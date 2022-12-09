Academy feels the strain of north-east teacher shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Academy feels the strain of north-east teacher shortages

By Garrett Stell
December 9, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 15, 2022, 10:21 am
Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Banff has not been able to recruit the number of maths teachers it needs. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Parents at Banff Academy are concerned about what they call a serious shortage of maths teachers at the school, which has led to large combination classes and teachers taking on extra responsibilities.

One parent said that the school could be short as many as five maths teachers.

“Banff Academy maths department is in dire straits,” she said.

The council and headteacher have been working to solve the problem, she said, but it may get worse.

She said that the real fear is that the shortage could lead to a reduction in maths courses or the need for teachers from other subjects to step in and teach maths.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed that Banff has not been able to recruit the number of maths teachers it needs, but stopped short of saying how severe the shortage is.

The council said that students are still getting the required lessons, and measures are in place to strengthen recruitment at the school.

But the teacher shortage at Banff is likely just one example.

At the start of the 2022/2023 term, officers suggested that other parts of Scotland enjoyed a surplus of newly-qualified entrants while Aberdeenshire was 24 short–receiving barely half of the 49 requested.

The shortage was particularly clear in key subjects like maths and English. Of the 11 newly-qualified maths and 13 English teachers requested, the council received two of each.

Who assigns new teachers?

The General Teaching Council Scotland is largely responsible for teacher allocation, based on teacher preferences.

Probationers select five preferred local authorities, but they can also waive their preference for an extra payment.

Secondary teachers who waive their preference receive an extra £8,000. Primary teachers receive £6,000.

When questioned about the shortage in a session of the Scottish Parliament, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville admitted that there are “challenges” in parts of Scotland.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville Image: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

“I do recognise that in particular areas there are shortages, particularly in some aspects of education, STEM being one of them.”

She added that teacher preference is a difficult obstacle to overcome because, ultimately, teachers choose where they want to work.

“There is a responsibility, of course, within local authorities to be able to ensure that they are doing everything that they can.”

Not a new problem for the north-east

Education director Laurence Findlay previously told councillors the local authority was given fewer new starts than other parts of the country and was “really struggling”.

North-east council wanted 49 new secondary teachers but is getting only half

Of the 25 teachers which did arrive in Aberdeenshire, the local authority received just two of the 11 newly-qualified maths teachers it needed, and two of 13 English teachers, while staffing issues also remain in home economics and technical courses.

A council spokesman said that the council is aware of Banff’s situation and still working to help.

“Whilst this is an understandably frustrating situation, the Academy is ensuring that pupils access learning in numeracy and maths at the appropriate level.

“We continue to explore solutions to the staffing issues we encounter at some of our schools to ensure all pupils can access learning right across the curriculum.

“This includes access to the corporate relocation scheme which allows new teaching staff to reclaim eligible expenses.”

Is anyone actually to blame?

The current teacher shortages touch on a long-running conversation about a central-belt bias when it comes to funding, allocations and a widening attainment gap.

This summer, the Times reported that in Greater Glasgow 47% of pupils achieved the “gold standard” of five Highers, compared with 39% in the Highlands, Islands and Grampian.

But even though the situation at Banff is a clear example of how a teaching shortage is impacting classrooms, one parent stopped short of laying blame.

Instead, she said, Banff school leaders and council officers are left finding solutions to a problem that might be outside their control.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Moray nurseries’ emotional appeal to parents over council funding row

From Banchory-Devenick to the world: Shire school receives national recognition for pupil-run business

‘Hate speech and sexism interrupts every single lesson’: Teachers speak out about growing abuse in classrooms

