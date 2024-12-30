Aberdeen change-maker honoured with MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen change-maker honoured with MBE

Sir Ian Wood praised Opportunity North East co-founder Jennifer Craw for turning ideas into action and championing the local economy.

By Liza Hamilton
Jennifer Craw has been awarded an MBE as part of the King's 2025 New Year's Honours.
An Aberdeen woman who co-founded Opportunity North East (ONE) alongside Sir Ian Wood has been recognised in the King’s 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

Jennifer Craw was awarded an MBE in recognition of the significant contribution she has made to the economy of North East Scotland.

ONE was set up in 2015 by Sir Ian and Jennifer to strengthen and diversify the region’s economy with a £64 million funding commitment from the Wood Foundation.

Since then, the not-for-profit has driven action and investment in key sectors including digital technology, food and drink, agriculture, green energy, life sciences and tourism.

Jennifer built a 30-strong team of economic development and sector specialists and helped establish the ONE Tech Hub, ONE BioHub, and ONE SeedPod innovation hubs.

Their stated aim was to create a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem to support growth and innovation and create high-skill jobs for the future.

King’s New Year’s Honours

Sir Ian Wood praised Jennifer’s creative thinking and her ability to turn ideas into action.

“This recognition is thoroughly deserved,” he added. “I have every confidence that Jennifer has a great deal more to contribute to the successful diversification of the economy in the years ahead.

“We formed ONE to focus on action and delivery to make a difference to the region’s economic future, and there were enough senior businesspeople in the area and partners who shared that ambition.

“Under Jennifer’s leadership, that idea and ambition became a reality, and she has created and driven projects and secured investments to make the most of strengths, develop new opportunities, and overcome challenges.”

Opportunity North East chairman Sir Ian Wood, ONE life sciences sector board chairwoman Deborah O’Neil, ONE chief executive Jennifer Craw and Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead MSP at One BioHub, Aberdeen. Image: Opportunity North East

Reacting to the honour, Jennifer said she was delighted.

She added: “I do something that I love and am very grateful for this recognition.

“ONE is about action—taking a hands-on approach to supporting entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders as they navigate the challenges of customer discovery, innovation, investment, acceleration, and scaling.”

Jennifer said ONE’s new partnership with MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) in the region has helped transformed their approach.

“It is a great privilege to work with extraordinary entrepreneurs and innovators across the region with talented people across our boards, teams, and partners and to see the impact of our work as we transition the mix of the region’s economy for the future.”

Jennifer, who is also a Burgess of the City of Aberdeen, praised her team and said their work was about shaping a positive future for the region in its post oil and gas era.

Degree in nutrition and dietetics

She first graduated from Robert Gordon Institute of Technology (RGIT) with a degree in nutrition and dietetics followed by a postgraduate diploma in dietetics and a further postgraduate diploma in management studies five years later.

In her early career, she worked as a nutritionist before moving into marketing roles and senior management roles in the food and drink industry.

Between 2002 and 2008, Jennifer was chief executive of Scottish Enterprise Grampian.

She joined the company in 1994 and held posts including head of food and director of competitive business.

Following a spell in the energy sector, Jennifer formed a consultancy.

She worked on philanthropic projects and a renewable energy start-up and supported the Commission for Developing Scotland’s Young Workforce.

 

