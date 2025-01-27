Alasdair Craigie, ‘humble, hard-working’ co-founder of Aberdeen’s CHAP Group, dies aged 81

Alasdair Craigie, co-founder of Aberdeen-based construction firm CHAP Group, has died aged 81.

Tributes have been pouring in for the “humble, hard worker” who is remembered as a “true gentleman”.

Under Alasdair’s leadership, CHAP expanded its operations across construction, civil engineering, commercial property, house building and quarrying, becoming a prominent player in the region’s construction sector.

Originally from Orkney, Alasdair developed his strong work ethic helping his father on the family farm.

It was this background that laid the foundation for his later success in civil engineering upon graduating from the University of Aberdeen.

Alasdair began his professional journey with major firms such as Wimpy and William Tawse, working on a wide range of construction projects across Scotland and southern England.

Tributes for Alasdair Craigie

However, it was in 1976 that he took the entrepreneurial leap, co-founding CHAP Group with three colleagues, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey for both Craigie and the company.

The name CHAP is an acronym derived from the initials of its founding partners – Craigie, Harper, Anderson, and Phillip – and Alasdair Craigie was a driving force behind the firm’s growth and success.

Although he was the youngest of the founding directors, his work ethic and determination saw him serve as the sole managing director for many years, guiding the company through periods of growth and adversity.

Under his leadership, Westhill-based CHAP grew to become one of Scotland’s most respected construction and civil engineering companies.

The firm worked on a variety of high-profile projects, including lighthouse renovations on remote islands, infrastructure for telecommunications giant BT, and several major construction works across the country.

CHAP’s commitment to quality and reliability earned it a reputation as a go-to contractor for complex and challenging projects.

A ‘quiet but determined’ approach

Despite the challenges that the company faced during the economic downturn and the Covid-19 pandemic, Alasdair remained committed to its success.

Even as the company’s size fluctuated over the years, he found comfort in seeing CHAP return to growth in the final years of his life, including the expansion of its civil engineering division, a field close to his heart.

His son, Hugh Craigie, who now serves as the managing director of CHAP, reflected on his father’s quiet but determined approach to leadership.

“Dad was quite a quiet guy, but he could be impatient at times and that helped drive the company on,” he said.

“He was always discreet. A number of people have said to me that they came to him asking for advice or wanting to discuss something and he was completely discreet.

“It never went beyond him and a lot of people valued that greatly.”

He said the family has had a huge response to Alasdair’s death in terms of cards and kind messages.

“The word that jumps out to me that’s been mentioned again and again was just a gentleman,” he said.

Past president of Aberdeen Rotary Club

Beyond his professional achievements, Alasdair was a past president of Aberdeen Rotary Club and Aberdeen Association of Civil Engineers.

He served on the board of governors for Robert Gordon University during a period of significant campus expansion and was part of the committee that helped deliver the new curling rink on the Lang Stracht.

Alasdair Craigie leaves behind his wife Edna, his children Hugh, Anne and Ian and four grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Aberdeen Crematorium (West Chapel) on Wednesday, January 29 at 1.15pm, to which all friends and family are invited.