Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill marquee removed after long-running saga

A popular marquee erected outside Aberdeen’s Dutch Mill Hotel has been removed.

The Queens Road venue confirmed the space will revert back to being a car park on January 27.

It follows a long-running campaign to keep the structure, which went up in 2020 amid Covid restrictions for customer safety.

Bosses argued it had become “very popular”, but in 2022 Aberdeen City Council ordered it to be removed, saying the large white canopy looked out of place in the traditional area.

In a bid to keep al fresco service alive at the Queens Road site, Dutch Mill bosses applied to instead put up a smaller £30,000 marquee designed to blend in with the rest of the street.

Dutch Mill Hotel marquee reverts to car park

Hundreds of people signed a petition to support the application, which was ultimately approved by council in February 2023. However, this has not been actioned.

The Dutch Mill Hotel posted on Facebook, following the marquee’s removal this week.

“The time has come to bid farewell to our marquee,” reads the post.

“What began in July 2020 as a safe space for socialising after lockdown, quickly became a much-loved part of our premises at The Dutch Mill Hotel.

“Whether you enjoyed cocktails in the sun, Scotland Rugby and football games or Christmas nights out we hope you had the best time.

“Thanks to all of our loyal customers for your signatures of support to keep the marquee as long as we have.

“Our front car park will be open again from Monday 27 January.”

‘Shame to see it go’

Fans of the venue reacted to the post, expressing disappointment.

Margaret Bell said: “It was a great space and perfect for watching the rugby. Sorry it’s going.”

With Martin McBride commenting: “Shame to see it go. It’s great in the summer.”

The Dutch Mill Hotel has been approached for comment.