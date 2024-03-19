Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs boost nears as Cromarty port in line for share of £160m

Exclusive: The bid is one of two left across the UK in the running for funds to build the next wave of floating windfarms

Floating windfarms are being developed for future energy needs. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Floating windfarms are being developed for future energy needs. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Cromarty port is one step from winning a share of £160 million which could help support new jobs in offshore windfarm construction and bring down household bills, the P&J can reveal.

It’s part of a plan to improve port infrastructure for large components such as towers and blades, along with steel, concrete construction and mooring cables.

Cromarty port chief executive Bob Buskie said success at the next stage will combine with other local projects to create year-round jobs in green energy for decades to come.

“Today’s investment announcement will provide certainty for offshore wind developers that the infrastructure they need will be ready in time to deliver their projects and will hopefully now unlock the other elements of the financial plan necessary to begin the construction,” he said.

Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth.
Bob Buskie, chief executive of Port of Cromarty Firth. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Cromarty bid is through to the final round of scrutiny along with Port Talbot in South Wales.

The UK Government says public money will support private investment in infrastructure.

Along with port and construction aims, it could help with seabed dredging to make deeper channels.

“We want to secure Scotland and the UK’s place as a leader in the floating offshore wind industry and future proofing ports like Cromarty Firth is a major part of that,” said Donald Cameron, the former Highlands MSP now in the UK Government as a peer.

UK Government minister Donald Cameron hailed the progress. Image supplied.

‘Freeport’ tax breaks

The news comes one day after the P&J revealed the UK and Scottish governments struck a deal to extend tax breaks to 2034 for a separate “freeport” zone at Inverness and Cromarty Firth.

Freeports have special tax status which the government says will create up to 10,000 jobs across the region and £3bn for the economy.

However, Greens think freeports are nothing but a “Thatcherite gimmick” for “onshore tax havens”.

First Minister Humsa Yousuf was in Aberdeen on Monday to promote offshore wind. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf was in Aberdeen on Monday to officially open a £9m dedicated innovation centre for floating offshore wind.

Funding for the world-first project was provided by the Scottish Government and Innovate UK.

It is estimated floating offshore wind has the potential to deliver £43 billion in UK gross value add by 2050, creating more than 29,000 jobs.

‘Cheaper energy’ for Britain

Andrew Bowie, the UK minister for nuclear and renewables, said the two new Cromarty and Port Talbot bids – known as the Celtic Sea and Scottish marine area – will put the UK in a strong position.

“Flowmis will ensure we continue to be at the forefront of this new technology and today’s progress signals our continued efforts across the renewables sector to support jobs, bring down bills in the long-term and provide cheaper, more secure energy for Britain,” he said.

