Local heroes swoop in with offers to save libraries in Balmedie and Inverbervie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Local heroes swoop in with offers to save libraries in Balmedie and Inverbervie

Communities across the region have been fighting to retain library services in towns and villages where buildings are at risk of closure.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The future of Balmedie Library remains to be seen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The future of Balmedie Library remains to be seen. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Determined Aberdeenshire bookworms are coming to the rescue of their closure-threatened local libraries – with “innovative solutions” to ensure their communities don’t lose out.

The council’s shock decision to close 13 library buildings was revealed in November, with the sites initially poised to shut in December.

However, that hasn’t gone quite to plan.

Balmedie, Boddam, Cairnbulg, Cruden Bay, Insch, Inverbervie, Kintore, Macduff, New Pitsligo, Newmachar, Newtonhill, Rosehearty and Strichen are still open after a furious backlash.

The buildings remain earmarked for closure, and locals have since been asked about the best ways to ensure access to books in their areas continues.

A reduction in user numbers prompted the library building closures. Image: Shutterstock

Praise for ‘innovative’ Aberdeenshire library services

Communities committee chairwoman, councillor Anne Stirling, said that “reasonable and positive” chats have taken place across the region.

She also noted that “innovative solutions” had been put forward by residents to keep library services in their areas.

However, she told the P&J that the building closures were needed to save vital cash.

Councillor Anne Stirling, left, pictured with fellow councillor Anne Simpson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She bluntly stated: “Live Life Aberdeenshire doesn’t have the budget to continue to fund and manage all of the buildings that we have.

“It’s just not feasible to do that, so we have to do things differently.

“The library service is not just about books, there are other activities that take place within a library.

“It’s about relocating these services and finding different sites where those can continue.”

The former Newtonhill Library venue. Image: DC Thomson

She added: “It’s the buildings we are considering, not stopping the service.”

So now it comes down to the question of how to keep those services – in other words, bundles of books, various resources and space for activities – in these locations.

What could happen in Inverbervie?

Kincardine and Mearns area committee members recently considered proposals for Inverbervie.

Inverbervie Library could soon be closed for good. Image: DC Thomson

Two positive engagement sessions have been held in the coastal village, that should leave residents feeling encouraged.

The community council has identified and organised visits to four alternative venues that could host the library service in the future.

These potential sites are the Inverbervie Sports Centre, Inverbervie School, the Scout Hall and the ABK Church centre.

What about Balmedie?

Meanwhile, Formartine area committee members discussed the future of Balmedie’s building.

Four groups have expressed an interest in running the building through a community asset transfer.

Balmedie Library could stay open under a community asset transfer. Image: DC Thomson

Would you like to see locals take over Aberdeenshire libraries? Let us know in our comments section below

Two of these enquiries are expected to progress to the formal application stage.

However, Ms Nicol noted that there are other buildings in the village that could host the library service if needed.

Mid Formartine councillor Andrew Hassan attended the public meeting in Balmedie and noted the community still wants a physical library service in the village.

He also hoped the four groups could work together to come up with one joint solution instead.

What are the next steps for Aberdeenshire library services?

Feedback from all of the consultations will be put to the communities committee when it meets on February 13.

The library buildings will remain open until a decision has been made on their future.

Read more:

Conversation