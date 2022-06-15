Draw your Dad: Where and when to find your child’s picture

Thousands of children have taken part in the Press & Journal’s Draw Your Dad campaign.
The first 800+ illustrations in our celebration of Dads and the special relationship they have with their kids were published in yesterday’s paper.
More than 2,300 schoolchildren produced colourful and candid likenesses of their Dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.
We are printing their pictures in special supplements running in the Press & Journal every day this week until Friday.
And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.
Draw Your Dad 2022 print dates for each school:
Tuesday, June 14:
Hopeman Primary
Kingswells Primary
Bracoden Primary
Mile End Primary
Auldearn Primary
Fintry Primary
Eoligarry Primary
Milltimber Primary
Kinloss Primary
Foveran Primary
Aberlour Primary
Banchory Primary
Lochcarron Primary
Acharacle Primary
Bonar Bridge Primary
Tarland Primary
Drumoak Primary
Monquhitter Primary
Cluny Primary
Lumsden School
Inverness Gaelic School
Fetterangus Primary
Buchanhaven Primary
Loch Duich Primary
Wednesday, June 15:
North Walls Community School
Riverbank Primary
Rayne North Primary
Tyrie School
Crombie Primary
Monquhitter Primary
Stromness Primary
Cultercullen Primary
Stuartfield Primary
Kininmonth School
Tongue Primary
Strichen School
Eigg Primary
Thursday, June 16:
Westhill Primary
Tarradale Primary
Friday, June 17:
Cornhill Primary
Forehill Primary
Uryside Primary
Maud Primary
Cannich Bridge Primary
Heathryburn School
Farr Primary