Union Square boss on attracting top brands to Aberdeen

Aberdeen Union Square boss Ryan Manson is looking ahead to 2025 with a renewed sense of optimism, with the centre now fully let and footfall on the rise.

He said a £15 million revamp of the mall’s M&S store will transform it into one of the British retail chain’s four largest stores in Scotland.

Meanwhile, work has begun to fit out three new eateries in the upper mall, including Singh Street, Wingstop and Maki & Ramen.

Mr Manson’s positive outlook comes on the back of an impressive 2024 at Union Square.

Sales surpassed £170 million and the manager says year-on-year footfall growth should keep the centre on its upward trajectory.

Union Square – which includes a retail park, 10-screen cinema, hotel and restaurants – was sold last year for £111m to American private equity firm.

M&S spring move

The city centre attraction, which is home to the likes of Apple, BrewDog, H&M and Zara, continues to draw big brand names, including new arrivals Jo Malone, Lush and Sea Salt Cornwall.

TK Maxx relocated within the mall during summer as hoardings went up to allow work to begin on doubling the size of Union Square’s M&S.

“We are looking forward to them progressing through that and opening up what will be one of the top four biggest M&S stores in Scotland,” said Mr Manson.

When it opens in spring it will include a market-style food hall with a flower shop, a cheese barge, a larger in-store bakery and a dedicated M&S wine shop.

As well as expanded clothing, home and beauty departments.

This will coincide with the permanent closure of M&S’s store at nearby St Nicholas Shopping Centre, which is now up for sale.

Mr Manson says there is a strong demand for space at Union Square, where an estimated 1,600 staff are employed in connection with business operations.

Retail adapts to omnichannel world

While retail had adapted to the omnichannel world with online sales, he said bricks and mortar destinations maintain an advantage.

“It’s more than just shopping,” he explained. “These are places where people come to spend time together and enjoy being in.

“So we want to deliver a great place for people to shop, dine, work and spend time together.”

Mr Manson was thrilled with Union Square’s performance this festive season.

He said footfall figures showed strong growth on key shopping days, with 65,000 shoppers visiting for a bumper Black Friday splurge – the largest number since before the pandemic.

“We have a high occupancy of great brands right here in the heart of Aberdeen. The people of the city and Aberdeenshire have clearly been enjoying visiting us, let’s face it, in huge numbers,” added Mr Manson.

“We’ve got an excellent flagship destination. Brands know that when they place themselves in a destination like this that there is a certainty about how they are likely to perform.”

Likewise, Mr Manson said Aberdeen and the shires make for a great catchment area.

“We’re fortunate in Aberdeen to have a destination like this where people and brands want to be,” he added.

“These brands come here with great concepts, great fit-outs and it’s a relationship we’ve been able to continually deliver on.

“There’s a snowball effect of the success stories that these brands communicate within the industry, which just attracts more and more brands wanting to be here.”

Pride in Union Square

The outlook for Union Square in 2025 remains positive, says Mr Manson.

“We were 15 years old in October; it’s been a journey, but we will continue to listen to our customers,” he said.

“We’re really, really proud and we feel the people of Aberdeen are proud of Union Square and what it brings to the north-east of Scotland.

“And we want to continue to meet that expectation for them, so there’ll be more of that in 2025.”