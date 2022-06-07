New report lays bare slow progress on energy sector boardroom equality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New report lays bare slow progress on energy sector boardroom equality

By Keith Findlay
June 7, 2022, 10:00 am
Progress towards a better gender balance in UK energy industry boardrooms is slow, according to a new report.
An annual check on gender diversity at the top of the UK energy sector has found slow progress towards targets for women.

Only about one in seven (15%) of executive director roles are now occupied by females, up by a miserly 1% from a year ago.

Industry body POWERful Women (PfW), which teamed up with professional services firm PwC seven years ago to start tracking women’s presence in energy company boardrooms, said the latest figure is also only halfway towards its target of 30% by 2030.

It remains unacceptable that in 2022 three-quarters of the sector still has no female executive directors on their board.”

Kate Jackson, chairwoman, POWERful Women.

  • Just 20 of the top 80 UK energy companies have any women in executive director roles, PfW says in its latest State of the Nation report – out today.
  • Companies with no female representation of any kind in their boardroom teams include Ineos, Ovo Energy, Parkmead Group and Repsol Sinopec Resources UK, among others.
  • Progress has gone backwards on the number of companies achieving the 30% target for female executive directors – from 15 to 11 companies, or just 14% of the sector.
  • There are some positives in the report, which says the number of companies with all-male boards has fallen to 23% from 28% in the past year.
Women are still in the minority and in same cases not present at all on energy sector company boards.
  • And the number of companies with no women executive directors has fallen to 75% from 78%.
  • Women now occupy 27% of all board seats – executive and non-executive. This is a rise of three percentage points on last year but still 6% off the cross-sector target set in an independent review of FTSE women leaders launched in 2016.

We need better representation at the top and more women in leadership roles to drive towards our goal of clean, home-grown, affordable energy for Britain.”

Greg Hands, energy minister.

Colette Cohen, chief executive of the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre, said the PfW report “makes for disappointing and sobering reading”.

She added: “While there have been modest improvements, we as an industry are still failing to capitalise on the potential of diverse teams and the benefits from the improved performance delivered through diverse leadership.

Net Zero Technology Centre CEO Colette Cohen.

“The concept that we don’t have the right pipeline is just ignoring the diverse pipeline that does exist that we are not tapping into.

“It is ignoring the data which indicates that we don’t retain our female talent.

“For change to happen, we need to change how we recruit, promote and inspire, and how we grow our workforce. If we want change, we have to be the change.”

‘We really need to see this come back on track’

Another leading north-east businesswoman, Jeanette Forbes, chief executive of technology company PCL Group, said: “It’s disappointing there has been a modest rise of only 1% in the number of executive director roles held by women, but counterbalancing that to a slight extent is the drop in the number of all male boards.

“That aside, we really need to see this come back on track to achieve these targets.”

Jeanette Forbes.

Ms Forbes added: “The past few years have seen the energy industry go through times of extraordinary challenge and change.

“We’ve had fluctuating oil prices, a global pandemic, a mass turn away from the importance of oil and gas followed by a U-turn following the invasion of Ukraine, and the realisation domestic oil and gas production is an integral and vital part of our energy security.

“Coupled with that, we are seeing the industry as a whole is going through, or beginning, a phase of scaled-up energy transition.

Back burner?

“Taking all these factors into account, it’s hard to judge what impact that has had on the composition of energy company boardrooms and if the desire for greater equality has been pushed onto the back burner.”

Ms Forbes said she hoped to see a “greater return to normality” in next year’s figures, adding she would like to see the level of women executive directors go “well beyond” the 2030 target of 30%.

‘Glacial progress’

PfW called for a “step change” on gender diversity in the sector.

Katie Jackson, the organisation’s chairwoman, said: “We are disappointed the number of women in executive director roles has risen by just 1% to only 15%, which is glacial progress.

“The sector is only half way – and barely on track – to the POWERful Women target of 30% by 2030.

“It remains unacceptable that in 2022 three-quarters of the sector still has no female executive directors on their board.”

All-male boards are still commonplace in the UK energy industry in 2022.

Ms Jackson added: “We require a step change on gender diversity in UK energy as we strive to reach net-zero.

“The current triple energy crisis – of price, security and climate change – does not reduce or excuse the importance of diversity.

“Indeed, the solution to addressing all three can only be reached by having an energy sector truly representative of society on every dimension.”

Too many women are still facing a glass ceiling for their boardroom ambitions.

Energy Minister Greg Hands said: “We need better representation at the top and more women in leadership roles to drive towards our goal of clean, home-grown, affordable energy for Britain.

“I welcome the commitments that energy leaders have made but more needs to be done.”

Energy minister Greg Hands during a recent visit to Aberdeen.

PwC energy and infrastructure deals tax partner Elisabeth Hunt said: “This annual analysis holds the industry to account for its transparency and success in offering a secure and sustainable pipeline of female talent.

“While there are some encouraging signs in the data, it’s clear the industry still has a long way to go on diversity.

“Firms have shown their agility in responding to a wealth of challenges from decarbonisation to more recent issues such as the Ukraine war and the cost-of-living crisis.

“If they are to achieve the 2030 targets, it’s vital they harness this speed and dexterity to drive more female talent into each sector and recognise the benefits and skills a diverse workforce and leadership team can provide.”

