults Academy has dropped out of the prestigious ‘top 10’ best-performing schools in Scotland list.

The secondary school is now 16th in The Sunday Times Scotland 2024 High School League Table.

It was 6th in the table last year and 4th in 2022.

This year’s top 10 list is dominated by secondary schools in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and topped by the only grant-aided institution in Scotland.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Cults Academy successful 57-year existence

Since its opening in March 1967, Cults Academy has consistently ranked highly in league tables.

A new academy was built on the former site of its playing fields in 2009 and, according to the school’s website, pupils and staff enjoy a “modern, light school with state-of-the-art facilities”.

Pupils come to Cults Academy from primary schools in Culter, Cults, Milltimber and Lairhillock.

‘Top performing’ secondary schools in Scotland

Jordanhill School, Glasgow Bearsden Academy, Glasgow Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow St Ninian’s High School, Glasgow Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh Boclair Academy, Glasgow Woodfarm High School, Glasgow Williamwood High School, Glasgow Douglas Academy, Glasgow Linlithgow Academy, Linlithgow

Jordanhill has been named Scotland’s top performing high school for the seventh year running.

It is the only grant-aided institution in Scotland and calls for others to be allowed to follow its unique funding deal which gives it independence from council control.

Jordanhill is directly funded by the Scottish government and is independently governed, as opposed to other schools which are funded by councils that exert more influence over where money can be spent.

A full searchable performance table for Scottish secondary schools is available on The Times website.