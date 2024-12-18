Trellis coffee shop welcomed with open arms by ‘heart-warming’ Newburgh community

Three and a half years ago, Lorna Younge opened Trellis coffee shop on Newburgh’s Main Street, and it has since become a key part of the Aberdeenshire community.

Having lived in the area all her life, Lorna wanted to create something which would appeal to locals just as much as tourists.

And her hard work at Trellis coffee shop has paid off.

“We have customers who have been coming in since day one,” she says.

“You’ve seen them through pregnancies, having the baby, bringing the baby in. So we see all of that development.

“And there’s people in the village who walk down to get their paper and then come in to get a coffee.

“And for some people, we might be the only people they see on a daily or weekly basis.

“Being part of that is really heart-warming for us as a family.”

Trellis is a family business, with Lorna’s parents – now semi-retired – owning the coffee shop and The Udny Arms Hotel next door.

Lorna’s husband, Robert, is also part of the team, as are Lorna’s children Amy and Callum.

“We’ve got three generations working here — it’s a full-on family affair,” says Lorna.

“My daughter’s the young girl behind the desk, she works behind the scenes and front of house.

“On a busy day, you’ll catch my mum with her marigolds on washing dishes.

“And my dad will wander about pulling weeds and tidying about outside.”

‘It’s lovely to play a part in the community’ at Newburgh coffee shop Trellis

Helping out with customers’ struggles is what makes Trellis coffee shop important in the community, says Lorna.

“It makes me feel really privileged,” she adds.

“You get to know customers and their stories.

“And if someone doesn’t turn up at their usual time, you worry.

“We’ve got some older people that come in and if they don’t show, you wonder if they’re okay.

“So it’s lovely to play a part in the community that way.”

“I’m a people person,” adds Lorna.

“One lady in particular, she lost her husband and came into the cafe.

“And you could just see that she was a bit lost.

“She was out for a walk with her dog, and came in for a coffee.

“But she just needed to have a wee chat as well.

“And maybe that is our way of making a difference in the community.

“And I remember saying to her, you don’t have to buy a coffee.

“If you just want to come in and sit and be around people, that’s fine.

“It’s not always about business and profit. Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture as well.

“You just know your customers, and that comes from having conversations with people.

“And whether you’re spending £2 or £200, it should make no difference as to the level of service you get.”

Boss Lorna ‘mucks in’ with all parts of the job

Lorna trains her staff to ensure they give customers the traditional “warm welcome” at Trellis.

“Hospitality can get a bit of a bad name sometimes,” she adds.

“But I think good old-fashioned hospitality, a warm welcome, is key.

“It’s like coming into our home.

“And don’t get me wrong, it gets stressful at times because it’s so busy.

“We’re literally running about some days.

“But working together as a team makes all the difference.

“If they’re happy and enjoying their work, then that shows on their faces. And customers pick up on that.

“I’d never ask anybody to do something that I’m not willing to do myself.

“A customer got very unwell in one of our toilets. And the staff weren’t keen on cleaning it. So I said I’d do it.

“And they were saying: but you’re the owner.

“I said it doesn’t matter. I’ll go in and wash dishes if the KP [kitchen porter] is sick, and the chef does the exact same.

“We muck in.”