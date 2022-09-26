Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take their chances in key moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Russell Dingwall thinks 4-0 win over Peterhead showed what happens if Elgin City take their chances in key moments

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
September 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 7:41 am
Russell Dingwall makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Peterhead.
Russell Dingwall makes it 1-0 to Elgin City against Peterhead.

Elgin City’s Russell Dingwall thinks their 4-0 victory against Peterhead in the SPFL Trust Trophy showed how vital it is they make their chances count this season.

The League Two visitors from Moray got their noses in front early at Balmoor – via Dingwall’s sumptuous left-footed curler from just inside the area – and then doubled their advantage through Kane Hester at a point in the game where both sides had plenty of opportunities.

This allowed Elgin to stay in their shape, giving up no chances to their higher-tier rivals after the break, while scoring two more goals of their own on the counter.

Dingwall said: “Obviously we got off to a good start scoring relatively early.

“Then there wasn’t much in the game – we had a couple of chances, they had a couple of chances.

“Kane gets his one just before the half, so we went into half-time in a pretty strong position, and it was just about managing the game from there out.

“Goals change games and we’ve been guilty this season of not scoring chances we have at crucial times in the game.

“On Saturday, we took the chances we got and it ends up a great results for us.”

On his perfectly-placed opener, Dingwall added: “Yeah – it was a good finish to be fair.

“The boys in the dressing room were winding me up, but it’s good to get another one for the season.”

Russell Dingwall celebrates after curling home Elgin City’s opener against Peterhead.

Midfielder Dingwall went on to echo sentiments expressed by his manager Gavin Price before the game, saying a sustained confidence-bolstering run in the Challenge Cup “can only be a good thing” for Elgin as they seek to climb League Two from eighth position, where they currently find themselves.

Kane Hester made it 2-0 to Elgin against Peterhead.

With Elgin now in the fourth round draw, Dingwall said: “We had that three seasons ago and got a good run to the quarter-finals I think it was.

“It breeds confidence. We’ve beaten Airdrie and now Peterhead – teams in the league above us, so it can only be a good thing.

“Although we’ve been ahead in a lot of league games this season, we’ve just not seen them out.

“It’s about getting them over the line.

“We’re playing quite well and are happy with our performance.

“Hopefully we can start seeing them over the line and start kicking on in the league now.

“In the league, although Dumbarton have started brilliantly, everyone else look like they are going to be nip and tuck with each other. So if you go on a run of wins, you’re going to be there or thereabout for the play-offs.

“We feel we’ve got the squad for it.”

Annan Athletic visit Borough Briggs on Saturday, and Elgin – with just one loss in their last nine matches in all competitions – should be feeling confident, Dingwall thinks, as they look for just their second win of the League Two campaign.

He added: “We’ve not had great results against them in the last couple, so we’re maybe due them one.

“Hopefully we can go in with a bit of confidence and beat them as well.”

