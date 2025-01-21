Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill marquee removed after long-running saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill marquee removed after long-running saga

The marquee was the subject of a planning application clash with Aberdeen City Council, with hundreds signing a petition to keep it in place.

By Liza Hamilton
The Dutch Mill marquee is no more.
The Dutch Mill marquee is no more. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

A popular marquee erected outside Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill Hotel has been removed.

The Queens Road venue confirmed the space will revert back to being a car park on January 27.

It follows a long-running campaign to keep the structure, which went up in 2020 amid Covid restrictions for customer safety.

Bosses argued it had become “very popular”, but in 2022 Aberdeen City Council ordered it to be removed, saying the large white canopy looked out of place in the traditional area.

In a bid to keep al fresco service alive at the Queens Road site, Dutch Mill bosses applied to instead put up a smaller £30,000 marquee designed to blend in with the rest of the street.

Dutch Mill Hotel marquee reverts to car park

Hundreds of people signed a petition to support the application, which was ultimately approved by council in February 2023. However, this has not been actioned.

The Dutch Mill Hotel posted on Facebook, following the marquee’s removal this week.

Drone pictures of the marquee at the Dutch Mill Hotel on Queens Road, Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“The time has come to bid farewell to our marquee,” reads the post.

“What began in July 2020 as a safe space for socialising after lockdown, quickly became a much-loved part of our premises at The Dutch Mill Hotel.

“Whether you enjoyed cocktails in the sun, Scotland Rugby and football games or Christmas nights out we hope you had the best time.

“Thanks to all of our loyal customers for your signatures of support to keep the marquee as long as we have.

“Our front car park will be open again from Monday 27 January.”

‘Shame to see it go’

Fans of the venue reacted to the post, expressing disappointment.

Margaret Bell said: “It was a great space and perfect for watching the rugby. Sorry it’s going.”

With Martin McBride commenting: “Shame to see it go. It’s great in the summer.”

The Dutch Mill Hotel has been approached for comment.

Conversation