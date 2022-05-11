WATCH: St Clement’s stars premier Ross County song at stadium

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils at a Highland school have premiered their very own supporters’ song for their local football team.

The St Clement’s Staggies are a group of students in Dingwall who follow their heroes Ross County.

And now, the pupils have launched a music video for their original song ‘C is for County’.

The video is a tribute to their beloved Ross County FC and a symbol of the bond between club and community that developed over the past year.

The St Clement’s pupils are hoping it can power Ross County to glory and raise much-needed money for their school.

You can watch the video below, and see it debut on the big screen on matchday this Saturday.

Star-studded premiere

St Clement’s pupils wrote the lyrics and made a storyboard for the music video. They filmed it earlier this year.

This week, the stars from St Clement’s were treated like Ross County royalty for their film’s premiere at the team stadium.

There was sparkling juice, cakes and sweets, and the pupils posed for the “paparazzi” while rubbing shoulders with their matchday heroes.

Finally, the lights went down and they watched their video for the first time as it went live on YouTube.

‘C is for County’

Set to the tune of a Sesame Street staple, the song lyrics are a whirlwind tour of Dingwall. The pupils travel past the “yummy” pies at nearby Deas Bakery, the not-so-enticing waters of the River Peffery (“it looks like mucky tea”) and straight into the heart of Victoria Park.

One pupil, Cameron, set the stage for guests at the premiere. He paid special tribute to players and staff at Ross County and Deas Bakery for their contributions on and off camera.

“Gathered here today we have all the kids and staff from St Clements because we wrote the words for the song and each of us recorded our own vocal parts.

“The players and staff from Ross County are here because they invited us to The Global Energy Stadium to film our music video. We danced and sang with some of the players and had a kick about with them as well.”

Pupil positivity is an irresistible force

St Clement’s teacher Paul Oparka said that Tuesday’s Ross County event encapsulated the reasons he loves going to work.

“It’s amazing to be working alongside these extraordinary young people every day. I learn more from them than they do from me.”

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson said that it was impossible to be in the room with the pupils celebrating their film without getting swept up in the emotion.

He and Mr Oparka told the St Clement’s students how they can benefit from the character traits Ross County instils in its squad.

Respect, responsibility and resilience all have a role to play in life and on the pitch, Mr Oparka said.

‘C’ is for Conference League?

Ross County gave St Clement’s 72 tickets for this Saturday’s season finale.

One pupil, Scott, said that he and his classmates have plenty to look forward to regardless of the result.

“At this game our song will be played in the stadium for the first time. We really hope that everyone will be singing along.

“We will also be enjoying pies and hot dogs while we watch our heroes on the pitch”

Ross County video a much-needed fundraiser for St Clement’s

Aside from the fun and football, the pupils hope that their video will stir up support for their school.

The video description links to a Just Giving page. Pupil Mhairi said that any money raised for St Clement’s can do a lot of good.

Parents, pupils and politicians alike have been pushing for years for a new St Clement’s school. The school is for pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

Highland Council recently approved a £13 million project to move the school to a new campus in Dingwall.

