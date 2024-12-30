Eastgate Shopping Centre boss reveals new shops to open after ‘exceptional year’ in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eastgate Shopping Centre boss reveals new shops to open after ‘exceptional year’ in Inverness

More than six million visitors walked through the doors this past year.

By Alex Banks
Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The manager of Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness believes it has been an “exceptional year” with almost six million visitors walking through the doors.

Chris Kershaw said it has been a “real step forward” and is looking at what can be added in the new year.

The shopping centre will add Maeme’s Piri Piri Chicken and a new Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) business hub.

Chris also revealed Pandora will move to a larger Eastgate unit in the summer of 2025.

Despite challenges for several businesses inside the shopping centre, he said the addition of pop-up shops and stalls has added a “really buzzing” atmosphere.

‘Exceptional year’

Inflation and rising staffing costs means to have a good year it has to be exceptional — according to Chris.

He said: “It’s been a real step forward in comparison to the previous year and that was a strong 2023.

“We’ve seen another decent jump in footfall and in the main hall we now only have one vacancy.

The Eastgate Centre is enjoying its lowest vacancy rate for some time. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“Changing the profile of Eastgate with a couple of pop-up units scattered around the centre has been huge.

“We’ve added a market vibe to the place and it is really buzzing at times.

Eastgate has had a really good year. Compared to other shopping centre figures we are just short of 2% ahead of the rest of the UK in our category.

“It’s a really strong position to be in, but there are still plenty of challenges.”

Eastgate becoming ‘all-in-one’ hub in 2025

Chris said plans to become a one-stop shop have “really progressed” with additions including a soft play area, a dance studio and even an indoor beach during the summer.

He said: “People have come across the world to the likes of Rokzkool studio, people who might not usually visit the centre and are having a look around the shops.

“Maybe you drop your kids off at the studio and then have an hour to yourself in the Eastgate.

“Everything has added to the centre in different ways, bringing families in that may not have spent the time here before.

“Although I do feel we’ve really kicked on this year, I hope we can really keep that momentum and kick on again in 2025.”

What will new year bring for Eastgate Shopping Centre?

Chris hopes Maeme’s Piri Piri Chicken and the RBS business hub won’t be the only additions to Eastgate in 2025, with other discussions ongoing.

He said: “Superdrug, Bodyshop and others have had pretty eventful years with administration and new owners.

“Joules returning is a long time coming for us, we feel it never should have left to begin with.

“The Filling Station has had planning permission granted and I believe work will start on that at the beginning of next year.

General view of the Eastgate Shopping Centre and Falcon Square.
The Eastgate Shopping Centre manager Chris Kershaw has high hopes for 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“We are also in talks with someone about replacing the RBS unit in the old mall as they make their move.”

Chris is also keen to find a balance of national brands and local flavours and has highlighted why brands should consider opening an Eastgate branch.

He added: “Bringing in local businesses and local people, such as The Drawing Room and One of a Kind has been really successful.

“The centre is a massively vibrant place and we’re pushing six million visitors this year – similar to the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen.

“Considering the size of Inverness in comparison, it’s pretty good going.”

