Jonny Smith feels Formartine have been written off ahead of Brora tussle

Jonny Smith is quite happy for Formartine United to be written off this season – but is determined to show they can compete.

The Pitmedden outfit welcome Brora Rangers to North Lodge Park this afternoon.

The Cattachs have won five out of five in the Breedon Highland League, but United have also started well by taking 13 points from a possible 18.

Formartine’s only defeat was against Brechin City at Glebe Park and striker Smith is upbeat ahead of today’s game.

The 33-year-old said: “I think everyone has written us off this season because we’ve lost some players over the last couple of years and haven’t really recruited experienced lads.

“But in our camp we’re happy with what we’ve got and it’s an exciting time for Formartine.

“We’ve got a young team and it’s a good combination with the promising young players and a few experienced lads.

“It will be good to put ourselves up against Brora, we were beaten by Brechin and that was deserved because we weren’t quite at the races.

“We didn’t give the best account of ourselves, we knew that we could have done better.

“After the game we tried to turn it into a positive and if we’d played like we can then we could have got a result.

“The lads all felt that and if we play to the levels we’re capable of there’s nobody in the league that we fear.”

Move has benefited Dingwall

Meanwhile, Tony Dingwall is enjoying a fresh start with Brora.

The former Ross County and Raith Rovers midfielder joined the Cattachs from Elgin City in March.

Dingwall, 28, has made a good start to the season scoring four goals which has helped Craig Campbell’s side top the table at this early stage.

He added: “I’m enjoying it, I’ve scored a few goals. I get on well with a lot of the boys and the manager.

“It’s a massive thing in football if you’re enjoying yourself and enjoying what you’re doing.

“Things haven’t worked out for me elsewhere for different reasons.

“Covid came along when I was at Raith which put a stop to things, then at Elgin without going into it too much I didn’t see eye to eye with the manager.

“But since coming to Brora I’ve got on really well with the manager and Josh Meekings does a lot of the training as well and it’s good to be working with them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Nairn County will hope to record their first win of the season when champions Fraserburgh visit Station Park.

Huntly have Fraser Hobday and James Connelly suspended while Colin Charlesworth, Zander Jack and Liam MacDonald are also sidelined for Deveronvale’s visit to Christie Park. Sam Bashua is out for the Banffers.

Callum Murray, Joe Gauld and Stuart Knight miss Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park clash with Keith, but Callum Johnston returns for the Can-Cans.

Brechin – who have yet to lose this season – meet Lossiemouth, who have won their last three, at Glebe Park.

Banks o’ Dee and Clachnacuddin will both try to return to winning ways at Spain Park.

Rothes are set to welcome back Aidan Wilson when they take on Turriff United at Mackessack Park, however, the fixture comes too soon for Allen Mackenzie, Fraser Robertson, Gary Kerr and Gregg Main.