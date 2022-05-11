WATCH: St Clement’s stars premier Ross County song at stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

WATCH: St Clement’s stars premier Ross County song at stadium

By Garrett Stell
May 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 11, 2022, 7:32 pm
Ross County top scorer Regan Charles-Cook, left, joined St Clement's Fionn O'Brien and Melanie Carson who were among the stars of the new video.
Pupils at a Highland school have premiered their very own supporters’ song for their local football team.

The St Clement’s Staggies are a group of students in Dingwall who follow their heroes Ross County.

And now, the pupils have launched a music video for their original song ‘C is for County’.

The video is a tribute to their beloved Ross County FC and a symbol of the bond between club and community that developed over the past year.

The St Clement’s pupils are hoping it can power Ross County to glory and raise much-needed money for their school.

You can watch the video below, and see it debut on the big screen on matchday this Saturday.

Star-studded premiere

St Clement’s pupils wrote the lyrics and made a storyboard for the music video. They filmed it earlier this year.

This week, the stars from St Clement’s were treated like Ross County royalty for their film’s premiere at the team stadium.

There was sparkling juice, cakes and sweets, and the pupils posed for the “paparazzi” while rubbing shoulders with their matchday heroes.

Finally, the lights went down and they watched their video for the first time as it went live on YouTube.

‘C is for County’

Set to the tune of a Sesame Street staple, the song lyrics are a whirlwind tour of Dingwall. The pupils travel past the “yummy” pies at nearby Deas Bakery, the not-so-enticing waters of the River Peffery (“it looks like mucky tea”) and straight into the heart of Victoria Park.

One pupil, Cameron, set the stage for guests at the premiere. He paid special tribute to players and staff at Ross County and Deas Bakery for their contributions on and off camera.

“Gathered here today we have all the kids and staff from St Clements because we wrote the words for the song and each of us recorded our own vocal parts.

“The players and staff from Ross County are here because they invited us to The Global Energy Stadium to film our music video. We danced and sang with some of the players and had a kick about with them as well.”

The STC Staggies from St Clement’s parade into Victoria Park for their music video premiere. Supplied by ©JASPERIMAGE

Pupil positivity is an irresistible force

St Clement’s teacher Paul Oparka said that Tuesday’s Ross County event encapsulated the reasons he loves going to work.

“It’s amazing to be working alongside these extraordinary young people every day. I learn more from them than they do from me.”

Ross County mascot Rosco congratulated the pupils on their music video premiere. Supplied by ©JASPERIMAGE

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson said that it was impossible to be in the room with the pupils celebrating their film without getting swept up in the emotion.

He and Mr Oparka told the St Clement’s students how they can benefit from the character traits Ross County instils in its squad.

Respect, responsibility and resilience all have a role to play in life and on the pitch, Mr Oparka said.

‘C’ is for Conference League?

Ross County gave St Clement’s 72 tickets for this Saturday’s season finale.

Manager Malky Mackay and his players and staff came down to join the St Clement’s pupils for Tuesday’s premiere. – ©JASPERIAMGE

One pupil, Scott, said that he and his classmates have plenty to look forward to regardless of the result.

“At this game our song will be played in the stadium for the first time. We really hope that everyone will be singing along.

“We will also be enjoying pies and hot dogs while we watch our heroes on the pitch”

Ross County video a much-needed fundraiser for St Clement’s

Aside from the fun and football, the pupils hope that their video will stir up support for their school.

The video description links to a Just Giving page. Pupil Mhairi said that any money raised for St Clement’s can do a lot of good.

St Clement's pupil Mhairi celebrates the Ross County music video premiere
Mhairi gives a thumbs up on the red carpet. Supplied by ©JASPERIMAGE

Parents, pupils and politicians alike have been pushing for years for a new St Clement’s school. The school is for pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

Highland Council recently approved a £13 million project to move the school to a new campus in Dingwall.

