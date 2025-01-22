Local heroes swoop in with offers to save libraries in Balmedie and Inverbervie

Determined Aberdeenshire bookworms are coming to the rescue of their closure-threatened local libraries – with “innovative solutions” to ensure their communities don’t lose out.

The council’s shock decision to close 13 library buildings was revealed in November, with the sites initially poised to shut in December.

However, that hasn’t gone quite to plan.

Balmedie, Boddam, Cairnbulg, Cruden Bay, Insch, Inverbervie, Kintore, Macduff, New Pitsligo, Newmachar, Newtonhill, Rosehearty and Strichen are still open after a furious backlash.

The buildings remain earmarked for closure, and locals have since been asked about the best ways to ensure access to books in their areas continues.

Praise for ‘innovative’ Aberdeenshire library services

Communities committee chairwoman, councillor Anne Stirling, said that “reasonable and positive” chats have taken place across the region.

She also noted that “innovative solutions” had been put forward by residents to keep library services in their areas.

However, she told the P&J that the building closures were needed to save vital cash.

She bluntly stated: “Live Life Aberdeenshire doesn’t have the budget to continue to fund and manage all of the buildings that we have.

“It’s just not feasible to do that, so we have to do things differently.

“The library service is not just about books, there are other activities that take place within a library.

“It’s about relocating these services and finding different sites where those can continue.”

She added: “It’s the buildings we are considering, not stopping the service.”

So now it comes down to the question of how to keep those services – in other words, bundles of books, various resources and space for activities – in these locations.

What could happen in Inverbervie?

Kincardine and Mearns area committee members recently considered proposals for Inverbervie.

Two positive engagement sessions have been held in the coastal village, that should leave residents feeling encouraged.

The community council has identified and organised visits to four alternative venues that could host the library service in the future.

These potential sites are the Inverbervie Sports Centre, Inverbervie School, the Scout Hall and the ABK Church centre.

What about Balmedie?

Meanwhile, Formartine area committee members discussed the future of Balmedie’s building.

Four groups have expressed an interest in running the building through a community asset transfer.

Two of these enquiries are expected to progress to the formal application stage.

However, Ms Nicol noted that there are other buildings in the village that could host the library service if needed.

Mid Formartine councillor Andrew Hassan attended the public meeting in Balmedie and noted the community still wants a physical library service in the village.

He also hoped the four groups could work together to come up with one joint solution instead.

What are the next steps for Aberdeenshire library services?

Feedback from all of the consultations will be put to the communities committee when it meets on February 13.

The library buildings will remain open until a decision has been made on their future.

