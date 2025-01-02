New 18 hour weather warning issued for north and north-east – as travel disruption continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New 18 hour weather warning issued for north and north-east – as travel disruption continues

Several Highland rail routes remain closed due to high water levels and landslips.

By Ross Hempseed
New weather warnings for snow and ice. Image: Met Office.
Snow has blanketed parts of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire as Met Office issues yet another weather warning.

Since Monday, December 30, the weather service has warned of snow, ice and heavy rain – including an amber rain warning in the run-up to New Year.

Heavy rain has led to flooding issues across the central Highlands and in areas along rivers such as the Spey and Nairn. Coastal roads were also affected by flooding.

The Met Office has now issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice, which will last from 4pm until 10am on Friday, January 3.

Areas affected include Aberdeenshire, Moray, Inverness, the Cairngorms, Caithness and Sutherland.

In addition an ice warning has been issued for much of the West Coast from will last from 5pm until 10am on Friday.

Roads affected by snow and ice

A9 near the River Findhorn
Snowy roads across the north and north-east. Image: DC Thomson.

Snow is likely to affect travel on Thursday morning, according to the Met Office with ice on untreated roads.

The new warning reads: “Further snow showers are expected at times, with a band of more persistent sleet and snow moving southwards later on Thursday afternoon and through the evening. 3 to 7cm snowfall is likely in places, whilst 10cm or more is possible above 3metres.”

The A90 is slow-moving north of Aberdeen due to snow, but drivers have spotted gritters and snow ploughs out en route.

Drivers are advised to use caution while out and to check travel routes before travelling.

Our reporters are bringing you the latest weather updates as they happen.

If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Disruption on the railways

Network Rail has been working to clear incidents along the rail network over the past few days.

The Far North Line at one point on December 31 had more than 15 obstructions along the route including landslips, which halted all services.

Water levels flow onto the Highland Main Line.
The Highland Main Line was closed due to flooding on the tracks at Kingussie. Image: Jasperimage.

The Highland Main Line was affected by fast-flowing flood water in the Gynack Burn near Kingussie, which forced Network Rail to close the line until water levels reached a safe limit.

Following an aerial assessment of the Highland Main Line on Thursday morning it was deemed unsafe to reopen due to high water levels at Balavil Burn near Kingussie.

According to Network Rail, it will take an estimated six hours for the water to reach safe levels.

The network operator confirmed the Dalguise viaduct had not been damaged due to raging flood water.

There are still landslips along the Far North Line, which is unlikely to reopen until later.

Landslips along the Far North Line have prevented it from reopening to trains. Image: Network Rail.

ScotRail is advising travellers to check their website for the latest updates to services.

Flood warnings cease across the Highlands

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued dozens of flood warnings in the past few days.

While some areas remain flooded and water logged, Sepa is no longer enforcing flood warnings in heavily-hit area like Aviemore, Kincraig and Spey Valley.

However, areas such as Speyside, Easter Ross and the Great Glen are under flood alert.

To find out if your area is affected, visit Sepa’s website.

