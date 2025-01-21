Four new Cala Homes developments to support 1,000 north-east jobs

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Homes says four new north-east developments will support more than 1,000 jobs.

Following the multi-million-pound purchase of four sites, 303 new homes will be built in Banchory, Grandhome, Milltimber, and Bridge of Don.

Industry body Homes for Scotland estimates that every new home supports 3.5 jobs in the Scottish economy – two direct jobs and 1.5 indirect roles in the supply chain.

This means the Cala developments could support 1,060 jobs. The sites will directly employ around 600 construction roles.

Strong demand for housing

It comes just months after the Westhill-based firm was acquired by Patron Capital and Sixth Street Partners for £1.35 billion from Legal & General Group.

Ross Maclennan, Cala Homes (North) land director, said: “Purchasing and commencing work on four sites across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in quick succession is a positive step towards bringing new homes to the region and continuing Cala’s presence in some of the most sought-after areas.

“This significant investment shows our commitment to Cala North, where demand for high-quality housing remains strong.

“By focusing on creating vibrant, well-connected communities, we aim to enhance the lives of our future homeowners and support the wider economy.”

A total of 303 homes will be built with 92 at Oldfold Village in Milltimber, 68 at Banchory’s Upper Lochton, 76 at Grandhome and 67 at Silverburn in Bridge of Don.

‘Actively seeking’ more sites

Cala has also secured planning permission for a further development at Conglass in Inverurie.

95 homes are to be built which will provide further jobs and investment when work begins later this year.

The company said it continues to look for further opportunities to invest in the north-east.

Mr Maclennan said: “Our land and planning team is actively seeking to invest in more sites located in desirable locations, and we have the expertise to unlock potential across the full range of planning and development opportunities.

“It is well documented that there is an undersupply of homes in Scotland, and Aberdeen has recently declared a housing emergency.

“Private sector investment from housebuilders like Cala is fundamental to addressing these challenges.

“Every home we build leverages money for social and affordable housing, as well as helping to meet demand for homes at multiple levels of the local market.

“By proactively purchasing land in the north-east, we can continue to deliver thriving, sustainable new communities that showcase the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Cala Aberdeen roots

Cala employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315 million deal.