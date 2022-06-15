Draw your Dad: Where and when to find your child’s picture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of children have taken part in the Press & Journal’s Draw Your Dad campaign.

The first 800+ illustrations in our celebration of Dads and the special relationship they have with their kids were published in yesterday’s paper.

More than 2,300 schoolchildren produced colourful and candid likenesses of their Dads – or other father figures in their lives – and wrote messages to tell them what they mean to them.

We are printing their pictures in special supplements running in the Press & Journal every day this week until Friday.

And to make sure you don’t miss your child’s drawing check our list of publication dates for each participating school below.

Draw Your Dad 2022 print dates for each school:

Tuesday, June 14:

Hopeman Primary

Kingswells Primary

Bracoden Primary

Mile End Primary

Auldearn Primary

Fintry Primary

Eoligarry Primary

Milltimber Primary

Kinloss Primary

Foveran Primary

Aberlour Primary

Banchory Primary

Lochcarron Primary

Acharacle Primary

Bonar Bridge Primary

Tarland Primary

Drumoak Primary

Monquhitter Primary

Cluny Primary

Lumsden School

Inverness Gaelic School

Fetterangus Primary

Buchanhaven Primary

Loch Duich Primary

Wednesday, June 15:

North Walls Community School

Riverbank Primary

Rayne North Primary

Tyrie School

Crombie Primary

Monquhitter Primary

Stromness Primary

Cultercullen Primary

Stuartfield Primary

Kininmonth School

Tongue Primary

Strichen School

Eigg Primary

Thursday, June 16:

Westhill Primary

Tarradale Primary

Friday, June 17:

Cornhill Primary

Forehill Primary

Uryside Primary

Maud Primary

Cannich Bridge Primary

Heathryburn School

Farr Primary