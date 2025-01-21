Four new Cala Homes developments to support 1,000 north-east jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Four new Cala Homes developments to support 1,000 north-east jobs

The firm said the new Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire sites show its confidence in the region.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group to create 1,000 jobs through new developments.
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Group to create 1,000 jobs through new developments.

Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Homes says four new north-east developments will support more than 1,000 jobs.

Following the multi-million-pound purchase of four sites, 303 new homes will be built in Banchory, Grandhome, Milltimber, and Bridge of Don.

Industry body Homes for Scotland estimates that every new home supports 3.5 jobs in the Scottish economy – two direct jobs and 1.5 indirect roles in the supply chain.

This means the Cala developments could support 1,060 jobs. The sites will directly employ around 600 construction roles.

Strong demand for housing

It comes just months after the Westhill-based firm was acquired by Patron Capital and Sixth Street Partners for £1.35 billion from Legal & General Group.

Ross Maclennan, Cala Homes (North) land director, said: “Purchasing and commencing work on four sites across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in quick succession is a positive step towards bringing new homes to the region and continuing Cala’s presence in some of the most sought-after areas.

Ross Maclennan, Cala Homes (North) land director. Image: True North

“This significant investment shows our commitment to Cala North, where demand for high-quality housing remains strong.

“By focusing on creating vibrant, well-connected communities, we aim to enhance the lives of our future homeowners and support the wider economy.”

A total of 303 homes will be built with 92 at Oldfold Village in Milltimber, 68 at Banchory’s Upper Lochton, 76 at Grandhome and 67 at Silverburn in Bridge of Don.

‘Actively seeking’ more sites

Cala has also secured planning permission for a further development at Conglass in Inverurie.

95 homes are to be built which will provide further jobs and investment when work begins later this year.

The company said it continues to look for further opportunities to invest in the north-east.

Mr Maclennan said: “Our land and planning team is actively seeking to invest in more sites located in desirable locations, and we have the expertise to unlock potential across the full range of planning and development opportunities.

The Conglass, Inverurie site Cala Homes is to build on as seen from the A96. Image: Google Street View

“It is well documented that there is an undersupply of homes in Scotland, and Aberdeen has recently declared a housing emergency.

“Private sector investment from housebuilders like Cala is fundamental to addressing these challenges.

“Every home we build leverages money for social and affordable housing, as well as helping to meet demand for homes at multiple levels of the local market.

“By proactively purchasing land in the north-east, we can continue to deliver thriving, sustainable new communities that showcase the very best of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Cala Aberdeen roots

Cala employs more than 1,300 people across 10 offices and has around 75 live developments anytime.

Its current Aberdeen projects include flagship sites at Craibstone, Grandhome and Milltimber.

The business was founded in 1875 as the City of Aberdeen Land Association and was the first Scottish company listed on the London Stock Market.

Today, its Scottish and English operations are run from offices in Edinburgh and Wooburn Green, Buckinghamshire.

Financial services giant Legal & General acquired full control of the group in March 2018, raising its stake from 47.9% to 100% in a £315 million deal.

Conversation