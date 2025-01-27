Alasdair Craigie, ‘humble, hard-working’ co-founder of Aberdeen’s CHAP Group, dies aged 81

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alasdair Craigie, ‘humble, hard-working’ co-founder of Aberdeen’s CHAP Group, dies aged 81

Aberdeen civil engineer Alasdair Craigie made significant contributions to Scotland’s construction industry.

By Liza Hamilton
Alasdair Craigie, co-founder of Aberdeen-based construction firm CHAP Group, has died aged 81.

Tributes have been pouring in for the “humble, hard worker” who is remembered as a “true gentleman”.

Under Alasdair’s leadership, CHAP expanded its operations across construction, civil engineering, commercial property, house building and quarrying, becoming a prominent player in the region’s construction sector.

Originally from Orkney, Alasdair developed his strong work ethic helping his father on the family farm.

It was this background that laid the foundation for his later success in civil engineering upon graduating from the University of Aberdeen.

Alasdair began his professional journey with major firms such as Wimpy and William Tawse, working on a wide range of construction projects across Scotland and southern England.

Tributes for Alasdair Craigie

However, it was in 1976 that he took the entrepreneurial leap, co-founding CHAP Group with three colleagues, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey for both Craigie and the company.

The name CHAP is an acronym derived from the initials of its founding partners – Craigie, Harper, Anderson, and Phillip – and Alasdair Craigie was a driving force behind the firm’s growth and success.

The four founders of CHAP during the firm’s early years.

Although he was the youngest of the founding directors, his work ethic and determination saw him serve as the sole managing director for many years, guiding the company through periods of growth and adversity.

Under his leadership, Westhill-based CHAP grew to become one of Scotland’s most respected construction and civil engineering companies.

The firm worked on a variety of high-profile projects, including lighthouse renovations on remote islands, infrastructure for telecommunications giant BT, and several major construction works across the country.

CHAP’s commitment to quality and reliability earned it a reputation as a go-to contractor for complex and challenging projects.

A ‘quiet but determined’ approach

Despite the challenges that the company faced during the economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic, Alasdair remained committed to its success.

Even as the company’s size fluctuated over the years, he found comfort in seeing CHAP return to growth in the final years of his life, including the expansion of its civil engineering division, a field close to his heart.

Westhill-based CHAP is now almost 50 years old.

His son, Hugh Craigie, who now serves as the managing director of CHAP, reflected on his father’s quiet but determined approach to leadership.

“Dad was quite a quiet guy, but he could be impatient at times and that helped drive the company on,” he said.

“He was always discreet. A number of people have said to me that they came to him asking for advice or wanting to discuss something and he was completely discreet.

“It never went beyond him and a lot of people valued that greatly.”

He said the family has had a huge response to Alasdair’s death in terms of cards and kind messages.

“The word that jumps out to me that’s been mentioned again and again was just a gentleman,” he said.

Past president of Aberdeen Rotary Club

Beyond his professional achievements, Alasdair was a past president of Aberdeen Rotary Club and Aberdeen Association of Civil Engineers.

He served on the board of governors for Robert Gordon University during a period of significant campus expansion and was part of the committee that helped deliver the new curling rink on the Lang Stracht.

Alasdair Craigie leaves behind his wife Edna, his children Hugh, Anne and Ian and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Aberdeen Crematorium (West Chapel) on Wednesday, January 29 at 1.15pm, to which all friends and family are invited.

Conversation