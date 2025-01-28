Former boss of missing Eliza Huszti baffled by sisters’ disappearance

The former boss of one of the missing Huszti sisters says Eliza would have known the area where she was last seen ‘very well’.

Scott Bousfield, who employed Eliza at Abz Cleaning Solutions for six years, is shocked and concerned by her disappearance.

Eliza and her sister Henrietta, who are part of a set of triplets, were reported missing after vanishing at 2:12am on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge area in Aberdeen on January 7.

Despite daily searches of the River Dee by specialist divers, which have now been scaled back, the sisters have not been found.

The day before they went missing, they terminated the lease on their Charlotte Street flat – something they hadn’t mentioned to their family beforehand.

Police say they have no reason to suspect any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

It’s understood Eliza worked as a cleaner at a different firm up until her disappearance, while Henrietta worked at Costa Coffee.

Mr Bousfield, who last spoke to Eliza in August, has been in contact with the police and the Huszti family following their disappearance.

Eliza Huszti’s former boss says everyone ‘spoke highly of her’

He spoke to journalist Krisztina Vermes for the Hungarian news show Tények Plusz on tv2.

He said: “After we heard the news I got in contact with their brother Jozsef to say that we were very worried about her and have been following the investigation closely.

“I have given a statement to the police to help as much as possible with the inquiries.

“She would always speak to you. Just a happy, outgoing, kind of person.

“She never seemed down or sad. And she would always greet you with a smile and say, “Hello, how you doing?”

“I think I can probably count on one hand how many times she was actually off in six years.

“She always did her job to the best of her ability.

“She worked at four sites for us, and they always spoke highly of her.”

Eliza would know the area where the sisters disappeared ‘very well’

Scott explained that the area where the twins went missing is one Eliza should be familiar with.

Scott said: “Eliza would know the area where they went missing very well. She used to work for us down there.”

“We do find it strange they handed the flat back. Why would they do that?”

Even at the end of her employment with Scott’s company, Eliza remained very professional.

Scott said: “One day, we got a text saying that she had found another job.

“She didn’t say what the job was, and she was handing in her two weeks’ notice, and that was that.

“It wasn’t just an I’m not coming back text, which we’ve had from cleaners.

“It was properly laid out, saying this is the day I’m starting my two weeks’ notice, and I’ll be leaving after that.”

Huszti sisters’ employers share concern over missing twins

Scott also recalled meeting Henrietta Huszti on one occasion.

He said: “I met Henrietta once, and she seemed really nice. It was probably only for like, ten to fifteen minutes.

“Eliza was always very shy but Henrietta seemed less so.

“She came up to me straight away. Eliza was always very soft-spoken, but would never ignore you or anything.

“I had never seen Eliza with anyone else really, other than that time Henrietta.”

‘Enquiries ongoing’ to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti as River Dee search stood down

Superintendent David Howieson said: “The investigation continues to trace Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both 32, who were last seen on Market Street at the Victoria Bridge over the River Dee around 2.12am on Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.

“Our thoughts are very much with their family at what is a very difficult time.

“Extensive and detailed searches have been carried out of the River Dee and the Harbour area, using local and national specialist police resources, including the dive and marine unit, police dogs and air support, and those of partner agencies.

“These searches have now concluded at this time but enquiries will be ongoing to trace Eliza and Henrietta.

“Coastal areas, both north and south of Aberdeen city, will continue to be searched and any further information received by police will be acted upon.

“I would again stress there is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances or criminality.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0735 of Tuesday, 7 January, 2025.”

