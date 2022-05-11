POLL: Was Cults head right to cancel leavers’ ball after ‘egging’ incident?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
POLL: Was Cults head right to cancel leavers’ ball after ‘egging’ incident?

By Calum Petrie
May 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 2:34 pm
Hundreds of you have had your say on our story about the cancellation of the Cults Academy leavers’ ball.

And given the reaction to our article, we felt it appropriate to put the matter to a poll.

The bash was called off after the head teacher was allegedly ‘egged’ by final-year pupils on their last day.

Students had been due to celebrate the end of their school days in style with a bash at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen.

However, head David Barnett wrote to parents outlining his decision to cancel the much-anticipated party.

He said that despite having “often argued that the majority should not suffer because of the actions of a minority”, he felt he was left with little choice but to take “strong action” and cancel the ball.

Mr Barnett said he had offered the perpetrator(s) the chance to come forward and redeem the situation. However, no pupil did so.

The entire final year at Cults Academy will miss out on their leavers’ ball due to the actions of a few.

Many felt the head teacher justified in his actions.

One of our readers, taking advantage of our new commenting facility under the name Paradyce, said it showed “strong leadership” and was evidence of “why Cults is not a failing school”.

Meanwhile on Facebook, reader Colleen Wilson said: “Well done to the head. Kids need to learn respect for others.

“They had the chance to redeem the situation and come forward, but they haven’t. So rather than pointing anger at the teachers, point it towards those who think throwing eggs at people is acceptable.”

Graham Black suggested it was “a valuable life lesson, teaching them that actions have consequences.”

‘They’re not kids, they’re old enough to vote’

Emma Grant said: “It’s not very fair on the head teacher, just coming into his work to get eggs pelted at him. In no other workplace would it be acceptable to have eggs thrown at you. Teachers should not have to put up with it.”

Jacqueline Spence said she was “amazed that people think it’s okay to egg anyone, let alone your head teacher”.

Sandy Stott said: “Absolutely the correct decision. They are not kids, they are old enough to vote.”

Several others spoke out in support of the head, with some pointing to the serious implications of an egg potentially hitting an eye.

However, just as many were critical of the head’s decision to cancel the ball, thinking it an overreaction.

‘A terrible decision which the school will hopefully regret’

Ian Anderson questioned whether such collective punishment was “really the sort of lesson in how to manage people that the city council wish their head teachers to be giving out?”

Chelsea Osgood described it as “a terrible decision which the school, teaching staff and parent council will hopefully look back on with deep regret.”

Lauren Bruce said: “What these pupils did was inappropriate and wrong. But punishing the entire year group and depriving them of their leavers’ ball because of a small minority is unfair.”

Wendy Reith said: “As a parent of a S6 pupil, I’m absolutely livid that all pupils are being punished for the actions of some.”

Karen Martin said: “Sounds like the head has enjoyed the ‘Covid years’ a bit too much and is quite happy for school leavers to miss out on any special ceremony once again.”

And Denise Sanders said: “Where’s the head’s sense of humour? He should have joined in and egged them back.”

Others pointed to pupils having been starved of fun for two years, saying they should be cut some slack. Still others thought it harmless fun, similar to their own school days.

Students arrange own ball as police investigate

It is understood the pupils are now trying to arrange their own ball independently of the school.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the incident had been reported to the police, and that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

The Cults Academy row comes just after the school was named best in the north and north-east in our school league tables.

