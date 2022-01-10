Robert Gordon’s College offers the very best start in education

Starting Primary 1 is one of the most exciting stepping stones in a child’s educational journey.

It is the start of formal education and where learning foundations for the future are created.

The core values of community, leadership, curiosity, innovation and resilience underpin all that pupils experience at Robert Gordon’s College (RGC).

Primary 1 children are naturally curious and the active lessons at the school help them to discover their talents at a young age.

They help children build their communication skills, independence and confidence and fuel their love of learning. From the moment pupils arrive they are encouraged to find out what they are good at and supported to do it to the best of their ability.

Reading and writing is at the heart of the Primary 1 curriculum and all junior school pupils benefit from the support of a team of teachers, classroom assistant and playground supervisor to help them throughout the day. The curriculum is further enriched by weekly lessons from Specialist teachers in French, music, art, drama, science and PE and for many pupils, swimming lessons and visiting the Junior School Library are a highlight of each week.

From Mandarin to karate and choir to craft club, junior school children participate in over 50 clubs, sparking their curiosity, helping them to find what they enjoy.

Families enjoy the city centre location of the RGC school campus, with dedicated school bus routes offering families a number of options for travelling to and from the school.

Further support is available from the Robert Gordon’s College Out of Hours Care service which provides child care support before and after the school day, from 7.15 am – 6.00 pm, along with holiday clubs which are on offer too.

Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College shares: “We’re a local school that thinks globally.

“We encourage pupils to develop their own sense of identity, discover who they are and what their place in the world is.

“We want them to be brave and adventurous, with a focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Choosing the right school for your child has never been more important. Contact RGC’s admissions team and take the next step in making that journey for your family.

For friendly advice and help from staff, email admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or visit the RGC website.