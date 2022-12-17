How do I deal with family feuds at Christmas?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

How do I deal with family feuds at Christmas?

By Calum Petrie
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 22, 2022, 9:11 am
The 'pressure cooker' atmosphere at Christmas sees a rise in family feuds and tensions, according to an Aberdeen family counsellor.
The 'pressure cooker' atmosphere at Christmas sees a rise in family feuds and tensions, according to an Aberdeen family counsellor.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”, as the song goes. But even Andy Williams must have witnessed the odd family feud around the Christmas dinner table.

In fact, an Aberdeen family counselling charity has reported a spike in calls just after Christmas each year.

Christmas should be joyful, merry and magical, or so the saccharine TV ads and jingly festive hits tell us.

But as is often the case, the reality is somewhat different.

‘Pressure cooker’ atmosphere gives rise to family feuds

Parents feel the pressure more than most during the festive season. After making sure Santa gets the kids what they want, there’s the day itself to survive.

A day which, for many of us, represents a ‘pressure cooker atmosphere’, according to Sandra Marshall, manager of Avenue in Aberdeen, a charity which provides counselling to families across the north-east.

So why do family feuds and tensions rear their ugly head during Christmas?

This is all too often the scene at Christmas.

‘A really intense time with people you might have nothing in common with’

“There’s all sorts of reasons,” said Sandra. “Things that are rumbling along under the surface tend to come to the fore at Christmas. Things like where we spend our time as a family. Who do we go to on Christmas Day? Who do we have to go and see on Boxing Day?

“There’s the pressure to have a good time and be the perfect family, because there’s all these fantastic media images about what Christmas is supposed to be like, and how families are supposed to have a fantastic time together at Christmas.

“But actually, in reality what you’re doing is spending a really intense time with people that you might have absolutely nothing in common with, apart from the fact that you’re related, by marriage or whatever.

“Quite a lot of the arguments are around the division of labour. Who’s going to make the Christmas dinner? Who’s done all the Christmas shopping? And who’s going to do all the dishes and tidy up and change the sheets and get ready for all these visitors coming to descend on the house?

“It puts massive pressure on people. And obviously financial pressure as well, particularly at the moment with the cost of living crisis where families are under intense pressure anyway.

“And then you throw alcohol into the mix as well.

“So you’ve got this pressure cooker situation. Pressure for everybody to get on and have a wonderful time. And we all eat too much, don’t get enough sleep, drink too much, and imagine that we can somehow manage the situation.”

If you’re about to explode…

Professor Ewan Gillan, clinical director at First Psychology Scotland, spoke previously to the P&J about the ‘shadow side’ of Christmas, where unresolved issues rear up.

One way to avoid things bubbling over at Christmas is to realise that the festive season involves unrealistic expectations.

Good communication, and putting the ‘big day’ into perspective, will both help.

“The vast majority of family tension can be solved by good communication,” said Sandra. “But also by reminding yourself that it’s just one day. It doesn’t have to be perfect.

“All these images you see in the media just aren’t true. Every family has its arguments and difficult times.

“Take time beforehand to discuss with other members of the family who needs what on the day. Is your teenage child going to explode if they’re forced to spend all day sitting around a turkey?

“And when arguments do arise, take some time out. If you’re about to explode yourself, go out for a walk, lock yourself in the bedroom for half an hour, get some peace and quiet.”

North-east family counsellor Sandra Marshall thinks individuals, families, and society as a whole needs to rethink its attitude towards Christmas.

‘It’s only one day’

Since the 2008 financial crisis, society has become increasingly disillusioned with the idea of chasing after material things.

Evidence of this comes from the growing popularity of Stoicism and increasing numbers of young people turning to faith.

And Sandra believes we need to reassess our attitude towards the festive season.

“I mean, it’s only one day, isn’t it? As a society we put so much pressure on it.

“We have this huge build-up which is fuelled by all the schools and the TV and so on. It’s starting in supermarkets in September.

“For children, the important thing is the memories they make, the fun times they have together as a family.

“It’s really not about who’s got the biggest present. It’s about time and memories. Just creating memories with your children is so much more important than spending money.

“There’s something about the way we parents buy into this idea that you have to have the special present. And that then puts pressure on other parents.

“We’ve got a responsibility as a society to knock that on the head and say ‘no, these aren’t my values, this isn’t how this family works’.”

Happy parents, happy kids

She added: “What I would say is, it’s not rocket science. A huge part of looking after your children is looking after yourself. I can’t emphasize that enough. I’m having a lot of those conversations with people.”

Happy parents, happy kids. Merry Christmas everybody.

 

Read more Real Life Parenting Dilemmas

 

Should I post photos of my kids online?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Education

Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The Uist Unearthed app uses augmented reality to bring bronze age, iron age, and Viking age settlements to life for visitors. Picture shows; Illustration of the Uist Unearthed app. Uist. Supplied by Uist Unearthed Date; Unknown
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
What if it's your underage child going out drinking to bring in the New Year?
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
Portrait of a stylish girl who is sitting by the window
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
Students at UHI are being offered free breakfasts to help with the cost of living.
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
Primary 6 pupil Raihannat Abd-Rahmane, originally from Nigeria, sees snow for first time.
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
To go with story by Garrett Stell. Ruari talks about how he and his wife Laura Collinson balancing work, life and their children Picture shows; Ruari and Laura Collinson and their children. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Ruari Collinson Date; Unknown
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
The children involved for Scotstown School's nativity. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented