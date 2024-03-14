Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Walk out protest as SSEN and community at odds over size of planned substation

SSEN says the larger site - the size of more than 430 football pitches - will only be used during construction and the permanent substation is much smaller.

By John Ross
The planned new power line has drawn criticism from many communities
The planned new power line has drawn criticism from many communities

Community council members walked out of a meeting with power giants SSEN in a row over the size of a planned new electricity substation.

The representatives from Kilmorack, Strathglass, Kirkhill and Bunchrew, Kiltarlity and Beauly accused the company of breaking trust and undermining a consultation.

The meeting of the Beauly Community Liaison Group (CLG) was discussing a proposed 400kV overhead line between Spittal in Caithness and Beauly.

As part of the plans a new substation would be built at Fanellan to supplement the existing one at Balblair near Beauly.

Why is the SSEN substation an issue?

SSEN announced in October the Fanellan substation would cover an area of 55 acres.

But local campaigners say this was extended last month to 868 acres – a near 16-fold increase – without prior notice to community councils or the CLG.

This would be the equivalent of more than 430 football pitches.

Community representatives have now threatened to withdraw from the group altogether.

A CLG spokesman said: “By choosing to announce a major project change without using the recognised consultation framework, SSEN has compromised the trust that should exist between local communities and national infrastructure providers.

“Moreover, by acting as it has, SSEN has brought the integrity of its consultation process into question.

The proposed Fanellan substation at the centre of the controversy.

“Given the sensitivities involved, (it) is a matter of significant concern for the affected communities.”

The groups says the Fanellan announcement is “yet another of many instances of lack of transparency on SSEN’s part”.

“It follows protracted attempts by CLG attendees to elicit meaningful engagement with SSEN on this national infrastructure project, on its impact on the communities surrounding Beauly, on areas of outstanding beauty, and ultimately on the wider Highland region.

“Unless and until SSEN is prepared to offer – and can guarantee – such meaningful engagement, community attendees see little point in continuing to be party to the current CLG process.”

Communities praised for ‘brave stand’

The group says community councils will continue to represent local views during the consultation process, and urge those affected to make their views known.

Campaigner Lyndsey Ward, who set up the group Communities B4 Power Companies, said: “The five community councils are to be commended for making such a brave stand against SSEN.

“We are told that meaningful public consultation is a condition of SSEN’s licence.

“Yet we have seen again and again that this has not been the case with multiple complaints coming forward from distressed communities.”

SSEN Transmission said it is required to submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for large infrastructure projects providing a general development area.

It said as well as the substation site, the boundary includes all other potential site requirements, including temporary site compounds, material storage, site access and parking.

Many of these are temporary during the construction phase and will be removed when the project is completed.

A spokeswoman said: “We would like to further reassure the local community that the design for the permanent substation site at Fanellan is in line with what we have consulted on with the local community already.

Balblair substation near Beauly. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“Despite having already clarified this with the Beauly Community Liaison Group and other stakeholders, including a detailed explanation on what the red line boundary entails compared to our permanent site requirements, we were disappointed to not have a further opportunity to clarify this at the most recent Community Liaison Group meeting this week.”

She said the company remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders, including with the CLG.

More consultation events are planned in Kiltarlity on March 26 and in Beauly on March 28.

