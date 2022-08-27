Jonny Smith feels Formartine have been written off ahead of Brora tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny Smith feels Formartine have been written off ahead of Brora tussle

By Callum Law
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Jonny Smith, left, is optimistic ahead of Formartine United's meeting with Brora Rangers
Jonny Smith is quite happy for Formartine United to be written off this season – but is determined to show they can compete.

The Pitmedden outfit welcome Brora Rangers to North Lodge Park this afternoon.

The Cattachs have won five out of five in the Breedon Highland League, but United have also started well by taking 13 points from a possible 18.

Formartine’s only defeat was against Brechin City at Glebe Park and striker Smith is upbeat ahead of today’s game.

The 33-year-old said: “I think everyone has written us off this season because we’ve lost some players over the last couple of years and haven’t really recruited experienced lads.

“But in our camp we’re happy with what we’ve got and it’s an exciting time for Formartine.

“We’ve got a young team and it’s a good combination with the promising young players and a few experienced lads.

“It will be good to put ourselves up against Brora, we were beaten by Brechin and that was deserved because we weren’t quite at the races.

“We didn’t give the best account of ourselves, we knew that we could have done better.

“After the game we tried to turn it into a positive and if we’d played like we can then we could have got a result.

“The lads all felt that and if we play to the levels we’re capable of there’s nobody in the league that we fear.”

Move has benefited Dingwall

Meanwhile, Tony Dingwall is enjoying a fresh start with Brora.

The former Ross County and Raith Rovers midfielder joined the Cattachs from Elgin City in March.

Dingwall, 28, has made a good start to the season scoring four goals which has helped Craig Campbell’s side top the table at this early stage.

He added: “I’m enjoying it, I’ve scored a few goals. I get on well with a lot of the boys and the manager.

Tony Dingwall has helped Brora climb to the top of the table ahead of their clash with Formartine

“It’s a massive thing in football if you’re enjoying yourself and enjoying what you’re doing.

“Things haven’t worked out for me elsewhere for different reasons.

“Covid came along when I was at Raith which put a stop to things, then at Elgin without going into it too much I didn’t see eye to eye with the manager.

“But since coming to Brora I’ve got on really well with the manager and Josh Meekings does a lot of the training as well and it’s good to be working with them.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Nairn County will hope to record their first win of the season when champions Fraserburgh visit Station Park.

Huntly have Fraser Hobday and James Connelly suspended while Colin Charlesworth, Zander Jack and Liam MacDonald are also sidelined for Deveronvale’s visit to Christie Park. Sam Bashua is out for the Banffers.

Callum Murray, Joe Gauld and Stuart Knight miss Forres Mechanics’ Mosset Park clash with Keith, but Callum Johnston returns for the Can-Cans.

Brechin – who have yet to lose this season – meet Lossiemouth, who have won their last three, at Glebe Park.

Banks o’ Dee and Clachnacuddin will both try to return to winning ways at Spain Park.

Rothes are set to welcome back Aidan Wilson when they take on Turriff United at Mackessack Park, however, the fixture comes too soon for Allen Mackenzie, Fraser Robertson, Gary Kerr and Gregg Main.

