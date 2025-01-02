‘Experience driven retail’ is the way to grow Aberdeen’s footfall says expert

Making shopping more of an experience is just one way to drive people back to Aberdeen according to one retail expert.

Andrew Turnbull believes the city’s retail sector is “undergoing significant change” thanks to evolving consumer behaviours.

He believes people are looking for more from “bricks and mortar” stores, although they will continue to be important.

Pop-up shops, live events and in-store cafes are just some of the ways Mr Turnbull thinks retailers can engage with customers.

‘Destinations for immersive experiences’

He says shop owners who provide memorable experiences will be better positioned to drive footfall and build deeper connections with their customers.

The senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University believes “immersive experiences” are the way forward.

He said: “Brick and mortar stores will continue to play an important role, albeit with a shift in focus.

“Ten new outlets, including a gaming store, a ladies fashion boutique, and a coffee shop, had opened on Union Street by late summer thanks to the city council’s empty unit grants scheme.

“Physical stores are increasingly being seen not just as places to make purchases but as destinations for immersive experiences.

“Retail concepts, such as pop-up shops, live events, and in-store cafes, are becoming popular ways for brands to engage customers.

“Future retail stores may also incorporate technology like virtual reality or augmented reality to create interactive shopping experiences.

“In short, retailers who can provide memorable experiences will be better positioned to drive footfall and build deeper connections with their customers.

“Perhaps the best example, during the current festive season, is the apparent success of the Marshall’s farm shop near Kintore, or Castleton Farm near Fordoun with the latter offering parents the chance to book breakfast with Santa for their kids.”

Second-hand shops to drive trend

Mr Turnbull believes charity shops could also play an important role in the future of retail as people become more aware of sustainability.

He said: “Sustainability is no longer simply a buzzword in UK retail; it is becoming a business imperative.

“Consumers, particularly the younger generations, are increasingly concerned about the environmental and social impacts of their purchasing decisions.

“The rise of second-hand retail and circular fashion, where items are reused, repaired, or recycled, will further drive this trend.

“Instant Neighbour, on St Machar Drive in Aberdeen, and the British Heart Foundation’s Furniture & Electrical shop on Union Street are good examples of charities aiming to exploit such opportunities.”

Aberdeen shops to remain ‘agile’

Social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook are also becoming retail spaces.

Last year the Press and Journal highlighted 11 of the biggest social media influencers in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Amongst them, Natasha Calder, from Aberdeen, a blogger sharing everything from her lifestyle to her fashion expertise.

Mr Turnbull said: “The future of UK retail is set to be shaped by technology, sustainability, and changing consumer expectations.

“Retailers who can adapt to these evolving trends, by creating seamless multichannel experiences, offering personalised services, and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability will be well-positioned for success.

“The retail marketplace, however, is never stable in the long term, so the ability to stay agile and responsive to consumer demands will be key in navigating a dynamic retail landscape.”