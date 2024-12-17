New Fraserburgh harbour master to support £300m transformation

Fraserburgh Harbour has appointed a new harbour master who will support its proposed £300 million transformation.

Captain Shane Wood will play an “integral part” in the progression of the development “masterplan”.

He takes over from Thomas Boyle, who is now retiring after eight years in the role.

The port’s ambitious plans is expected to deliver up to 1,121 full-time jobs.

Captain Wood has almost 40 years of maritime experience, including as harbour master of Cowes Harbour Commission in England.

‘Inspiring and exciting environment’

Captain Wood will support the port’s plans to secure its future through an ambitious development in his new role.

He said: “During my career, I have passed Fraserburgh’s coastline many times.

“And have been aware of the harbour’s strong links with the fishing industry and growing reputation within the offshore wind sector.

“What I hadn’t appreciated until recently is the passion my new colleagues have for maintaining the harbour’s relationship with the local community.

“And their commitment to a masterplan which will bring far-reaching economic benefits to the town, Aberdeenshire and indeed Scotland.

“It’s an inspiring, exciting environment and one to which I look forward to contributing.”

What are the Fraserburgh Harbour plans?

The proposal includes additional breakwaters and a new deepwater basin as well as more than 12 acres of multi-purpose quayside space.

There will also be an additional dry dock for vessels up to 328 ft in length and better access to the existing Balaclava and Faithlie quayside facilities.

Harbour development manager Pamela Neri said the completion of the plans are “critical” to the future of the town’s fishing industry.

It has been at the heart of Fraserburgh for over 200 years and the town accounts for 41% of all fish processing workers in Aberdeenshire.

Port bosses believe the masterplan addresses key infrastructure challenges. They also hope it will ensure it can optimise its proximity to ScotWind and decommissioning projects.

New Fraserburgh harbour master brings ‘knowledge and experience’

Fraserburgh Harbour convener William Whyte is looking forward to working with Captain Wood.

He said: “We have no doubt that his wide-ranging knowledge and experience will positively impact the Harbour’s leadership team, Board of Commissioners and the future of Fraserburgh Harbour itself.”

Mr Whyte also thanked Mr Boyle for his service to the port since 2016 and has wished him an “enjoyable retirement”.