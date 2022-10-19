Man assaulted inside van parked at old police station in Uig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been assaulted outside the old police station in the village of Uig on the Isle of Skye.

The incident happened at 12.45 pm on Tuesday October 18 on the A855 Uig to Portree road near the Bridge of Rha.

A 59-year-old man was attacked while inside a grey van parked outside the old police station.

Police in Portree are now appealing to the public for information regarding a man who was seen getting out of grey Volkwagan SUV.

The victim did not need medical treatment following the assault.

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 1362 of October 18.