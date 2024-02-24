Major north-east deals part of another busy year for BGF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Scotland business

Major north-east deals part of another busy year for BGF

Investor's head of Scotland 'confident in our pipeline of deals'.

By Keith Findlay
Workshop pic from pipeline engineering specialist Stats Group.
BGF made an exit from Kintore-based Stats (UK) during 2023. Image: Sure Public Relations

BGF’s Scotland and Northern Ireland team has reported another strong year.

It said it delivered five successful exits for the bank-backed investor during 2023, while also pumping £33 million into local economies.

In total, BGF backed 44 new businesses and invested £430m across the UK and Ireland in 2023.

What exactly is BGF?

BGF is one of the largest growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland.

Its focus as a minority partner is to provide backing, via capital and expertise, to support companies and management teams to achieve their growth aspirations whilst retaining control.

This is seen as particularly important just now, with Scottish businesses reporting delays to growth projects because of funding challenges.

The cost-of-doing-business crisis is frequently named by firms as a key challenge.

Businessmen making handshake with partner.
Image: Shutterstock

According to BGF, its investment activities have helped to support acquisitions, new product development, roll-out strategies and succession planning, as well as directly providing working capital and strengthening balance sheets for portfolio companies.

Scottish investments during 2023 included a £4.5m investment in Stellar Omada – a fast-growing Edinburgh-headquartered technology services company – and a £2m investment into STC Insiso, an Aberdeen-headquartered software solutions firm.

Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso.
STC Insiso secured a £2m investment from BGF last year. Pictured ares l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso.

BGF has also recently invested £8m in Trojan Energy, another Aberdeen-based business that has developed and commercialised an innovative “flat and flush” electric vehicle charging system for on-street users.

The Trojan deal was completed alongside the Scottish National Investment Bank as part of a £26m funding round.

Keith Barclay, of BGF, Ian Mackenzie, chief executive at Trojan Energy, and Nicola Douglas, executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank.
l-r Keith Barclay, of BGF, Ian Mackenzie, chief executive at Trojan Energy, and Nicola Douglas, executive director at the Scottish National Investment Bank. Image: Trojan Energy

Follow-on investments continue to support growth opportunities across BGF’s existing Scottish portfolio.

In the past year these have included a multi-million-pound investment in Scottish Dental Care Group, a national provider of NHS and private dental treatments.

There was also a further £2m investment in MRM Global (re-branded to Hyble), a leading provider of marketing technology to the global drink and hospitality sector.

Five exits worth more than £260m

In addition, BGF announced five successful exits in Scotland and Northern Ireland during the year at a total value of over £260m.

It said these delivered a combined return of about 2.3 times the size of its investments.

The exits included Lanarkshire-based Kick ICT and Aberdeenshire firm Stats (UK).

Kintore-based pipeline engineering specialist Stats was BGF’s first investment in Scotland.

Investment helped drive spectacular growth at north-east pipeline company

BGF invested a total of £16 million in Stats between 2012 and 2023, helping the company expand its international footprint and invest in people and product.

As a result, the business more than quadrupled revenues and is said to have generated a “very healthy return” for stakeholders on exit.

BGF said its exit from Bellshill-headquartered Kick ICT exit completed during the second half of 2023 and delivered a strong internal rate of return of 38%.

Over the past year we’ve backed a diverse range of brilliant businesses.”

Patrick Graham, BGF’s head of Scotland and Northern Ireland, said: “I’m very happy with the performance the  team has delivered, particularly given the economic backdrop.

“Over the past year we’ve backed a diverse range of brilliant businesses, with both new and follow-on funding packages. At the same time, we secured strong exits from five portfolio companies, delivering us a strong rate of return.

“The results of our 2023 activity demonstrate not only the success of BGF’s investment model but also the quality within our portfolio.”

Aberdeen-based BGF investor Keith Barclay and Paddy Graham, BGF's head of Scotland and Ireland.
Aberdeen-based BGF investor Keith Barclay, left and Paddy Graham, BGF’s head of Scotland and Ireland. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mr Graham added: “BGF will continue to help ambitious businesses realise their growth potential.

“We know the general market outlook in Scotland, and indeed globally, continues to be challenging.

“However, despite the wider market picture, we are confident in our pipeline of deals.

‘Remarkable resilience’ among SMEs

“This is because it is built on established relationships and a deep understanding of the local SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) market, which continues to show remarkable resilience despite what is thrown at it.

“The variety of success stories we had in 2023 underlines this.”

BGF achieved B Corp status last year, with the investor saying this further bolstered its “long-standing commitment to creating a positive impact both within the organisation and across the wider economy”.

Businessmen investor think before buying stock market investment using smartphone to analyse trading data.
BGF invests for the long term. Image: Shutterstock

Backed by some of the UK’s largest banks, BGF – formerly the Business Growth Fund – invests in small and mid-sized businesses in the UK and Ireland.

It was launched in 2011 and has to date invested £3.9 billion in more than 560 companies, making it the most active growth capital investor either side of the Irish Sea.

As a non-controlling equity partner in businesses, it adopts a patient outlook on investments – based on shared long-term goals with the management teams it backs.

BGF’s Scottish portfolio now ranges from companies specialising in precision manufacturing, to healthcare and technology, through to luxury handbags and a market-leading pet food brand.

More from Scotland business

A little less idealism and a little more reason around energy policy is long overdue, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Labour and the SNP believe North Sea oil is a headache which…
Cara Munro, head of events with DC Thomson, at the National Trust for Scotland's Culloden Battlefield Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Scottish Golf Tourism Awards to make Highland debut at Culloden
Fraserburgh fishing trio Mark Robertson, with his sons, Paul and Adam.
Trailer: New exhibition captures fishing industry 'pride' and challenges
3
Business person typing on laptop.
Why it’s time to leave the past behind and embrace automation in finance
Kieran Taylor and Martin Welsh
Welsh & Taylor Wealth: celebrating £20m of client investments in 2023
An artist impression of the scheme from 2021
Caley Thistle set to score from multi million pound Loch Ness hydro deal
Construction of the new £14m clubhouse has been delayed by the pandemic
After four years, work finally starts on Royal Dornoch's £14m clubhouse project
PTG will supply systems for fishing vessels incuding the new Quantus (artist's impression shown), destined for Peterhead. Image: Salt Ship Design
Norwegian temperature tech firm's investment in Peterhead pays off
Fish being brought ashore in Scalloway.
Forecast for bigger fish landings prompts investment in Shetland
Kerr and Katherine Byer, of Scottish Edge winner SIP IT (Scotland) with Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray, centre, in. Glasgow.
Aberdeen, Dingwall, Shetland and Orkney wins at latest Scottish Edge Awards

Conversation