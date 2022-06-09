‘More time’ needed for update on state of Aberdeen’s schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘More time’ needed for update on state of Aberdeen’s schools

By David Proctor
June 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 9, 2022, 4:44 pm
The report said 'more time' is needed for a report into the school estate.

Council bosses have admitted they do not know how much it would cost to revamp Aberdeen’s schools.

A new report sheds little light on the city’s school estate and said there were “challenges” with providing an accurate picture of the education estate.

The document said construction and energy costs and changes in school rolls were to blame.

It said “more time” was required to understand the impact of rising prices in the building industry.

The document is going to be considered by the education committee when it meets next week.

Councillor Martin Greig at Marischal College.
Councillor Martin Greig feels finance could be a barrier when it comes to upgrading schools.

No mention of potential costs

The report comes after the city’s education convener Martin Greig admitted that there might not be enough cash to compete with the administration’s ambitions. 

He previously said: “Cost is going to be a huge issue. There are huge pressures on public sector budgets now and in the coming years.

“Very careful and balanced financial planning will be essential in order to make the right decisions for each school.”

Although there is no mention of the overall cost of transforming schools in the school estate plan.

It looks at other factors like the current state of certain sectors.

The new Milltimber Primary School which opened in May.

‘Uncertainty’ and ‘challenges’ highlighted

The document asks councillors on the education committee to note the “unprecedented uncertainty” in the building industry.

It also asks members to ask local authority officers to provide an update at the committee’s following meeting in September.

The report mentions changes in school rolls which led to “challenges” in providing potential improvement projects.

It said: “There is unprecedented uncertainty and market fluctuation in
relation to construction costs and energy costs, and uncertainties relating to
school roll forecasting following changes in patterns of school enrolment, have
led to challenges in providing an accurate and robust set of recommended
actions within the School Estate Plan.”

Council bosses need new school roll forecasts

Need to update school roll forecasts

The report also highlights that Aberdeen City Council’s school roll forecasts are out of date.

It said that the latest data that was collected in 2020 with work now under way to provide a more accurate picture.

The document said that having up-to-date numbers will mean officials know which potential project to prioritise.

It said: “Officers are currently working on the next update to the school roll forecast,
which will be based on actual pupil numbers in 2021/22, and will take greater
account of the above recent changes to patterns of enrolment.

“This will provide a higher degree of certainty in the predictions for future school occupancy levels, allowing the recommendations within the School Estate Plan to be
updated accordingly.”

The education committee will meet at the Town House on Tuesday.

