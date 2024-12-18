Trellis coffee shop welcomed with open arms by ‘heart-warming’ Newburgh community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trellis coffee shop welcomed with open arms by ‘heart-warming’ Newburgh community

Three generations of the same family work in the Newburgh cafe, including grandma Agnes Kinloch, mum Lorna Younge and daughter Amy Younge.

Lorna Younge runs Trellis coffee shop in Newburgh, one of three generations in her family working there. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Three and a half years ago, Lorna Younge opened Trellis coffee shop on Newburgh’s Main Street, and it has since become a key part of the Aberdeenshire community.

Having lived in the area all her life, Lorna wanted to create something which would appeal to locals just as much as tourists.

And her hard work at Trellis coffee shop has paid off.

“We have customers who have been coming in since day one,” she says.

“You’ve seen them through pregnancies, having the baby, bringing the baby in. So we see all of that development.

“And there’s people in the village who walk down to get their paper and then come in to get a coffee.

“And for some people, we might be the only people they see on a daily or weekly basis.

“Being part of that is really heart-warming for us as a family.”

Lorna Younge has lived next-door to what is now Trellis coffee shop for over 40 years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Trellis is a family business, with Lorna’s parents – now semi-retired – owning the coffee shop and The Udny Arms Hotel next door.

Lorna’s husband, Robert, is also part of the team, as are Lorna’s children Amy and Callum.

“We’ve got three generations working here — it’s a full-on family affair,” says Lorna.

“My daughter’s the young girl behind the desk, she works behind the scenes and front of house.

“On a busy day, you’ll catch my mum with her marigolds on washing dishes.

“And my dad will wander about pulling weeds and tidying about outside.”

‘It’s lovely to play a part in the community’ at Newburgh coffee shop Trellis

Helping out with customers’ struggles is what makes Trellis coffee shop important in the community, says Lorna.

“It makes me feel really privileged,” she adds.

“You get to know customers and their stories.

“And if someone doesn’t turn up at their usual time, you worry.

“We’ve got some older people that come in and if they don’t show, you wonder if they’re okay.

“So it’s lovely to play a part in the community that way.”

Lorna serves some customers their lunch at Trellis coffee shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’m a people person,” adds Lorna.

“One lady in particular, she lost her husband and came into the cafe.

“And you could just see that she was a bit lost.

“She was out for a walk with her dog, and came in for a coffee.

“But she just needed to have a wee chat as well.

“And maybe that is our way of making a difference in the community.

The classic cheese toastie from Trellis coffee shop in Newburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And I remember saying to her, you don’t have to buy a coffee.

“If you just want to come in and sit and be around people, that’s fine.

“It’s not always about business and profit. Sometimes you have to look at the bigger picture as well.

“You just know your customers, and that comes from having conversations with people.

“And whether you’re spending £2 or £200, it should make no difference as to the level of service you get.”

Boss Lorna ‘mucks in’ with all parts of the job

Lorna trains her staff to ensure they give customers the traditional “warm welcome” at Trellis.

“Hospitality can get a bit of a bad name sometimes,” she adds.

“But I think good old-fashioned hospitality, a warm welcome, is key.

“It’s like coming into our home.

Lorna and the team at Trellis coffee shop serve a customer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And don’t get me wrong, it gets stressful at times because it’s so busy.

“We’re literally running about some days.

“But working together as a team makes all the difference.

“If they’re happy and enjoying their work, then that shows on their faces. And customers pick up on that.

A range of bakes available at Trellis coffee shop in Newburgh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’d never ask anybody to do something that I’m not willing to do myself.

“A customer got very unwell in one of our toilets. And the staff weren’t keen on cleaning it. So I said I’d do it.

“And they were saying: but you’re the owner.

“I said it doesn’t matter. I’ll go in and wash dishes if the KP [kitchen porter] is sick, and the chef does the exact same.

“We muck in.”

