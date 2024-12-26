‘Hollow words won’t protect Scottish fishing, industry chief warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Hollow words won’t protect Scottish fishing, industry chief warns

Elspeth Macdonald calls on politicians to support sector's key role in economic growth and food security

By Keith Findlay
Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald.
Scottish Fishermen?s Federation chief executive Elspeth Macdonald. Image: SFF

Scottish fishing chiefs have warned their industry faces a twin threat to its future in 2025.

Offshore wind farms in the North Sea and the prime minister’s ambitions to “reset” relations between the UK and European Union are major dangers for the sector, they say.

And they want politicians in Edinburgh, London and further afield to “radically rethink” their approach to the sector.

SFF chief says EU wants to ‘have it all’

Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) chief executive Elspeth Macdonald outlined these concerns in her new year message to ministers and civil servants “across the UK and beyond”.

She said a widespread sense of crisis had spawned a bout of “initiative-itis” by the Scottish and UK governments.

This, combined with the “apparent determination of the EU to have it all” in a new fisheries access agreement for UK waters, threatens to put the livelihoods of hundreds of skippers and crew in jeopardy, she warned.

Fishing boat surrounded by seagulls, with wind turbines in background.
Fishing boat surrounded by seagulls, with wind turbines in background. Image: Shutterstock

There are two key issues facing the fleet in 2025, she said.

One of these is the “planned colossal growth” of floating offshore wind power in Scottish waters.

The other is Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to rebuild relations with the EU as the end of the Brexit fisheries adjustment period in mid-2026 moves closer.”

‘Windrush’ means no ‘just’ transition

On the wind farms, Ms Macdonald said: “We understand the need for energy transition.

“All our futures depend on shifting from an energy system based on fossil fuels to one that has less impact on global climate.

“But the ‘windrush’ – the planned expansion of offshore wind in our seas, floating offshore wind in particular – going ever-further and faster, is not proving to be a just transition for our fishing industry.”

A North Sea fishing trawler.
A North Sea fishing trawler. Image: Shutterstock

Industry ‘must not be a casualty’

She added: “At present, there are no proposals on the table to compensate our industry for the losses we will suffer, which are increasingly recognised by floating offshore wind developers as being significant.

“Our long-standing industry must not be a casualty of this new one.

“We call on governments to step up to their responsibilities and live up to their commitments of a just transition.

“Hollow words are not enough.”

If the EU wants something different for the benefit of their fishing fleet, they will need to offer something in return for the benefit of ours.” Elspeth Macdonald, Scottish Fishermen’s Federation

On the EU relationship under the Trade and Co-operation Agreement, the SFF chief said demands from the EU for more access to UK waters were “completely unreasonable”.

She continued: “The EU seems to have forgotten what it signed up to back in 2020 – that from 2026, we move to a position where access to waters becomes part of annual negotiations.

“If the EU wants something different for the benefit of their fishing fleet, they will need to offer something in return for the benefit of ours.”

Fishing boat at sunset
North Sea fishing vessel. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Macdonald also stressed that any agri-food or veterinary deal struck with Brussels must not come at the price of a long-term fisheries access deal benefitting only the EU.

“The fishing industry paid a heavy price for the Brexit deal in the first place and should not pay the price of a wider arrangement yet again,” she said.

“Any re-set of relationships with the EU must not use access to UK fishing waters or quota as a bargaining chip for other issues, and must deliver benefit for Scottish fishermen.

“If the EU wants revised arrangements on access to our waters after the adjustment period, that must be fully paid for in quota shares.”

Lerwick harbour
Fishing boats in Lerwick harbour. Image: Alexander Simpson

There will be no shortage of work for the SFF in 2025, Ms Macdonald said, adding: “Our asks of governments are simple.

“We want them to demonstrate their commitment to the fishing industry and support it for the long term as part of wider economic growth and our national food security.”

