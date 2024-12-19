Glenshee cafe allowed to keep selling booze as councillor praises ‘godsend’ for thirsty snowsports fans

A cafe providing food and shelter for skiers and snowboarders visiting Glenshee will be allowed to keep selling booze due to its “unique” opening times.

Cairnwell Cafe is found around 270 metres uphill from the main ski resort at the Cairngorms spot, making it one of the highest pubs in Scotland.

And it’s one of the most unique places in the country to warm up with a wee drink.

But Aberdeenshire licensing standards officer Keith Simpson this week explained that the cafe had reached its limit when it came to rules over licensing.

It does not have a permanent alcohol licence, so has been applying for temporary permission to sell drink on occasions.

Typically, premises are only allowed to do this a few times a year.

But Cairnwell Cafe was seeking six additional “occasional licences” between January and April.

Catering boss Hazel Pirie recently attended the Aberdeenshire licensing board to explain the venue’s “unique circumstances”…

How often is the Cairnwell Cafe open?

Owners of the cafe near Braemar have applied for the occasional permits every year since 2009 ahead of each ski season.

Ms Pirie told councillors: “Unfortunately, our business is very weather dependent.

“The Cairnwell Cafe only operates as and when it can due to the snow.”

Ms Pirie revealed that the facility was only open for 25 days over three months last year and it is used for storage over the summer.

What did councillors say?

Councillor Dawn Black wanted to see the occasional licences granted as she believed it was “entirely reasonable” for the cafe to operate with them.

She added: “It’s got really unique circumstances in that it only operates a few days a year.

“I understand why they are not looking for full premises licence for this when they’ve only got limited days.”

Have you visited the cafe? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Marion Ewenson agreed, saying the facility was “the very definition of occasional”.

While fellow board member councillor Jeff Goodhall, a keen skier, praised the venue.

“I love that cafe – it’s a godsend at times, particularly when it’s really snowy,” he stated.

The licensing board went on to unanimously approve the occasional applications.

Read more: