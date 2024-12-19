Stewart Milne Group: Administration extended for a further 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stewart Milne Group: Administration extended for a further 12 months

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff have lodged claims worth more than £33.4m.

By Kelly Wilson
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Stewart Milne Group and its Scottish housebuilding divisions left a pile of debt in their wake. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The administration for Stewart Milne Group and its subsidiaries has been extended for a further 12 months.

A request made by administrators Teneo to extend the process until January 8 2026, has been approved by the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Teneo had previously warned it expected to extend the period to “enable sale of the unrealised assets and, in the case of SMG, the conclusion of employment tribunal claims”.

SMG left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading in January.

Stewart Milne Group debts

Hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33 million from the collapse of housebuilder have already been warned they will not receive a penny back from the business.

Teneo confirmed they only expect to make payments to secured creditors – chief of which is Bank of Scotland which is owed more than £100m.

Stewart Milne Group's headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill.
Stewart Milne Group’s headquarters, Peregrine House, in Westhill. Image: Simon Walton

That leaves hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff facing the prospect of being left with nothing despite lodging claims worth more than £33.4m.

SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, had 329 employees at the time of its collapse.

A total of 217 workers were made redundant immediately, as the firm ceased trading, with 112 retained to help wind businesses down.

Cash recovered from sale of sites

It left eight projects unfinished which included Charleston in Cove, Aberdeen, Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven and Monarch’s Rise in Arbroath.

In the first six months of the administrations, it sold five sites which raised £15.7m.

Milestone Developments has taken over the former Stewart Milne site in Charleston, Cove. Image: Milestone Developments

Milestone Developments, owned by husband and wife team Stuart and Nicola Jackson, has recently taken over the Charleston and Monarch’s Rise sites after striking a deal with Teneo.

Stewart Milne administrator charges

A report covering the first six months of the administration shows Teneo has charged for thousands of hours of work at an average rate of more than £900 an hour.

The total bill of £6,173,209 means administrators have been charging more than £1m a month. So far, Teneo has not taken any payments.

With the administration expected to continue for several years, this sum will only increase.

Teneo has been contacted for comment.

