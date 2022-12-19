New head takes over at Gordonstoun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New head takes over at Gordonstoun

By Garrett Stell
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 9:11 am
Mr Cane-Hardy said that he and his wife Helen, along with their three children, are excited to join the Gordonstoun community.
Mr Cane-Hardy said that he and his wife Helen, along with their three children, are excited to join the Gordonstoun community.

Gordonstoun Schools have announced their new head of senior school.

Simon Cane-Hardy will begin his new role at the independent school near Elgin in September 2023.

He will replace outgoing head Richard Devey, who decided to step down after 31 years at Gordonstoun.

Mr Cane-Hardy is currently the deputy head at Prior Park College in Bath, a co-educational school in Bath with roughly 650 pupils.

A continuing career in education

Before his job in Bath, Mr Cane-Hardy served in a variety of roles at schools in England. He was previously head of boarding at Pangbourne College and head of lower school and history at Shiplake College in Oxfordshire.

He holds a postgraduate certificate in education and an MEd in Educational Leadership, in addition to a history degree from the University of Wales.

Mr Cane-Hardy is also an experienced rugby coach and referee.

‘Thrilled’ to join Gordonstoun community

Mr Cane-Hardy said that Gordonstoun’s reputation as a top-ranking school drew him to the post.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Gordonstoun as the new Head of Senior School. It was clear from my recent visit that Gordonstoun is a very special place.

“Not only does it have a world-renowned ethos and stunning campus, but I was struck by its community – so friendly, welcoming and full of spark.”

Gordonstoun has found success in recent years. It was named independent boarding school of the year in 2021 and recently won multiple awards for its innovative food service. 

Students say school menu is their chance to make a difference

Mr Cane-Hardy said that he and his wife Helen, along with their three children, are excited to join the Gordonstoun community.

“We can’t wait to throw ourselves into the life of the school.

“I look forward to continuing the outstanding work of Richard Devey, working with a very talented and committed team.”

