Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jobs saved as Dutch Mill marquee plans approved

By Ben Hendry
February 9, 2023, 1:17 pm Updated: February 9, 2023, 2:59 pm
The Dutch Mill marquee has been the subject of some demand
Councillors have discussed the fate of the Dutch Mill marquee. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Jobs at the Dutch Mill have been saved with permission granted to keep a marquee at the popular Aberdeen bar and hotel for at least three more years.

The Queens Road venue put up its structure in 2021, as Covid restrictions hammered hospitality.

But Aberdeen City Council ordered it to be removed by the end of January, saying the large white canopy looked out of place in the traditional area.

We got some aerial pictures of the business-boosting structure, soon to be replaced with a smaller model, earlier this week. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

In a bid to find compromise, Dutch Mill bosses pleaded to instead put up a smaller grey marquee – designed to fit in more.

They also pledged to set it a few feet back from the street and shield it with trees.

The hotel and bar issued grave warnings of “considerable” redundancies if the busy west end venue had to go completely without.

The new marquee would be set back from the front of the site, with planters obscuring it.

Dutch Mill marquee decision a ‘victory for common sense’

Since December, a whopping 465 people wrote to the local authority calling for the replacement marquee to be rubber-stamped.

But things looked bleak last week when the council’s planning department said the application should be binned.

Officers argued that the adverse impact on the historic Albyn area outweighed the benefits to the business.

Queens Road is largelty made up of grand granite villas, many of which have been turned into offfices. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Members of the council’s planning committee today voted unanimously to defy that recommendation.

They all agreed that it was more important to support the firm, after hearing from manager Finlay Cran about the 20 jobs at risk.

Mr Cran said council policy should evolve to meet the changing face of hospitality.

Finlay Cran, duty manager at The Dutch Mill, addressed the meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He added: “Our staff group enlarged by 20 people, both full-time and part-time, to serve the marquee – and they remain in employment.

“We hope that service can continue.”

Councillors were also impressed with design changes to ensure the new structure, estimated to cost £30,000, blends in more with C-listed building.

Councillor Jennifer Stewart declared: “I’m delighted common sense has prevailed, we are in difficult times.”

The Dutch Mill had pressed for its front marquee to be allowed to remain open until midnight and to play music.
The Dutch Mill marquee has become something of a west end hotspot.

What happened during meeting about Dutch Mill marquee?

Councillors were united in their support, pointing out that other Queens Road buildings – like the nearby Blenheim House – have modern extensions.

They also argued that parking problems in the area, highlighted by six objectors, would be an issue regardless of the marquee taking up spaces outside the Dutch Mill.

And neighbour Ian Mills addressed councillors to explain why he was backing the plans.

The Dutch Mill marquee row will go before a council meeting
The Dutch Mill will now be able to replace this structure erected in a hurry during the pandemic with an improved replacement. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Mr Mills said the al fresco area was a “thriving, vibrant social hub”.

He suggested its appearance was “more palatable” than the many vacant units in Aberdeen city centre and “the modern Union Terrace Gardens that’s just been built”.

‘Worrying time’ for under-threat workers

Dutch Mill management exchanged relieved hugs after the decision was announced.

Owner Richard Nicoll told the P&J he “couldn’t be happier” following a “worrying few months”.

He said: “It has been a worrying time for everybody, not knowing what was coming. It could have gone either way.

“We’ve been amazed by the number of people supporting us, every person who has come through the door has spoken about it.”

A waiter serves up some drinks as customers meet in the Dutch Mill marquee during the pandemic.

Mr Nicoll added: “This decision today means we can move forward and start planning its future properly.

“Before, we didn’t know how long we would have it for or how much to invest in making it look nicer.

“Now we can breathe a big sigh of relief.”

You can see the plans here.

You can see the plans here.

Tags

