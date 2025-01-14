Teenager charged 10 months after fatal Aberdeen crash

A teenager is due to appear in court 10 months after a fatal car crash in Aberdeen which killed a pedestrian.

The accident happened at around 7.20pm on Wednesday, March 6 last year on Seafield Road in the west end.

It involved a Volkswagen Golf and pedestrian, Thomas Pates, who lived nearby.

Thomas – known as Tom by those close to him – passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) three weeks after the accident on what would have been his 69th birthday.

At the time, a member of Peterculter Golf Club – where Tom was a popular member – told the P&J how friends had been visiting him in hospital in the hope their voices might wake up him.

He was well-known and respected across Aberdeen for his charity work, as well as volunteering for local sports clubs.

A fitness enthusiast and avid runner, he also acted as the treasurer for running club Aberdeen Hash House Harriers.

He was also a trustee for SensationALL, a local charity which provides support to children and adults with disabilities.

Teen charged 10 months after fatal Aberdeen crash

Police have now confirmed that a “19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash in Aberdeen”.

A spokesperson added: “Around 7.20pm on Wednesday, 6 March, 2024, police received a report of a road crash involving a pedestrian and a Volkswagen Golf car on Seafield Road.

“Emergency services attended and the 68-year-old pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on Monday, 25 March, 2024.

“The 19-year-old driver of the Golf has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”