Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m

Cromarty port is one step from winning a share of £160 million which could help support new jobs in offshore windfarm construction and bring down household bills, the P&J can reveal.

It’s part of a plan to improve port infrastructure for large components such as towers and blades, along with steel, concrete construction and mooring cables.

Cromarty port chief executive Bob Buskie said success at the next stage will combine with other local projects to create year-round jobs in green energy for decades to come.

“Today’s investment announcement will provide certainty for offshore wind developers that the infrastructure they need will be ready in time to deliver their projects and will hopefully now unlock the other elements of the financial plan necessary to begin the construction,” he said.

The Cromarty bid is through to the final round of scrutiny along with Port Talbot in South Wales.

The UK Government says public money will support private investment in infrastructure.

Along with port and construction aims, it could help with seabed dredging to make deeper channels.

“We want to secure Scotland and the UK’s place as a leader in the floating offshore wind industry and future proofing ports like Cromarty Firth is a major part of that,” said Donald Cameron, the former Highlands MSP now in the UK Government as a peer.

‘Freeport’ tax breaks

The news comes one day after the P&J revealed the UK and Scottish governments struck a deal to extend tax breaks to 2034 for a separate “freeport” zone at Inverness and Cromarty Firth.

Freeports have special tax status which the government says will create up to 10,000 jobs across the region and £3bn for the economy.

However, Greens think freeports are nothing but a “Thatcherite gimmick” for “onshore tax havens”.

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf was in Aberdeen on Monday to officially open a £9m dedicated innovation centre for floating offshore wind.

Funding for the world-first project was provided by the Scottish Government and Innovate UK.

It is estimated floating offshore wind has the potential to deliver £43 billion in UK gross value add by 2050, creating more than 29,000 jobs.

‘Cheaper energy’ for Britain

Andrew Bowie, the UK minister for nuclear and renewables, said the two new Cromarty and Port Talbot bids – known as the Celtic Sea and Scottish marine area – will put the UK in a strong position.

“Flowmis will ensure we continue to be at the forefront of this new technology and today’s progress signals our continued efforts across the renewables sector to support jobs, bring down bills in the long-term and provide cheaper, more secure energy for Britain,” he said.

