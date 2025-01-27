The Traitors winner Leanne ‘would love’ to get married at Ardross Castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Traitors winner Leanne ‘would love’ to get married at Ardross Castle

Leanne Quigley also plans to invite all her castmates to the wedding.

By Ena Saracevic
Leanne and her partner Sophie. Image: Instagram.
The Traitors winner Leanne Quigley has revealed she ‘would love’ to get married at Ardross Castle.

Leanne split the £94,600 prize with fellow Faithful Jake Brown after the tense finale of the third season of the hit BBC reality show on Friday night.

The 28-year-old former army officer, who pretended to be a nail technician during the series, plans to use her winnings to fund her dream wedding with her partner Sophie Jones.

Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown won The Traitors UK series three, which is set at Ardross Castle in the Highlands
Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown after winning The Traitors. Image: Studio Lambert,Paul Chappells
Leanne Quigley with her partner Sophie. Image: Instagram.

One venue in particular has caught Leanne’s eye: Ardross Castle, where The Traitors is filmed.

She said having her wedding at the castle would be ‘so iconic.’

Speaking to MailOnline, Leanne revealed that the pair have begun planning their wedding – and that the iconic Highlands venue, where the UK and US versions of the show are filmed, may be the perfect venue.

Couples can hire the Great Hall within the privately owned 19th-century Scottish Baronial castle, which caters to up to 130 guests.

Ardross Castle is where The Traitors is filmed. Image: Ardross Castle
Sophie said she would ‘love’ to have her wedding in the castle. Image: Ardross Castle.

While weddings and private events are hosted, tours and individual visits are not available.

The castle is located within Ardross Estate, 10 miles inland from Alness and 30 miles north of Inverness.

Ardross Castle venue would be ‘so iconic’

She said: “I actually looked at the castle because I didn’t realise you could get married there.

“That would be so iconic.

“I would actually love that.”

Leanne plans to ‘absolutely’ invite The Traitors castmates to dream wedding

Leanne and Sophie have been together for six years and have twin boys.

They hope to also use part of the prize fund for further IVF treatment.

Leanne added that she would ‘absolutely’ be inviting her fellow Faithfuls as well as the Traitors to her big day.

“I mean, the most incredible people I’ve ever met in my life, and the genuine love that we all have for each other,” she said.

Conversation