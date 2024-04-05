Cults Academy drops out of prestigious ‘top 10’ schools list

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cults Academy drops out of prestigious ‘top 10’ schools list

The Sunday Times Scotland 2024 High School League Table has been released.

By Michelle Henderson
Cults Academy in Aberdeen, was previously named one of the best schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.
Cults Academy in Aberdeen, was previously named one of the best schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.

Cults Academy has dropped out of the prestigious ‘top 10’ best-performing schools in Scotland list.

The secondary school is now 16th in The Sunday Times Scotland 2024 High School League Table.

It was 6th in the table last year and 4th in 2022.

This year’s top 10 list is dominated by secondary schools in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and topped by the only grant-aided institution in Scotland.

David McCann, deputy editor of The Times and Sunday Times Scotland, said: “By publishing this information in an accessible and fully searchable guide, we seek to empower parents with information around the performance of their local schools.”

Cults Academy successful 57-year existence

Since its opening in March 1967, Cults Academy has consistently ranked highly in league tables. 

A new academy was built on the former site of its playing fields in 2009 and, according to the school’s website, pupils and staff enjoy a “modern, light school with state-of-the-art facilities”. 

Pupils come to Cults Academy from primary schools  in Culter, Cults, Milltimber and Lairhillock.

Cults Academy, at the centre of a cancellation row
The new academy was built in 2009. Image: DC Thomson

‘Top performing’ secondary schools in Scotland

  1. Jordanhill School, Glasgow
  2. Bearsden Academy, Glasgow
  3. Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow
  4. St Ninian’s High School, Glasgow
  5. Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh
  6. Boclair Academy, Glasgow
  7. Woodfarm High School, Glasgow
  8. Williamwood High School, Glasgow
  9. Douglas Academy, Glasgow
  10. Linlithgow Academy, Linlithgow

Jordanhill has been named Scotland’s top performing high school for the seventh year running.

It is the only grant-aided institution in Scotland and calls for others to be allowed to follow its unique funding deal which gives it independence from council control.

Jordanhill is directly funded by the Scottish government and is independently governed, as opposed to other schools which are funded by councils that exert more influence over where money can be spent.

A full searchable performance table for Scottish secondary schools is available on The Times website.

 

Gallery: A short history of Cults Academy, Aberdeen’s high-achieving school, in 110 photos

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Douglas Boal admitted stalking his co-worker at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Photo of Douglas outside court. Image: DC Thomson
Singing support worker from Aberdeen who stalked colleague struck off
Cults Academy in Aberdeen, was previously named one of the best schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.
Crack cocaine dealer who dressed as carer to try to bamboozle police avoids prison…
Passengers outside Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen passengers could face extra year of liquid limits as airport given deadline extension
Cults Academy in Aberdeen, was previously named one of the best schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.
Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer nicknamed 'little Ikea' set to open Aberdeen store
96 High Street in Old Aberdeen. Image: Savills
Historic 17th-century home on Old Aberdeen's High Street for sale
The High Court in Glasgow
Three accused of attempting to murder man by torching his Macduff home
Aberdeen busker Tom at St Nicholas Square.
New Aberdeen busker rules: No 'hate speech', volume to be limited and only set…
B9077 south deeside road
Man, 63, taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on South Deeside Road
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel
Cults Academy in Aberdeen, was previously named one of the best schools in Scotland. Darrell Benns.
The secret life of dogs: Aberdeen pet-sitter reveals what happens when she visits your…

Conversation