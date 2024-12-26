Sir Jim Milne celebrates rise in profits for Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Jim Milne celebrates rise in profits for Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group

Boss Sir Jim has plenty reasons to celebrate this year, including acquiring Aberdeen's iconic Marcliffe Hotel.

By Kelly Wilson
Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group.
Sir Jim Milne, chairman and managing director of Balmoral Group. Image: Michal Wachucik/ Abermedia

Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group boss Sir Jim Milne is toasting another year of positive results for his business.

Turnover at Balmoral hit £132.4 million during the 12 months to March 31 2024, a small decline from revenue of £136m in the 2023 financial year.

However, pre-tax profits rose to £10.3m, up from £9m the previous year.

The company said it “demonstrated continued improvement in profitability” and praised the impact of transitioning in to new markets.

Sir Jim, who celebrates his 84th birthday today, became the proud owner of the iconic Marcliffe Hotel and Spa earlier this year with it becoming part of the Balmoral Group.

Sir Jim on Balmoral Group performance

Balmoral – founded by Sir Jim in 1980 – operates globally and employs more than 800 people across bases in Scotland, England and Wales.

Sir Jim said the company’s transition from oil and gas into other markets has progressed well, which he said was “vital” for the group’s long-term future.

He said the group’s Balmoral Comtec subsidiary has “continued to build momentum in renewable energy, successfully transitioning our extensive experience in oil and gas into this rapidly growing sector”.

Sir Jim Milne.
Sir Jim Milne, still at the helm of Balmoral Group.

He added: “Turnover from renewables increased by an impressive 87%, and our current order book highlights the significant progress we are making in this transition.

“It positions us to achieve our ambitious £40m renewables revenue target ahead of schedule.

“This reflects our commitment to developing innovative products for a market set for substantial growth in the coming decade.”

Balmoral Tanks, meanwhile, has “continued to grow its reputation as a leading manufacturer” and Balmoral-owned Blaze Manufacturing had its first profitable year since Covid.

Marcliffe Hotel purchase

Earlier this year Sir Jim struck a multi-million-pound deal to buy the luxury Marcliffe Hotel and Spa from the Spence family.

Sir Jim has been a customer of the prestigious hotel and its restaurant for years and it holds a special place in his heart as it was the venue for his wedding reception when he tied the knot, in 2001, with Lady Gillian Milne.

Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group

An extensive refurbishment programme is planned aim at “upgrading facilities and enhancing the guest experience”.

Sir Jim said: “The strong financial position enabled the group to acquire the Marcliffe Hotel Limited post-year-end.

“The Marcliffe is an Aberdeen institution and a cornerstone of the community for generations.

“We are committed to preserving its legacy while shaping its future.

“A multi-million-pound upgrade is planned to modernise the hotel’s systems, processes, and facilities while maintaining the exceptional quality and standards that The Marcliffe is renowned for.”

Balmoral Group ‘well positioned’

Summing up trading in 2023-24, the multi-millionaire octogenarian said: “With a strong balance sheet, growing cash reserves, and a clear vision for the future, Balmoral Group is well-positioned to continue its strategic growth journey and create lasting value for its stakeholders.

“This will include further diversification as Balmoral look to invest in other businesses and teams over the coming months and years.”

Group deputy managing director Bill Main, who is also managing director at Balmoral Comtec, said he was “hugely encouraged” by the significant increase in activity levels across our businesses in the past couple of years.

Alongside the results, Balmoral highlighted its ongoing commitment to community support through its involvement with events, schools and charities including Friends of Anchor.

Conversation