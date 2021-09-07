Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Retailer searches for next top Scottish food and drink favourites

By Kelly Wilson
September 7, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 7, 2021, 5:41 pm
L-R Jessica Van Tromp, Scotland Food & Drink commercial supply development officer & Kirsty George, Scotmid local sourcing manager
Scotmid is giving food and drinks producers the chance to win one of five promotional listings across its Scottish sites in a newly launched competition.

Scotland’s largest independent co-operative has teamed up with Scotland Food & Drink for the local favourites event.

Applications are now open to all local suppliers across different product categories, with the shortlisted products will be reviewed by an expert judging panel.

The five winning products will be rewarded with a promotional slot for a three-week period in Scotmid stores during 2022 trading.

The announcement comes during the Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, an annual celebration of Scottish produce embraced by retailers, suppliers and hospitality businesses across the country.

Scotmid shop

Kirsty George, Scotmid local sourcing manager, said: “At Scotmid, we are committed to supporting Scottish suppliers and developing long and lasting relationships with them.

“Our customers are very receptive to new Scottish products so it’s great to be working with Scotland Food & Drink to bring this opportunity to local producers.

“Each year, Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight provides us with a platform to celebrate the amazing local suppliers we currently work with, so we are delighted that we can give more producers across Scotland the chance to break into the retail market.”

A Scotmid spokeswoman said its stores currently list an extensive range of products from Scottish suppliers including Grahams, Tunnocks and Barrs, all the way through to emerging brands such as Confectious Fudge and Lost Orchards Cider.

New products critical to grow the sector

Scotland Food & Drink UK market development manager Helen Wallace said: “Scotmid has demonstrated a solid commitment to supporting Scottish suppliers over the years and this competition is a brilliant representation of the importance of developing and nurturing those relationships.

“Access to retail for new and evolving products is critical for the growth of the sector and initiatives like this are important to allow a foot in the door for smaller producers.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Scotmid to deliver this project and further develop our reputation as a land of food and drink.”

Applications for producers are open now and close for entries on Monday October 4.

‘Great opportunity’

Welcoming the initiative, Peter Cook, director of food, drink and agriculture at economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), said: “This is a great opportunity for the many new food and drink businesses in the region, and long-established companies.

“We encourage businesses to look at this promotional listing competition.

“North-east Scotland has some of the country’s highest quality food and drink, which is increasingly sought out by discerning consumers across the UK and internationally.

Peter Cook

“Connecting food and drink producers with buyers to secure new listings is an important part of the market development support that One and Scotland Food & Drink provide to businesses.”

Mr Cook added: “Food and drink production and manufacturing support more than 22,000 jobs in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and the sector’s continued growth is vital for our economy.”

