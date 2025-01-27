The Traitors winner Leanne ‘would love’ to get married at Ardross Castle

The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley has revealed she ‘would love’ to get married at Ardross Castle.

Leanne split the £94,600 prize with fellow Faithful Jake Brown after the tense finale of the third season of the hit BBC reality show on Friday night.

The 28-year-old former army officer, who pretended to be a nail technician during the series, plans to use her winnings to fund her dream wedding with her partner Sophie Jones.

One venue in particular has caught Leanne’s eye: Ardross Castle, where The Traitors is filmed.

She said having her wedding at the castle would be ‘so iconic.’

Speaking to MailOnline, Leanne revealed that the pair have begun planning their wedding – and that the iconic Highlands venue, where the UK and US versions of the show are filmed, may be the perfect venue.

Couples can hire the Great Hall within the privately owned 19th-century Scottish Baronial castle, which caters to up to 130 guests.

While weddings and private events are hosted, tours and individual visits are not available.

The castle is located within Ardross Estate, 10 miles inland from Alness and 30 miles north of Inverness.

Ardross Castle venue would be ‘so iconic’

She said: “I actually looked at the castle because I didn’t realise you could get married there.

“That would be so iconic.

“I would actually love that.”

Leanne plans to ‘absolutely’ invite The Traitors castmates to dream wedding

Leanne and Sophie have been together for six years and have twin boys.

They hope to also use part of the prize fund for further IVF treatment.

Leanne added that she would ‘absolutely’ be inviting her fellow Faithfuls as well as the Traitors to her big day.

“I mean, the most incredible people I’ve ever met in my life, and the genuine love that we all have for each other,” she said.

