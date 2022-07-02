Last Class 2022: Primary 7 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

When are they in the newspaper?

The school pictures below have been printed in a special keepsake supplement in today’s edition of The Press and Journal.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.

Where can I buy the Last Class photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being featured?

The school pictures will appear in The Press and Journal and online throughout the week beginning June 27. To see more Last Class photos click here.

Last Class 2022