An orchestral opportunity not to be missed for young musicians

For any young musician, the prospect of playing as part of a band or orchestra is an exciting prospect. However, opportunities to play as part of an ensemble, especially out with school, can be limited.

That’s why the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) has launched a new regional project: NYOS Academy, bringing unique world-class opportunities to young musicians throughout Scotland. Excitingly, one of these courses will be taking place at Cults Academy in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 – 16 2024.

NYOS Academy is a two-day course open to all string, wind, brass, and percussion players between the ages of nine and 14, who are playing at a grade two to five level. However, key to the ‘open to all’ ethos of NYOS Academy, there are no auditions to participate and musicians do not need to have completed grade exams.

We spoke to Neil Fox, director for engagement at the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland, to find out more.

Neil told us: “This is the first time we’ve done a regional breakdown like this. Previously our Training Ensembles courses were national, and young people from across Scotland came down to Glasgow for the course. “We’ve now split that up, and we’re excited to be hosting NYOS Academy in Aberdeen as a satellite, hoping to encourage musicians in the area to get involved, in addition to the national course in Glasgow this year.”

A chance to experience being part of an orchestra

So, who should apply for NYOS Academy? Neil said: “Anyone aged between nine and 14 can apply if they play any of the orchestral instruments. We are keen to hear from a wider group of young people and will support with bursaries and financial assistance to make sure that nobody misses out on the opportunity.

“NYOS Academy is perfect for individuals who perhaps haven’t had the opportunity to participate in group music-making in their school or in private lessons and want to experience what it is like to play orchestral music.

“Applicants don’t need to have sat any exams to participate. We are just looking for an equivalent grade two to five skillset. So, if they have a passion for music, and feel comfortable with their instrument, they are welcome to join in this July.”

Of course, playing as part of an ensemble for the first time can be daunting for a young musician. However, Neil is keen to point out that the NYOS Academy tutors are there to support everyone, no matter the young person’s previous playing experience.

He explained: “Our expert tutors work with Scotland’s national youth orchestra and the NYOS Development orchestra, so they are well versed in working with young people and teaching them what it’s like to take part and play music in a setting like this.

“NYOS Academy is a great opportunity to meet other like-minded musicians, supported by our fantastic tutor team and pastoral staff who ensure everyone is feeling comfortable and confident. There really is nothing to be scared of!

“At NYOS Academy they will learn skills around how to listen to other people play and how to follow a conductor. Because of the range of skill levels attending, there will of course be some people that are more experienced, and some less so. Some may have been part of an orchestra before, some haven’t. But it’s all about bringing everyone together for two days to experience performing and making music with other young people their age and from their area.”

“They’ll play some fantastic music and learn some fantastic techniques that will help them outside of playing too. As part of the project, they will gain a skillset that will help them playing as part of a full orchestra when that time comes, and if they want to continue their journey with us, they can look to apply for the development orchestra programme which is for ages 11 to 18 and grades five to eight.”

A perfect first step for young musicians

For any aspiring Nicola Benedetti or Colin Currie (NYOS Patrons who came through the NYOS pathway as young musicians), NYOS Academy provides an exciting insight into future possibilities. “Not only does it give people the chance to experience being part of an orchestra,” said Neil, “it gives them the opportunity to understand what we’re able to deliver for them as they progress as musicians.

The online application for NYOS Academy is very straightforward to fill out, asking initially only for the instrument, grade level applicants believe they are at and what experience they have of music making with others.

Neil finishes by saying: “We’re coming off the back of a really positive spring season for NYOS with a fabulous performance at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. We’re excited to be coming back to the area in July.

“We are looking to do much more in terms of training and events in the north-east, and the Aberdeen NYOS Academy is the perfect first step for anyone in the area who might want to be part of NYOS in future. Perhaps your child was inspired by the musicians playing on the stage this year at the NYOS concert in Aberdeen and they want to do that.

“We are very keen to make sure no one misses out. So, we have fully subsidised places and can arrange financial assistance if required. There is more information on that on our website, and of course people can get in touch with any questions too.”

Apply online and take the first step to securing a space for your young musician at the NYOS Academy, taking place at Cults Academy in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16 2024. Application deadline is May 17 2024.