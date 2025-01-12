Highland public speaking coach on open heart surgery, tackling anxiety and finding her own voice

Highlander Sophia Hanson hasn’t always been the confident public speaker who is now helping others.

Nicknamed Miss Mouse growing up, she tried every trick in the book to change her ways – before creating her own.

Based in Conon Bridge, Sophia runs The Speaker’s Sanctuary, offering hypnotherapy, transformation coaching and yoga.

She answered our questions on overcoming open heart surgery and more.

How and why did you start in business?

At every event I’ve attended, whether big or small, I’ve found the most inspiring conversations happening away from the main stage.

But when I’d ask people why they weren’t in the spotlight, I kept hearing the same reasons: imposter syndrome and a fear of public speaking.

Growing up, I was so shy I was nicknamed Miss Mouse. I tried every tip and trick out there to become a confident speaker, but nothing seemed to work.

So, I created my own holistic framework to tackle presentation anxiety—and it’s changed everything.

Now, I’m on a mission to help others find their voice, whether it’s presenting at work or self-promotion. Too many brilliant people are silencing themselves.

How did you get to where you are today?

When I graduated, I volunteered at Moray Firth Radio, which led to the news desk creating a paid role for me as a reporter and newsreader.

After that, I worked as a communications officer for the NHS and police before training as a confidence coach, yoga teacher, and hypnotherapist.

For a long time, I held myself back by not putting my own voice out there.

Once I did, my business flourished, and I knew I wanted to help others take that leap.

Who helped you?

My dad and I used to listen to a lot of motivational speakers while driving, and my mum was really interested in holistic wellbeing.

Plus, the fact that I was shy and introverted means I had to learn to ‘walk my talk’.

I know how much it hurts to let confident extroverts take centre stage while you fade into the background.

I’ve learned just as much from lesser-known meditation teachers as I have from big-name mentors.

There’s a saying: ‘Who learns the most when a wise man meets a fool?’ I try to be the wise person. Every day’s a school day.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

My mum always says, ‘do it with a good heart or not at all’.

It’s a powerful reminder to stay in alignment. If you resist or resent what you’re doing, nothing good will come of it.

What is your biggest mistake?

It took me too long to truly believe in myself; I struggled with imposter syndrome for years before realizing it was fuel for growth.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m pretty good at mining adversity and finding gold.

In 2017, I underwent open heart surgery to fix a 3.5cm hole (atrial septal defect).

That experience taught me to cherish all the moments you can.

I’ve recently released a hypnotic digital download to help people overcome their fear of public speaking so they can share their message.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I’d love to completely wipe out the fear of public speaking in my lifetime.

That means parents and schools would encourage and support children to enjoy it instead of perpetuating the belief that it is something to fear or that they have to be like everyone else to ‘fit in’.

You need to accept that you are unique and you belong here.