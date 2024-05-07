An orchestral opportunity not to be missed for young musicians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education

An orchestral opportunity not to be missed for young musicians

The National Youth Orchestras of Scotland is bringing an exciting two-day training academy to Aberdeen, open to all orchestral instrument players aged nine to 14.

In partnership with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland
Cello player at the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland
The NYOS Academy two-day course in Aberdeen is open for applications.

For any young musician, the prospect of playing as part of a band or orchestra is an exciting prospect. However, opportunities to play as part of an ensemble, especially out with school, can be limited.

That’s why the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland (NYOS) has launched a new regional project: NYOS Academy, bringing unique world-class opportunities to young musicians throughout Scotland. Excitingly, one of these courses will be taking place at Cults Academy in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 – 16 2024.

NYOS Academy is a two-day course open to all string, wind, brass, and percussion players between the ages of nine and 14, who are playing at a grade two to five level. However, key to the ‘open to all’ ethos of NYOS Academy, there are no auditions to participate and musicians do not need to have completed grade exams.

We spoke to Neil Fox, director for engagement at the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland, to find out more.

Neil told us: “This is the first time we’ve done a regional breakdown like this. Previously our Training Ensembles courses were national, and young people from across Scotland came down to Glasgow for the course. “We’ve now split that up, and we’re excited to be hosting NYOS Academy in Aberdeen as a satellite, hoping to encourage musicians in the area to get involved, in addition to the national course in Glasgow this year.”

A chance to experience being part of an orchestra

So, who should apply for NYOS Academy? Neil said: “Anyone aged between nine and 14 can apply if they play any of the orchestral instruments. We are keen to hear from a wider group of young people and will support with bursaries and financial assistance to make sure that nobody misses out on the opportunity.

“NYOS Academy is perfect for individuals who perhaps haven’t had the opportunity to participate in group music-making in their school or in private lessons and want to experience what it is like to play orchestral music.

“Applicants don’t need to have sat any exams to participate. We are just looking for an equivalent grade two to five skillset. So, if they have a passion for music, and feel comfortable with their instrument, they are welcome to join in this July.”

Of course, playing as part of an ensemble for the first time can be daunting for a young musician. However, Neil is keen to point out that the NYOS Academy tutors are there to support everyone, no matter the young person’s previous playing experience.

He explained: “Our expert tutors work with Scotland’s national youth orchestra and the NYOS Development orchestra, so they are well versed in working with young people and teaching them what it’s like to take part and play music in a setting like this.

“NYOS Academy is a great opportunity to meet other like-minded musicians, supported by our fantastic tutor team and pastoral staff who ensure everyone is feeling comfortable and confident. There really is nothing to be scared of!

NYOS Orchestra

“At NYOS Academy they will learn skills around how to listen to other people play and how to follow a conductor. Because of the range of skill levels attending, there will of course be some people that are more experienced, and some less so. Some may have been part of an orchestra before, some haven’t. But it’s all about bringing everyone together for two days to experience performing and making music with other young people their age and from their area.”

“They’ll play some fantastic music and learn some fantastic techniques that will help them outside of playing too. As part of the project, they will gain a skillset that will help them playing as part of a full orchestra when that time comes, and if they want to continue their journey with us, they can look to apply for the development orchestra programme which is for ages 11 to 18 and grades five to eight.”

A perfect first step for young musicians

For any aspiring Nicola Benedetti or Colin Currie (NYOS Patrons who came through the NYOS pathway as young musicians), NYOS Academy provides an exciting insight into future possibilities. “Not only does it give people the chance to experience being part of an orchestra,” said Neil, “it gives them the opportunity to understand what we’re able to deliver for them as they progress as musicians.

The online application for NYOS Academy is very straightforward to fill out, asking initially only for the instrument, grade level applicants believe they are at and what experience they have of music making with others.

Neil finishes by saying: “We’re coming off the back of a really positive spring season for NYOS with a fabulous performance at the Music Hall in Aberdeen. We’re excited to be coming back to the area in July.

“We are looking to do much more in terms of training and events in the north-east, and the Aberdeen NYOS Academy is the perfect first step for anyone in the area who might want to be part of NYOS in future. Perhaps your child was inspired by the musicians playing on the stage this year at the NYOS concert in Aberdeen and they want to do that.

“We are very keen to make sure no one misses out. So, we have fully subsidised places and can arrange financial assistance if required. There is more information on that on our website, and of course people can get in touch with any questions too.”

Apply online and take the first step to securing a space for your young musician at the NYOS Academy, taking place at Cults Academy in Aberdeen on Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16 2024. Application deadline is May 17 2024.

