Kemnay mum thanks SCAA for saving her life – and encourages public to back charity’s new aircraft

An Aberdeenshire mum has thanked Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) for saving her life – and is urging everyone to support its new “lifesaver” helicopter.

Steph Smith was mountain biking with her family at Glenlivet, near Tomintoul, when she fell ill during the Easter holidays last year.

The then 51-year-old later suffered a heart attack while in the middle of dense woodland, around 60 miles from the hospital care she needed.

By road, the journey to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary would have taken more than an hour-and-a-half, but SCAA was able to fly Steph there within 15 minutes.

“The reason I’m alive and well is because of this charity,” she said. “I didn’t have an hour – they saved my life.

“Luckily, an ambulance arrived quickly but they didn’t have any pain meds so I met up with a second paramedic crew.

“We were with them in a layby when the helicopter landed. I was a little bit more alert by then and I remember putting the headphones on. It was noisy but very quick.”

Lifesaving work of SCAA crew

Once at ARI, the mum-of-two, from Kemnay, was immediately taken into surgery to have a stent fitted.

“It is because of this helicopter that my daughters still have a mum,” she said.

“This is the only real way as a patient that I can say thanks. I asked later how much it costs – and it’s about £4,500 per trip. If I had that money, I’d give it to them.

“The only way I can give back and and help make sure other people have the same opportunity is to highlight the good job they do.”

Steph, a secondary school teacher, shared her story as SCAA announced plans for its new state-of-the-art air ambulance at its base in Aberdeen.

The Airbus H145 D3 is currently in production in Germany but by October will be helping crews save lives across the country.

“It will be the most advanced aircraft of its type when it comes into service in Scotland,” SCAA chief executive David Craig said.

“While it will be based in Aberdeen, very much like its sister aircraft in Perth, it’ll cover all of Scotland.

“From Shetland down to the Borders, from the west coast to the east coast and back.

“It will cover wherever it is needed the most. No one in Scotland should die because help can’t get there in time.”

Fundraiser for new SCAA helicopter

When the “lifesaver” aircraft arrives to replace the existing EC 135 it will become the UK’s most advanced helicopter air ambulance of its type.

SCAA, which was one of The P&J Community Fund’s charity partners last year, relies solely on public donations.

“We’re calling on the public to help us bring the aircraft into service,” Mr Craig added.

“Today, we’re launching a campaign called Operation Skyward.

“We need to raise an extra £2 million a year to cover it and that’s on top of the current £8 million costs.

“So many people, businesses, groups and societies support us, so we’re calling upon them again to help us raise that money to bring this aircraft into service and help save even more lives.”

New aircraft will make a ‘huge impact’

The “enhanced and more capable” aircraft will enable an additional 60 minutes of flight so SCAA can reach more remote areas and fly without refuelling.

It will also be larger and equipped with weather radar and night vision to operate more safely in dark and harsh weather.

Pilot Pete Winn said: “Operationally, it’s going to make a huge impact.

“We’re going to be able to reach many more patients in the evening and get them to hospital more quickly.

“At the moment, if we’re doing a really long flight, we may have to do a refuel on the way out to a patient and on the way back, which adds time to getting the patients from the scene to the major trauma centre.

“The new aircraft will allow us to save a load of time and the patient outcomes, as a result, will be much approved.

“For the medics in the back, having a bigger cabin it’ll be easier for them to work on those who are really sick or injured.

“And, with the seating we’ll be able to take the full doctor compliment, all the paramedics we normally take and have the space for parents or guardians.”