Why has an Elgin playpark remained closed after EIGHT months?

Residents will make the final decision about the future of the park in the Glassgreen development.

By Ena Saracevic
The playpark has been fenced off since May, Image; David Mackay/DC Thomson.
Locals have been left with questions after a popular Elgin park has been closed for several months.

The popular playpark, located at Birnie Road, was fenced off in May.

After an inspection earlier this year, it was deemed as “unfit for purpose” and subsequently closed.

Now, eight months later, concerned residents are wondering about the future of their park as it remains closed.

The park is owned by residents and managed by factors Taylor & Martin.

A sign was tied to the fence earlier this year. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

At the time of the closure, Screenautumn managed the playpark.

Though, on July 2, 2024, Taylor and Martin Property Management acquired the factoring division of Screenautumn.

Now, Taylor and Martin say they are looking into resolving the issue as the park forms part of the planning conditions of the development.

New Elgin locals also upset after Greenwards park closure

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal reported that a nearby park – owned by the council – was “torn apart” without giving notice.

One mother said children were crying as they watched their local park get dismantled.

Locals expressed outrage after their children were unable to play at Greenwards Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

At the time, Melissa Smith, mother of three, said: “My son came up to me after school and asked ‘mummy, what’s happened to my park?’

“He was really upset, and I had to tell him that I didn’t think there were any plans for it.”

Moray Council later apologised to residents.

They said they would have planned engagement with the community going forward when discussing repairs for their park.

Unlike Greenwards playpark, the park at Birnie Road is not managed or maintained by the council.

The park at Birnie Road. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for Taylor and Martin said: “Taylor and Martin successfully acquired the factoring division of Screenautumn Limited in July 2024, assuming the management of several housing developments in the Elgin area, including the Glassgreen development off Birnie Road and its playpark.

“Prior to Taylor & Martin’s acquisition, the playpark was assessed by a playpark inspection company, deemed unfit for purpose, and subsequently closed.

“We are currently looking to resolve the issue, including communicating with Moray Council as the playpark forms part of the planning conditions of the development and looking at costs from our contractor that maintains our play areas to repair and reopen the park.”

Homeowners to make final decision about Elgin playpark

Once discussions are concluded with the council and they have received the costs, options will be presented to homeowners.

“Once we have concluded our discussions with Moray Council and received costs from our contractor, we will call a homeowners’ meeting and present the options,” they added.

“The final decision will be made by the homeowners.”

