Last Class 2022: Primary 7 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Last Class 2022: Primary 7 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 6

By Last Class Team
July 2, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 2, 2022, 11:22 am
Post Thumbnail

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured.

When are they in the newspaper?

The school pictures below have been printed in a special keepsake supplement in today’s edition of The Press and Journal.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.

Where can I buy the Last Class photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being featured?

The school pictures will appear in The Press and Journal and online throughout the week beginning June 27. To see more Last Class photos click here.

Last Class 2022

Kilchoan Primary School.
Beauly Primary School.
Balnain Primary School.
Bunessan Primary School.
Inshes Primary School.
Laxdale Primary School P6/7 with Miss Afrin.
St Bride’s Primary School.
Rosebank Primary School P7M.
Laxdale Primary School with Mr Campbell.
Gledfield Primary School.
Rosebank Primary School P7T.
Cannich Bridge Primary School.
Lundavra Primary School.
Kilchuimen Primary School.
Strathdearn Primary School.
Resolis Primary School.
Edderton Primary School.
Ardross Primary School.
Coulhill Primary School.
Merkinch Primary School.
Poolewe Primary School.
Dalneigh Primary School.
Inver Primary School with Miss Lowe.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]