Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take their chances in key moments

Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall thinks their 4-0 victory against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy showed how vital it is they make their chances count this season.

The League Two visitors from Moray got their noses in front early at Balmoor – via Dingwall’s sumptuous left-footed curler from just inside the area – and then doubled their advantage through Kane Hester at a point in the game where both sides had plenty of opportunities.

This allowed Elgin to stay in their shape, giving up no chances to their higher-tier rivals after the break, while scoring two more goals of their own on the counter.

Dingwall said: “Obviously we got off to a good start scoring relatively early.

“Then there wasn’t much in the game – we had a couple of chances, they had a couple of chances.

“Kane gets his one just before the half, so we went into half-time in a pretty strong position, and it was just about managing the game from there out.

“Goals change games and we’ve been guilty this season of not scoring chances we have at crucial times in the game.

“On Saturday, we took the chances we got and it ends up a great results for us.”

On his perfectly-placed opener, Dingwall added: “Yeah – it was a good finish to be fair.

“The boys in the dressing room were winding me up, but it’s good to get another one for the season.”

Midfielder Dingwall went on to echo sentiments expressed by his manager Gavin Price before the game, saying a sustained confidence-bolstering run in the Challenge Cup “can only be a good thing” for Elgin as they seek to climb League Two from eighth position, where they currently find themselves.

With Elgin now in the fourth round draw, Dingwall said: “We had that three seasons ago and got a good run to the quarter-finals I think it was.

“It breeds confidence. We’ve beaten Airdrie and now Peterhead – teams in the league above us, so it can only be a good thing.

“Although we’ve been ahead in a lot of league games this season, we’ve just not seen them out.

“It’s about getting them over the line.

“We’re playing quite well and are happy with our performance.

“Hopefully we can start seeing them over the line and start kicking on in the league now.

“In the league, although Dumbarton have started brilliantly, everyone else look like they are going to be nip and tuck with each other. So if you go on a run of wins, you’re going to be there or thereabout for the play-offs.

“We feel we’ve got the squad for it.”

Annan Athletic visit Borough Briggs on Saturday, and Elgin – with just one loss in their last nine matches in all competitions – should be feeling confident, Dingwall thinks, as they look for just their second win of the League Two campaign.

He added: “We’ve not had great results against them in the last couple, so we’re maybe due them one.

“Hopefully we can go in with a bit of confidence and beat them as well.”