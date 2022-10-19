Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Double celebration for UHI as graduates scoop prestigious prizes

By Calum Petrie
October 19, 2022, 12:57 pm Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:13 pm
Stephanie McKenna and Jeniffer Simpson have put UHI Inverness on the map after winning prestigious national prizes.
Stephanie McKenna and Jeniffer Simpson have put UHI Inverness on the map after winning prestigious national prizes.

Not one but two University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) graduates have won prestigious national prizes.

UHI is celebrating double success after Stephanie McKenna and Jeniffer Simpson won separate awards for their academic papers.

Stephanie’s final-year dissertation on the psychological impact of wild swimming won the Jonathan Sime Award from the University of Surrey. The annual prize is for the best UK undergraduate dissertation in people-environment studies.

The 22-year-old, a BSc (Hons) Psychology graduate, is the first winner from a Scottish university.

Told at school she ‘wasn’t academic enough’

And Jeniffer’s literature review on the dental benefits of drinking green tea won the New Communicator Award for undergraduates from the British Dental Industry Association/British Dental Editors and Writers Forum.

Jeniffer’s success comes after she was told at school that she wasn’t academic enough to go to university.

UHI principal Professor Chris O’Neil congratulated the pair.

He said: “We are so proud that the papers they wrote as UHI students have been judged by prestigious British institutions as being the best.

“Their awards say a great deal about the exceptional academic abilities of our students and the high quality of the teaching at UHI Inverness.”

UHI principal Professor Chris O’Neil said the awards reflected the great strength of the university.

Stephanie’s dissertation, entitled ‘An Interpretation of Wild Swimming in the Scottish Highlands: the Relationship Between Flow, the Therapeutic Landscape and Wellbeing’, explored the potential of wild swimming to benefit wellbeing. She interviewed seven wild swimmers in Lochaber aged between 24 and 56, and analysed the data.

‘Invigorated my passion for the outdoors’

The Fort William native said: “I’m incredibly delighted to be the 2022 recipient of the Jonathan Sime Award, and the first from a Scottish university.

“I’m excited to share my research with a wider audience, conveying the importance of active engagement in nature to improve our health and the health of the places we call home.”

The award includes a cash prize, publication in the International Association of People-Environment Studies (IAPS) Bulletin, and a presentation at the IAPS Conference.

Since graduating, Stephanie has been working for The John Muir Trust as a Ben Nevis ranger.

“The job has invigorated my passion for the outdoors and inspired me for the future,” she said.

‘Extremely flattered and privileged’

Meanwhile Jeniffer, 42, from Alness, studied BSc Oral Health Science at the UHI’s Centre for Health Science.

Her literature review was published in June this year in BDJ Team, a British Dental Association journal.

She had no idea she had been nominated for the award by editor Kate Quinlan until she was told she had won.

The double award is a boost to UHI Inverness’s reputation.

“I was completely shocked at having won the award considering I didn’t even know I had been nominated,” said Jeniffer.

“I didn’t even know there was this type of award out there. Now I’ve had time for it to sink in, I’m extremely flattered and privileged to receive it.

“Especially as the members of the BDIA/BDEWF are some of the most influential and revered names in dentistry.

“It has given me a huge confidence boost and a new sense of pride in my research and writing abilities.”

Combined studies with bringing up twins

Now a fully-qualified dental therapist, Jeniffer researched and wrote the article ‘Does the adjunctive use of green tea improve periodontal indices in patients undergoing non-surgical periodontal treatment?’ as part of her third-year studies.

She decided to focus on the effects of green tea after meeting a patient who had spoken about its benefits.

Jeniffer, who won a prize cheque and certificate, was told by careers advisors at school that she was not academic enough to go onto university.

After years in office roles following her HND studies, she completed a trainee dental nurse programme. This led to her running her own oral health clinics in Orkney.

She later studied Higher human biology at UHI Inverness and was accepted onto the degree course in 2019. She successfully juggled studying with being a mother to young twins during the pandemic.

More Schools & Family news

‘We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved’: Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth of improvements

MAP: Feeling the pinch? Check out these free family activities in the north-east

Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

To go with story by Garrett Stell. Gordonstoun School is up for two awards for its school menus. Picture shows; Valentin von Schoenburg and Edith Felmingham of Gordonstoun School. Elgin. Supplied by Tessa Lumley Date; Unknown
Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Dr James Bain started taking children camping in the Cairngorms when he was a science teacher at Elgin Academy Picture shows; Dr James Bain. Cairngorms. Supplied by Leighton Family Date; 1939
Can you help find relatives of much-loved Highland headmaster Dr James Bain?
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
'We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved': Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth…
Evening Express Christmas Concert 2022
Evening Express Christmas Concert promises biggest performance yet: See who's taking part
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton toured the Highlands with a stuffed sheep named Lockie, standing in for Gabbie's baby. Picture shows; Americans Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton with Lockie. Inverness. Supplied by Gabbie Greene and Shelby Broughton Date; 11/10/2022
How a stuffed sheep helped new parents form lifelong bond with the Highlands
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher
Albyn students and their colleagues from the Erasmus+ Project
VIDEO: Six-nation student orchestra takes centre stage in Aberdeen for one-time performance
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Delegates from Nippon and this year's cohort of 13 Summer School students from Japan marked the end of the programme with a visit to RGU in Aberdeen. Picture shows; Delegates from Nippon and cohort of Summer School students from Japan . Aberdeen. Supplied by RGU Date; Unknown
Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU
Councillors have made a recommendation to permanently close Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Councillors recommend to close oil-hit Gartly School for good
The Balmedie School catchment area could soon see amended to include all youngsters in the Blackdog area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Consultation launched to rezone Blackdog catchment area to Balmedie School

Most Read

1
Home sweet home: This beautiful family home spans three floors and has an enclosed back garden. Photos supplied by James & George Collie LLP.
Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells
2
The plans for the Old Aberdeen shed came in for criticism
Aberdeen University lecturer faces tearing down shed after neighbours complain about ‘monstrosity’ in historic…
3
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
4
Szczepan Rekas.
‘Danger to the public’ jailed after ‘bizarre’ behaviour towards multiple women
5
David Grant.
Painter who flashed pensioner claimed he was playing with sandpaper, not penis
6
Michelle Fletcher has set up a car pool group. Image: Michelle Fletcher.
Woman gets up at 4am to share Stagecoach’s daily X7 cancellations with families after…
4
7
CR0038420 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Angela Morrison Picture by Kenny Elrick 22/09/2022
Mum forced to store £36,000 of drugs by ‘terrifying’ dealer known as ‘Jamaican Leon’
8
Walker Road Nursery in Torry, Image: Google.
Aberdeen nursery inspection found smelly nappy bin had not been emptied for ‘two to…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin Sheriff Court Picture shows; Graham Elrick's dogs Scrappy and Scooby were badly matted.. MORAY. Supplied by DCT Media/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Man’s animal ban after unkempt dogs with ‘fur matted from nose to bottom’ seized…
10
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Barbara-Anne Rumbles embezzled money from Elgin Golf Club Picture shows; Barbara-Anne Rumbles and Elgin Golf Club. N/A. Supplied by Google Maps / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dishonest golf club manager admits swindling £45,000 – but denies taking almost £100,000 more

More from Press and Journal

Engineers are working to fix a complete outage on Shetland.
No internet in Shetland due to island-wide outage
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…
Liam Miller member of Moray Darts
Darts community rallies to support Elgin family and teen talent after devastating fire
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
'On the run' man caught looking after almost £50,000 of cocaine and heroin
Belford Hospital, Fort William
A new Belford Hospital and better Far North roads: Rural councillors demand more from…
Mark Davidson.
Son's terrifying campaign of violence against parents to fund drug addiction
Orkney learning support
Early plans for £40m support for learning centre in Orkney gets committee's thumbs-up as…
Inverie in Knoydart (Photo: Rickforduk/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Keep questioning power, privilege and politics

Editor's Picks

Most Commented