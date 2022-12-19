New head takes over at Gordonstoun

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonstoun Schools have announced their new head of senior school.

Simon Cane-Hardy will begin his new role at the independent school near Elgin in September 2023.

He will replace outgoing head Richard Devey, who decided to step down after 31 years at Gordonstoun.

Mr Cane-Hardy is currently the deputy head at Prior Park College in Bath, a co-educational school in Bath with roughly 650 pupils.

A continuing career in education

Before his job in Bath, Mr Cane-Hardy served in a variety of roles at schools in England. He was previously head of boarding at Pangbourne College and head of lower school and history at Shiplake College in Oxfordshire.

He holds a postgraduate certificate in education and an MEd in Educational Leadership, in addition to a history degree from the University of Wales.

Mr Cane-Hardy is also an experienced rugby coach and referee.

‘Thrilled’ to join Gordonstoun community

Mr Cane-Hardy said that Gordonstoun’s reputation as a top-ranking school drew him to the post.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Gordonstoun as the new Head of Senior School. It was clear from my recent visit that Gordonstoun is a very special place.

“Not only does it have a world-renowned ethos and stunning campus, but I was struck by its community – so friendly, welcoming and full of spark.”

Gordonstoun has found success in recent years. It was named independent boarding school of the year in 2021 and recently won multiple awards for its innovative food service.

Mr Cane-Hardy said that he and his wife Helen, along with their three children, are excited to join the Gordonstoun community.

“We can’t wait to throw ourselves into the life of the school.

“I look forward to continuing the outstanding work of Richard Devey, working with a very talented and committed team.”

