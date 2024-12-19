Glenshee cafe allowed to keep selling booze as councillor praises ‘godsend’ for thirsty snowsports fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Glenshee cafe allowed to keep selling booze as councillor praises ‘godsend’ for thirsty snowsports fans

Catering bosses revealed the mountainside cafe was only open for 25 days over three months last year.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Glenshee with the Cairnwell Cafe behind them
Skiers enjoying fresh snow at Glenshee with the Cairnwell Cafe behind them. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A cafe providing food and shelter for skiers and snowboarders visiting Glenshee will be allowed to keep selling booze due to its “unique” opening times.

Cairnwell Cafe is found around 270 metres uphill from the main ski resort at the Cairngorms spot, making it one of the highest pubs in Scotland.

And it’s one of the most unique places in the country to warm up with a wee drink.

But Aberdeenshire licensing standards officer Keith Simpson this week explained that the cafe had reached its limit when it came to rules over licensing.

It does not have a permanent alcohol licence, so has been applying for temporary permission to sell drink on occasions.

Typically, premises are only allowed to do this a few times a year.

Carn Aosda and the Cairnwell Cafe

But Cairnwell Cafe was seeking six additional “occasional licences” between January and April.

Catering boss Hazel Pirie recently attended the Aberdeenshire licensing board to explain the venue’s “unique circumstances”…

How often is the Cairnwell Cafe open?

Owners of the cafe near Braemar have applied for the occasional permits every year since 2009 ahead of each ski season.

The Tea@TheShee cafe at Glenshee Ski Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Pirie told councillors: “Unfortunately, our business is very weather dependent.

“The Cairnwell Cafe only operates as and when it can due to the snow.”

Ms Pirie revealed that the facility was only open for 25 days over three months last year and it is used for storage over the summer.

What did councillors say?

Councillor Dawn Black wanted to see the occasional licences granted as she believed it was “entirely reasonable” for the cafe to operate with them.

She added: “It’s got really unique circumstances in that it only operates a few days a year.

“I understand why they are not looking for full premises licence for this when they’ve only got limited days.”

The Cairnwell Cafe provides food and shelter for skiers and snowboarders at Glenshee. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Have you visited the cafe? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Marion Ewenson agreed, saying the facility was “the very definition of occasional”.

While fellow board member councillor Jeff Goodhall, a keen skier, praised the venue.

“I love that cafe – it’s a godsend at times, particularly when it’s really snowy,” he stated.

The licensing board went on to unanimously approve the occasional applications.

Read more:

Conversation