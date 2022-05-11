POLL: Was Cults head right to cancel leavers’ ball after ‘egging’ incident?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of you have had your say on our story about the cancellation of the Cults Academy leavers’ ball.

And given the reaction to our article, we felt it appropriate to put the matter to a poll.

The bash was called off after the head teacher was allegedly ‘egged’ by final-year pupils on their last day.

Students had been due to celebrate the end of their school days in style with a bash at Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen.

However, head David Barnett wrote to parents outlining his decision to cancel the much-anticipated party.

He said that despite having “often argued that the majority should not suffer because of the actions of a minority”, he felt he was left with little choice but to take “strong action” and cancel the ball.

Mr Barnett said he had offered the perpetrator(s) the chance to come forward and redeem the situation. However, no pupil did so.

Do you agree with the head teacher’s decision to cancel the leavers’ ball?

Many felt the head teacher justified in his actions.

One of our readers, taking advantage of our new commenting facility under the name Paradyce, said it showed “strong leadership” and was evidence of “why Cults is not a failing school”.

Meanwhile on Facebook, reader Colleen Wilson said: “Well done to the head. Kids need to learn respect for others.

“They had the chance to redeem the situation and come forward, but they haven’t. So rather than pointing anger at the teachers, point it towards those who think throwing eggs at people is acceptable.”

Graham Black suggested it was “a valuable life lesson, teaching them that actions have consequences.”

‘They’re not kids, they’re old enough to vote’

Emma Grant said: “It’s not very fair on the head teacher, just coming into his work to get eggs pelted at him. In no other workplace would it be acceptable to have eggs thrown at you. Teachers should not have to put up with it.”

Jacqueline Spence said she was “amazed that people think it’s okay to egg anyone, let alone your head teacher”.

Sandy Stott said: “Absolutely the correct decision. They are not kids, they are old enough to vote.”

Several others spoke out in support of the head, with some pointing to the serious implications of an egg potentially hitting an eye.

However, just as many were critical of the head’s decision to cancel the ball, thinking it an overreaction.

‘A terrible decision which the school will hopefully regret’

Ian Anderson questioned whether such collective punishment was “really the sort of lesson in how to manage people that the city council wish their head teachers to be giving out?”

Chelsea Osgood described it as “a terrible decision which the school, teaching staff and parent council will hopefully look back on with deep regret.”

Lauren Bruce said: “What these pupils did was inappropriate and wrong. But punishing the entire year group and depriving them of their leavers’ ball because of a small minority is unfair.”

Wendy Reith said: “As a parent of a S6 pupil, I’m absolutely livid that all pupils are being punished for the actions of some.”

Karen Martin said: “Sounds like the head has enjoyed the ‘Covid years’ a bit too much and is quite happy for school leavers to miss out on any special ceremony once again.”

And Denise Sanders said: “Where’s the head’s sense of humour? He should have joined in and egged them back.”

Others pointed to pupils having been starved of fun for two years, saying they should be cut some slack. Still others thought it harmless fun, similar to their own school days.

Students arrange own ball as police investigate

It is understood the pupils are now trying to arrange their own ball independently of the school.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed the incident had been reported to the police, and that it would be inappropriate to comment further.

The Cults Academy row comes just after the school was named best in the north and north-east in our school league tables.

