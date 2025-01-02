‘Experience driven retail’ is the way to grow Aberdeen’s footfall says expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Experience driven retail’ is the way to grow Aberdeen’s footfall says expert

Pop-up shops, live events and interactive shopping experiences could be the way forward for Union Street shoppers.

By Kelly Wilson
Curated at the Quad in Marischal Square is an example of the types of shopping experience people are looking for, according to retail expert. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Making shopping more of an experience is just one way to drive people back to Aberdeen according to one retail expert.

Andrew Turnbull believes the city’s retail sector is “undergoing significant change” thanks to evolving consumer behaviours.

He believes people are looking for more from “bricks and mortar” stores, although they will continue to be important.

Pop-up shops, live events and in-store cafes are just some of the ways Mr Turnbull thinks retailers can engage with customers.

‘Destinations for immersive experiences’

He says shop owners who provide memorable experiences will be better positioned to drive footfall and build deeper connections with their customers.

The senior lecturer in retail and marketing at Robert Gordon University believes “immersive experiences” are the way forward.

Curated at the Quad in Marischal Square. Friday 22nd November 2024<br />Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “Brick and mortar stores will continue to play an important role, albeit with a shift in focus.

“Ten new outlets, including a gaming store, a ladies fashion boutique, and a coffee shop, had opened on Union Street by late summer thanks to the city council’s empty unit grants scheme.

“Physical stores are increasingly being seen not just as places to make purchases but as destinations for immersive experiences.

Marshall’s Farm Shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Retail concepts, such as pop-up shops, live events, and in-store cafes, are becoming popular ways for brands to engage customers.

“Future retail stores may also incorporate technology like virtual reality or augmented reality to create interactive shopping experiences.

“In short, retailers who can provide memorable experiences will be better positioned to drive footfall and build deeper connections with their customers.

“Perhaps the best example, during the current festive season, is the apparent success of the Marshall’s farm shop near Kintore, or Castleton Farm near Fordoun with the latter offering parents the chance to book breakfast with Santa for their kids.”

Second-hand shops to drive trend

Mr Turnbull believes charity shops could also play an important role in the future of retail as people become more aware of sustainability.

He said: “Sustainability is no longer simply a buzzword in UK retail; it is becoming a business imperative.

“Consumers, particularly the younger generations, are increasingly concerned about the environmental and social impacts of their purchasing decisions.

Instant Neighbour at St Machar Drive. Image Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

“The rise of second-hand retail and circular fashion, where items are reused, repaired, or recycled, will further drive this trend.

“Instant Neighbour, on St Machar Drive in Aberdeen, and the British Heart Foundation’s Furniture & Electrical shop on Union Street are good examples of charities aiming to exploit such opportunities.”

Aberdeen shops to remain ‘agile’

Social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook are also becoming retail spaces.

Last year the Press and Journal highlighted 11 of the biggest social media influencers in Aberdeen and the north-east.

Amongst them, Natasha Calder, from Aberdeen, a blogger sharing everything from her lifestyle to her fashion expertise.

Mr Turnbull said: “The future of UK retail is set to be shaped by technology, sustainability, and changing consumer expectations.

“Retailers who can adapt to these evolving trends, by creating seamless multichannel experiences, offering personalised services, and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability will be well-positioned for success.

“The retail marketplace, however, is never stable in the long term, so the ability to stay agile and responsive to consumer demands will be key in navigating a dynamic retail landscape.”

