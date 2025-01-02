New 18 hour weather warning issued for north and north-east – as travel disruption continues

Snow has blanketed parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues yet another weather warning.

Since Monday, December 30, the weather service has warned of snow, ice and heavy rain – including an amber rain warning in the run-up to New Year.

Heavy rain has led to flooding issues across the central Highlands and in areas along rivers such as the Spey and Nairn. Coastal roads were also affected by flooding.

The Met Office has now issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which will last from 4pm until 10am on Friday, January 3.

Areas affected include Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness, the Cairngorms, Caithness and Sutherland.

In addition an ice warning has been issued for much of the West Coast from will last from 5pm until 10am on Friday.

Roads affected by snow and ice

Snow is likely to affect travel on Thursday morning, according to the Met Office with ice on untreated roads.

The new warning reads: “Further snow showers are expected at times, with a band of more persistent sleet and snow moving southwards later on Thursday afternoon and through the evening. 3 to 7cm snowfall is likely in places, whilst 10cm or more is possible above 3metres.”

The A90 is slow-moving north of Aberdeen due to snow, but drivers have spotted gritters and snow ploughs out en route.

Drivers are advised to use caution while out and to check travel routes before travelling.

Our reporters are bringing you the latest weather updates as they happen.

If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Disruption on the railways

Network Rail has been working to clear incidents along the rail network over the past few days.

The Far North Line at one point on December 31 had more than 15 obstructions along the route including landslips, which halted all services.

The Highland Main Line was affected by fast-flowing flood water in the Gynack Burn near Kingussie, which forced Network Rail to close the line until water levels reached a safe limit.

Following an aerial assessment of the Highland Main Line on Thursday morning it was deemed unsafe to reopen due to high water levels at Balavil Burn near Kingussie.

According to Network Rail, it will take an estimated six hours for the water to reach safe levels.

The network operator confirmed the Dalguise viaduct had not been damaged due to raging flood water.

There are still landslips along the Far North Line, which is unlikely to reopen until later.

ScotRail is advising travellers to check their website for the latest updates to services.

Flood warnings cease across the Highlands

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued dozens of flood warnings in the past few days.

While some areas remain flooded and water logged, Sepa is no longer enforcing flood warnings in heavily-hit area like Aviemore, Kincraig and Spey Valley.

However, areas such as Speyside, Easter Ross and the Great Glen are under flood alert.

To find out if your area is affected, visit Sepa’s website.