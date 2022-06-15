Draw your Dad: Where and when to find your child’s picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Draw your Dad: Where and when to find your child’s picture

By Calum Petrie
June 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: June 15, 2022, 11:40 am
See the first of our Draw Your Dad collections.
Thousands of children have taken part in the Press & Journal’s Draw Your Dad campaign.

The first 800+ illustrations in our celebration of Dads and the special relationship they have with their kids were published in yesterday’s paper.

More than 2,300 schoolchildren produced colourful and candid likenesses of their Dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.

We are printing their pictures in special supplements running in the Press & Journal every day this week until Friday.

And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.

8-year-old Ellie-Mae, of Buckie, gave her Dad a striking beard.

Draw Your Dad 2022 print dates for each school:

Tuesday, June 14:

Hopeman Primary

Kingswells Primary

Bracoden Primary

Mile End Primary

Auldearn Primary

Fintry Primary

Eoligarry Primary

Milltimber Primary

Kinloss Primary

Foveran Primary

Aberlour Primary

Banchory Primary

Lochcarron Primary

Acharacle Primary

Bonar Bridge Primary

Tarland Primary

Drumoak Primary

Monquhitter Primary

Cluny Primary

Lumsden School

Inverness Gaelic School

Fetterangus Primary

Buchanhaven Primary

Loch Duich Primary

 

Wednesday, June 15:

North Walls Community School

Riverbank Primary

Rayne North Primary

Tyrie School

Crombie Primary

Monquhitter Primary

Stromness Primary

Cultercullen Primary

Stuartfield Primary

Kininmonth School

Tongue Primary

Strichen School

Eigg Primary

 

Thursday, June 16:

Westhill Primary

Tarradale Primary

 

Friday, June 17:

Cornhill Primary

Forehill Primary

Uryside Primary

Maud Primary

Cannich Bridge Primary

Heathryburn School

Farr Primary

