Exclusive: M&S puts Aberdeen flagship up for sale – hailing ‘variety of uses’

Marks & Spencer bosses have put its Aberdeen flagship building up for sale – hailing a “variety of possible uses”.

One month ago today, the popular high street giant confirmed long-feared plans to close the St Nicholas Street branch.

It will shut next spring, after 80 years in the city centre.

At the same time, M&S chiefs announced a £15m expansion of the Union Square shop – roughly doubling its size.

And they pledged to find a new use for the landmark building, just off Union Street, after it falls empty.

In the weeks since the closure was announced, there has been growing speculation about what the old flagship could be used for.

M&S bosses have now appointed estate agents Savills to find a buyer for the huge building.

They say the 80,000sq ft site would be “potentially suitable for a variety of uses” – subject to planning approval from the council.

A prospectus seen by the Press and Journal promotes the major investment going on in the city centre as a selling point.

The document states: “The property benefits from outstanding visibility and passing footfall from Union Street, which is located directly opposite.”

New market development promoted as major selling point

And the new market building, with its Union Street entrance just yards from the M&S site, is also a crucial part of the package.

Savills tells possible buyers the “outstanding” project “will completely transform this area of the city centre”.

The firm adds: “The new market will link many of the major areas of activity in Aberdeen including Union Square and Bon Accord Shopping Centre, Marischal Square leisure and office complex and Aberdeen bus and railway stations.

“This will significantly enhance the location and passing footfall.”

There is no price listed, but the prospectus says offers are invited.

Any new owner would have to pay £267,240 per annum in business rates.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the marketing of our Aberdeen store has begun and we are inviting interested parties to come forward.”

‘Other options’ must be on the table in M&S Aberdeen sale

Our Union Street, the campaign group dedicated to restoring the Granite Mile’s former glory, fears the focus is slanted too much towards securing a retail future.

Leader Bob Keiller is due to meet with M&S property bigwigs in the weeks ahead, where he hopes to get more answers on the building.

He said: “Understandably M&S will want to market the building to the retail sector.

“If this doesn’t happen, how long do they wait before considering other options to develop, modify or even demolish the property?”

‘Could it be used for other activities rather than sit empty?’

Should M&S fail to secure a new buyer for the complex, it could face an “uncertain” future.

Mr Keiller added: “If the future of the building is uncertain – can it be used for other activities rather than sit empty.

“This would take a lot of planning and organising so might need to be started sooner rather than later.

“Lots of people have great ideas but making them happen is a different challenge.”

It comes after the M&S flagship building was mooted as one possible location for a new city centre museum highlighting Aberdeen’s historic alcohol production.

What sort of retail giant could potentially take on Aberdeen M&S?

Councillor Marie Boulton is one of many who hope House of Fraser could be tempted into snapping up the old Marks and Spencer venue.

It’s something many Aberdonians have been wondering about since the department store last year announced it would be opening in Dundee.

She said: “Frasers do seem to be venturing back onto the high street, and some shoppers do still want that department store concept…”

Mrs Boulton even optimistically suggested that John Lewis could “realise the error of its ways” with a shock return to the city centre.

She said: “I hear that the people of the north-east are not buying online like they perhaps hoped.

“But really, if it’s to be retail, we just want a quality store there.”

What else has happened since the M&S closure was announced?

