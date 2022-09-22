Death of Banchory airman who inspired Top Gun: Doug Macdonald, 81 By Lindsay Bruce September 22, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 22, 2022, 7:39 pm 1 Commander Doug Macdonald of the Royal Navy's Fleet Air Arm, and original Top Gun. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Obituaries A place to remember Bunty Walls: Family bench in Aberdeen where memories are made 0 Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de… 0 Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies… Simplicity and lament on the Queen's final journey Obituary: David Clyne, former Aberdeen councillor who brought The Lemon Tree to life 0 Investigation launched after 20-year-old dies in Aberdeen's Union Square 2 Gordon Inkster's life at heart of Inverness community 0 Joe Telfer the 'Swan Man' of Nairn dies aged 77 0 Queen's 'happiest memories' were at her mother's home at Glamis Castle 0 Queen's love for dashing Philip at first sight 0 More from Press and Journal Scotland will use summer shocker in Dublin as motivation to put things right in… 0 Cameron Harper will reap benefits of adaptability later in career, says Caley Thistle coach… 0 Mowi appeals refusal of Loch Hourn fish farm expansion by Highland councillors 0 Elgin physiotherapist raises more than £10,000 for cancer research in memory of friend 0 Rambler returns to climb Ben Nevis with NHS physio who saved his life there 0 Fast and furious Arenacross is racing to P&J Live 0 Editor's Picks Workers in tears at Stoneywood paper mill as nearly 400 jobs cut with immediate effect Man who repeatedly followed random women in the street branded a ‘danger to the public’ Former detective inspector on trial accused of striking female Police Scotland co-worker Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin CHARGED by SFA after ‘blatant cheating’ comments about Hibs’ Ryan Porteous All you need to know about Aberdeen music festival Cultivate Man with ‘frightening’ eyes seen next to pushchair at site of Renee MacRae’s disappearance